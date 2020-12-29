Outdoors: Sunset Loop's climbing and cruising: A bit of everything

It gains 976 feet in elevation but, remember, 711 feet of that comes in the first two miles on Sunset. After that, you can get a good pace going and set it on cruise control.

When I last tackled the loop, it was shortly before Thanksgiving. Any day now, I figured, the snow would come and Flagstaff trails, especially this loop at 8,500 feet, would be inaccessible without snowshoes.

But the snow never came. And so it was that, on Christmas Eve morning, I motored on up Schultz Pass (only scattered patches of ice on the roadside) with ease and parked at the Sunset Trailhead.

What I found there was … snow.

Not much, but enough to notice. I could see tire tracks and footprints, so I knew that there was no reason not to proceed.

In fact, the only real accumulation of snow I encountered was on the Sunset Trail, mostly because it’s canopied by trees and shaded on the north side of the Dry Lake Hills. The combination of the climbing and the snow made what is a taxing ascent even more challenging.