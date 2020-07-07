Outdoors: Sterling Pass to Vultee Arch: Arduous trek to an astounding arch

How steep, you ask? Is this wimp exaggerating again?

Try an elevation gain of 906 feet in the first mile alone. All told, you gain 2,259 feet in about five miles and, nearly as jarring on one’s joints, you lose about the same amount on the downhill. At times, it seems you do more rock climbing than running or hiking on this route — but, hey, it’s good cross-training, right?

Then, there’s the vegetation to deal with. Lush is one adjective to use. Another is overgrown. In other words, the foliage nearly envelops the trail at several points on the extreme downhill in miles two and three. You never lose sight of the trail, but you also never lose touch with the branches and leaves that scrape against your arms and legs. When not fending off rogue branches, you are scrambling over or ducking under felled ponderosa pines every half-mile or so.

Let me pause here a moment. I realize that, so far, I haven’t made this trail too attractive to the reader. Which is a shame, because I highly recommend taking on this challenge.

Really, I do.