Outdoors: Spring Valley ski trails test navigational skills -- and a marriage

Orienteering is not really my thing. In fact, I didn’t even know it was a thing until I looked it up and found this definition:
“Orienteering is a group of sports that require navigational skills using a map and compass to navigate from point to point in diverse and usually unfamiliar terrain whilst moving at speed.”
Oh, so that’s what I was doing "whilst" out in the Kaibab National Forest with my LSS (long-suffering spouse) the other day. Silly me, I thought I was doing a trail run, traversing the Spring Valley Cross Country Ski Trail, an 8-or-so mile loop around RS Hill in the pine-studded woods north of Parks.
Little did I know it would turn into a grueling, baffling, but perversely fun orienteering odyssey without a compass, without a clue and with only the crudest of maps that tested my endurance, my sense of direction and, even, my marriage.
And to think I thought this would be an easy lark of a trail run. That’s how I sold it, anyway, to my LLS, who quite frankly prefers road running but occasionally likes to humor me.
I assumed — and you all know the maxim about that word and a certain body part — that because this was a cross-country ski course, and that it was touted on the national forest website as following old logging roads and well-marked singletrack, that it would be a breeze, kind of like loping along the easy trails at the Arizona Nordic Village off Highway 180.
The fact I had never heard anyone talk about using the Spring Valley trails, either for cross-country skiing, or hiking, or running, didn’t faze me a bit. I did find two online posts about the trail — the most recent being from six years ago – saying that the two loops (Eagle Rock and RS Hill) totaled either 8.8 or 8 miles. And then there was the Kaibab National Forest map, scant on detail but better than nothing.
When LLS and I were making the drive on Interstate 40 to Parks, I mentioned the mileage discrepancy, and she rolled her eyes.
“That means it’ll end up being 10 miles,” she quipped.
“But it’s a cross-country ski trail, so doesn’t that mean it’ll be well-groomed, you know, smooth?” I countered.
“Uh-huh.”
When we parked at the trailhead after driving 5.5 miles north on County Road 141, I felt vindicated. No cars were in the lot, but there was a handsome information sign with a map etched in the wood. Beyond the gate, just to the right of one of Parks’ cavernous country homes, the path looked level and smooth with nary a trace of lingering early-April snow. Plus, it was clearly marked with a series if green signs saying “Easiest Trail” with arrows.
“See, looks good,” I said.
As we took off, LLS and I saw the faces of two young girls pressed against the spacious home’s living-room window. These would be the last two people we would see for the next 90 minutes.
Just under a mile in, where the Spring Valley tank was shown on our primitive map, we came upon a large meadow with a stand of aspens mixed in with the Ponderosa pines. This is where the green signs ceased. There was a kind of trail to the left, headed toward the aspens, so I steered us that way. After a quarter-mile without spotting a green sign, and with the trail petering out, LLS stopped. At her behest, we turned back and retraced steps, then crossed the meadow on a nonexistent trail that, amazingly, eventually led to a path and — hey, look, way to the right, a green sign!
LLS was feeling pretty smug at this point. We quickly reached a sign that identified the Eagle Rock Loop (“More Difficult”) and RS Hill Loop (“Easiest”). We went straight, figuring we’d do the easier RS Hill Loop on the way back. Now, we encountered blue signs tacked to tree trunks every 100 feet or so.
“It’ll be easy going from here,” I predicted, a statement eliciting stony silence from LLS.
Soon, we started climbing, nothing lung-busting, but significant. And the trail was, well, disappearing into a morass of downed trees, burnt-out husks of once stately pines and assorted duff and scree that made the going rough.
At the crest of the hill, still on the Eagle Rock Loop, suddenly we looked down into a post-apocalyptic scene of the ravages of fire. I would find out later that this was the main section of the lightning-caused Sitgreaves Complex Fire, which burned 11,080 acres in 2014. But right now, all I cared about was finding signs of a trail. As we made out descent, hopping trunks and crunching on branches with no discernible path, I stepped on what I thought was a stable log. It rolled right under me, and I fell hard, much to LLS’ amusement.
But that prone perspective allowed me to see a downed tree that — incredibly — had a blue sign barely visible from the bottom.
“We’re going the right way, at least,” I said.
This scavenger hunt for blue signs amid the charred remains of trees continued for another mile of zig-zagging until we reached a cattle gate, beyond which was a sign reading “R.S. Hill Loop: 3.8.” As we trotted down an old logging road — green signs, again — I turned to LLS with another pronouncement: “It’ll all be easy to follow from here.” Silence.
If anything, we got even more lost. The denuded hillside yielded no directional signs or arrows at all. No path, either. I spotted a forest road due north and suggested we take it past another large ranch house. That led a half mile to CR 141, way out of our way.
Then LLS did something I had never considered: She took out the crude map.
“We’re not following the lines that go around the hill,” she said. “We need to keep the hill just to our right.”
Chastened, I followed. We cut across heavy brush just north of the hill, but no signs showed the way until we had trudged a good mile. Then, as if a beacon in a storm, a green sign and a trail reappeared. I shouted over to LLS to come look. We now could run once more without needing chain saws to plow our way through.
“OK, it’s gonna be simple from —“
“Don’t even say it,” LLS admonished.
Actually, though, it was simple. The final three miles of the RS Hill Loop was pretty straight forward, ending where that first meadow sat. We remembered how to crossed the meadow and made it back to the trailhead, our bodies and marriage mostly intact.
