Outdoors: Taking a 'forest bath' along Walnut Canyon on the AZT

There is, however, a crudely constructed wooden ladder, missing a rung or two, built into a portion of the fence near the side trail’s terminus. No sign prohibiting its use was evident, nor was there warnings posted about creeping out on the cliff’s edge.

So, of course, I hoisted myself up and over and crept carefully toward the overlook. This is the way people perish, I castigated myself, with smartphone in hand going for that perfect Instagram photo at the rim’s precipice. Therefore, I gave the edge a wide berth, lest I tumble 400 feet down. But even from a safe distance, the view was more than worth it, shadows spreading out from the south rim while to the west the tops of ponderosa pines glowed and the cloudless sky stretched out for miles. All that was missing was a hawk or eagle — heck, I would’ve settled even for a crow — soaring over the expanse, but you can’t have everything, can you?

Back on the Arizona Trail, I then followed a mellow, rolling stretch to bring back that peaceful feeling. I caught glimpses of the San Francisco Peaks at various points, but, really, I was content with simply wandering through the oak and pine trees lining the path, which was carpeted by crunchy leaves and pine needles.