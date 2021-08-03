Outdoors: Take a twirl in Hart Prairie's meadows

The sun was still playing peek-a-boo with the San Francisco Peaks at my back and a slight breeze provided a swooshing soundtrack through the ferns and native flowers along the singletrack, while aspen leaves did what they are named for. Then, in the gathering light, just as shafts of light were emerging while the singletrack turned slightly north and became FR 9215B, a heard a rustle not caused by the wind.

A herd of deer, bucks with tall and sprouting racks, followed by does and fawns still moving tentatively, hove into view and crossed the meadow as if a movie director had given the cue.

There must have been a dozen, and they pranced and bounded across the verdant meadow – moving swiftly, but almost in slow motion at the same time. It stopped me dead in my tracks. I gawked, fumbled for my phone to try to capture an image, but decided instead to stop fussing and just soak in the sight.

It was all I could do not to fling out my arms and twirl and rejoice, Julie Andrews-style.

The first meadow ended at 1.6 miles into the run/hike when you reach FR 151. Then, it was slightly uphill for the next 2.3 mile with the specter of forest road traffic blowing dust in your face. But because I left so early, not a single vehicle spoiled the experience, and the stately, rounded Fern Mountain provided nice company.