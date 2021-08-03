Outdoors: Take a twirl in Hart Prairie's meadows

I must confess that I’ve never been enamored with “The Sound of Music,” that movie musical in which the hills were alive with, well, you know. It was almost a marriage-killer, my enduring antipathy, but that’s a story for another time.
But I’ve also got to admit that I almost channeled my inner Julie Andrews, sans swirling skirts, the other morning when I ran through the open meadow in Hart Prairie.
You know that opening scene in a verdant valley somewhere Instagram-worthy, what with snow-capped peaks and an impossibly clear lapis lazuli sky overhead? Yeah, it was like that, only throw in some copses of quaking aspen, stately ponderosa pines and herds of elk and deer frolicking.
It’s not often that you get to run directly through Hart Prairie, rather than skirt its periphery on the Arizona Trail or Forest Road 151 (aka, Hart Prairie Road), but on this 10.1-mile hike or run you get to traverse the heart of Hart not once but twice.
You must try it, even at the risk of getting a “Sound of Music” ear worm embedded in your grey matter.
I have previously written about part of this trail, the AZT segment that begins at Aspen Corner off on Snowbowl Road and meanders to the Bismarck Lake Trail for a lovely 8-mile out-and-back adventure featuring prime aspen gawking.
Doing out-and-backs, though, is a limiting experience — I mean, you’re essentially covering the same ground — so I sought a reasonable loop course encompassing the same area but providing some new sights and sounds.
My trusty new ninth edition of Emmitt Barks Cartography’s “Flagstaff Trails Map” was happy to oblige. It showed a perforated line about a mile long that starts at the junction of Aspen Corner and the AZT and leads straight through the meadow, wrapping around Alfa Fia Tank, to FR 151, then a long haul north on the well-groomed dirt road to the turnoff to the Bismarck Lake Trail and finally a lush jaunt back through the arboristic delights of the AZT.
It’s more of a square than a loop, but why quibble. It looked doable, even though the map didn’t specify how long you would have to stay on FR 151 before the Bismarck turnoff. I figured it would be several miles, given that you pass several private ranches, swing around the west side of Fern Mountain and go beyond the Nature Conservancy site.
But the surprisingly enjoyable part of the round trip was not the heralded AZT aspens or the FR 151 pines, but the meadows. They are a sight to behold, almost cinematic in their beauty.
I started at dawn, mostly to avoid the monsoon rains and the inevitable FR 151 traffic. Therefore, the meadow that emerged out of the stands of trees was shrouded, downright crepuscular.
The sun was still playing peek-a-boo with the San Francisco Peaks at my back and a slight breeze provided a swooshing soundtrack through the ferns and native flowers along the singletrack, while aspen leaves did what they are named for. Then, in the gathering light, just as shafts of light were emerging while the singletrack turned slightly north and became FR 9215B, a heard a rustle not caused by the wind.
A herd of deer, bucks with tall and sprouting racks, followed by does and fawns still moving tentatively, hove into view and crossed the meadow as if a movie director had given the cue.
There must have been a dozen, and they pranced and bounded across the verdant meadow – moving swiftly, but almost in slow motion at the same time. It stopped me dead in my tracks. I gawked, fumbled for my phone to try to capture an image, but decided instead to stop fussing and just soak in the sight.
It was all I could do not to fling out my arms and twirl and rejoice, Julie Andrews-style.
The first meadow ended at 1.6 miles into the run/hike when you reach FR 151. Then, it was slightly uphill for the next 2.3 mile with the specter of forest road traffic blowing dust in your face. But because I left so early, not a single vehicle spoiled the experience, and the stately, rounded Fern Mountain provided nice company.
Besides, that was just a prelude to the second sweeping meadow: the 1.2-mile Bismarck Lake Trail heading toward the AZT. It’s more grassy and less lush than the earlier meadow — and, even after all this rain, the lake itself was still bone dry — but a few grazing elk spiced things up. Plus, the looming presence of the San Francisco Peaks were on full view, with the sun now shimmering in silhouette.