Outdoors: Surviving a 'trail' by fire

Spirits rise as you rise farther on the trail, to the high point of 8,345 feet. There, the meadow remains intact, preciously verdant and lush. It is as if you’ve emerged from a black-and-white movie into Technicolor. It is breathtaking.

Or maybe it’s just the Brookbank climb that makes you gasp. Because Brookbank’s been closed for more than a year, you might forget that the trail is mega-steep — 621 feet in a single mile.

Once the Brookbank ends — you can, however, veer right onto the Upper Brookbank Trail leading about two more miles to the Sunset Trail, if you crave more climbing — it’s pretty much a downhill jaunt from there. You want to veer right at the forked trail in the meadow to meet up with Little Gnarly, which goes from singletrack to unmarked logging road on its descent to the Schultz Creek Trail, just before it intersect with the Sunset Trailhead.

One other note about the fire damage: Several of the unofficial “social trails” cultivated by mountain bikers have fared poorly. The unmarked Ginger Trail, a bombing downhill that ends at the Rocky Ridge Trail seems to be relatively intact, by cursory inspection. But the unmarked Pickle Trail that serves as something of a shortcut between the Rocky Ridge and Brookbank Trails is barely recognizable — at least from the Brookbank vantage point.