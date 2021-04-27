Outdoors: Spring Valley ski trails test navigational skills -- and a marriage

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Just under a mile in, where the Spring Valley tank was shown on our primitive map, we came upon a large meadow with a stand of aspens mixed in with the Ponderosa pines. This is where the green signs ceased. There was a kind of trail to the left, headed toward the aspens, so I steered us that way. After a quarter-mile without spotting a green sign, and with the trail petering out, LLS stopped. At her behest, we turned back and retraced steps, then crossed the meadow on a nonexistent trail that, amazingly, eventually led to a path and — hey, look, way to the right, a green sign!

LLS was feeling pretty smug at this point. We quickly reached a sign that identified the Eagle Rock Loop (“More Difficult”) and RS Hill Loop (“Easiest”). We went straight, figuring we’d do the easier RS Hill Loop on the way back. Now, we encountered blue signs tacked to tree trunks every 100 feet or so.

“It’ll be easy going from here,” I predicted, a statement eliciting stony silence from LLS.

Soon, we started climbing, nothing lung-busting, but significant. And the trail was, well, disappearing into a morass of downed trees, burnt-out husks of once stately pines and assorted duff and scree that made the going rough.