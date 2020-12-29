Outdoors: Sunset Loop's climbing and cruising: A bit of everything

Snow fell here Monday, at last. Good, we need it. We’ve been parched, withered, absolutely drought-saturated. At this point, we would've even settled for a nice dusting of graupel, anything for some moisture.
But — and I feel sheepishly guilty even mentioning this — one upside of the dry November and December in Flagstaff was that the trails higher on the mountain had mostly been easy to traverse, sans snowshoes or even Kahtoola spikes.
So it was that, on Christmas Eve morning, I had the unusual pleasure of running one of my favorite short loops one last time before (presumably) the onset of winter makes navigating the path (and the forest road leading to it) inaccessible until spring.
It was a heady 9 degrees when I reached the Sunset Trailhead nearly eight miles up Schultz Pass Road. A light breeze made it feel even colder, but I wasn’t about to bail on the opportunity to complete the Sunset-Upper Brookbank-Little Gnarly loop that affords hikers, runners and mountain bikers a good representation of everything the mountain has to offer in a nice, tidy six miles.
You get the challenging climb up Sunset for 2.2 miles, but not too challenging. Just enough to get your heart rate going. (Want more? Keep going up Sunset to the Elden summit.) Then you veer right onto Brookbank, which provides a winding path along a ridgeline that affords fines views of the foothills below and even a peek of downtown from on high. That’s followed by the vast expanse of the Dry Lake Hills meadows, devoid of flowers at this time of year but still a sight to behold, before plunging down the (unnamed) Little Gnarly to the forest roads that lead back to the trailhead.
I have a special affinity for this loop because, for so long, its passage was denied me. And you, too.
I hit town in early summer of 2019, and before I even got a chance to step foot on the Sunset Trail, the 2,000-acre Museum Fire essentially closed off all access. The Sunset reopened in spring, but Brookbank remained closed for the longest time. I’d pass by the junction where Sunset and Brookbank meet and gaze longingly at the yellow caution tape and bright red “TRAIL CLOSED” sign posted.
I’d stop and look, and the trail seemed sparse, almost denuded, replete with charred trunks like a three-day hipster stubble. I knew, from speaking with other trail users, that some folks heedlessly ignored the closures and plunged ahead anyway. I decided to be a good citizen, for once, and wait — not wanting to further damage a trail that already looked in bad shape.
Eventually, in late summer, Brookbank was deemed in good enough shape to reopen.
The loop could be traversed safely, if a little delicately and sorrowfully, because the dead trees strewn across the hillside had been cleared, showing the mighty devastation wrought. Again, sheepish to say, but the fire did open up the views on Brookbank. Sweeping, I think, is the adjective I’m looking for.
As summer turned to fall, I made up for lost time, completing the loop (always starting clockwise, on Sunset) every couple of weeks. I like it because, though taxing at the start, it levels off nicely and then allows you to breeze the downhills back to the start.
It gains 976 feet in elevation but, remember, 711 feet of that comes in the first two miles on Sunset. After that, you can get a good pace going and set it on cruise control.
When I last tackled the loop, it was shortly before Thanksgiving. Any day now, I figured, the snow would come and Flagstaff trails, especially this loop at 8,500 feet, would be inaccessible without snowshoes.
But the snow never came. And so it was that, on Christmas Eve morning, I motored on up Schultz Pass (only scattered patches of ice on the roadside) with ease and parked at the Sunset Trailhead.
What I found there was … snow.
Not much, but enough to notice. I could see tire tracks and footprints, so I knew that there was no reason not to proceed.
In fact, the only real accumulation of snow I encountered was on the Sunset Trail, mostly because it’s canopied by trees and shaded on the north side of the Dry Lake Hills. The combination of the climbing and the snow made what is a taxing ascent even more challenging.
That, coupled with the fact that I could not feel my face in the morning chill, made me appreciate all the more those late-summer treks on Sunset when all I had to deal with was the elevation gain. When I made the turn on Brookbank, though, the snow was gone. Eventually, it would return on the curvy downhill portions heading to the meadow and Little Gnarly, but it hardly altered my gait. Plus, by this point, I could almost feel my face again.