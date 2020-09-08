Outdoors: Slate Mountain Trail: misnamed and underrated

Squat and lumpy, overlooked and misnamed, Slate Mountain is not the loftiest or most impressive of peaks among the extrusions that dot the San Francisco volcanic field.
But that’s no reason to pass on experiencing the 4.5-mile, out-and-back, up-and-down Slate Mountain Trail — one of the lesser known and used spots in the Coconino National Forest — at least once. Who knows, it might grow on you.
I, personally, was pleasantly surprised. Having read some online reviews of the mountain (“not particularly impressive” — summitpost.org) my expectations were low. But I’m here to report that what Slate Mountain lacks in beauty and grandeur it more than makes up in brains, an accessible trail personality and a slightly pinkish complexion.
This is a trail you’ll want to show to your mother — or anybody who shies away from hiking because of real or perceived degree of difficulty.
Sure, it’s 2.2 miles of continuous climbing, but it’s a gentle climb. There are no overly steep, hands-on-knees sections; rather, you traverse only a few switchbacks, but they’re gradual and doable. That is not to say you won’t get a workout. For runners, it’s a great hill workout because the path is wide, even the singletrack portions, and not that rocky — despite the trail’s deceiving name.
OK, about the name, Slate Mountain: It’s a misnomer. You won’t find any slate, which, as you’ll recall from high school earth science courses, is a metamorphic rock not found in volcanic zones.
So those jagged slabs of rock that litter the trail and hillsides are actually rhyolite, an igneous rock that, during the mountain eruptive phase some 1.5 million years ago, did battle with sedimentary strata and sent slabs scattering to the surface. That also accounts for the pinkish tinge to parts of the trail, especially in the first half-mile from the trailhead.
Rhyolite’s high silica content is a result of granitic magma that cooled on the subsurface (thanks, geology.com for the primer). I stopped and caressed a few rhyolitic stones, and the texture is nothing like the smooth, flaky slate. Instead, it’s rough and nubby, with tiny vugs (thanks again, geology.com, for teaching me a new word) with the feel of a teenager’s acne-scarred face.
Apparently, the passing resemblance to slate gave whoever was charged with naming the mountain inspiration. After all, calling it Rhyolite Mountain, while geologically accurate, just wouldn’t have the same dramatic ring to it.
Another point in the Slate Mountain Trail’s favor: it’s educational.
Actually, you can learn lots about nature from every trail, but Slate Mountain makes it easier for users. Lining the path from the trailhead nearly to the summit are signs explaining the flora therein.
Some are pretty obvious — this is a ponderosa pine; this over here, an alligator juniper — but others are enlightening to the lay person. I never knew, for instance, that the kind of ragged, low-slung, dark-barked plant is called Mountain Mahogany, and that deer consider it quite the treat. That’s why, according to the Coconino National Forest sign, “the pruned appearance of this plant is the result of browsing by deer.”
It also was nice to finally match a name to the face of the tiny yellow-flowered bush I often see on trails: it’s cliff rose.
The great thing about all these interpretive signs is that it gives you an excuse to pause your climbing to get educated. I must have spent five minutes looking for the prickly pear that the sign said was right in front of me. Maybe somebody made off with it for a snack.
Experienced hikers and runners won’t need these planned respites, because the Slate Mountain Trail is not too taxing. Though assign at the trailhead states the distance to the summit is 2.4 miles, my GPS watch charted it as 2.25. But that’s quibbling. It’s a short but vigorous workout. Be mindful of what time of day you attempt it, though, since there is scant little shade.
But unlike last week’s Mormon Mountain trek, this one features expansive views.
The clearest spot to gaze upon the San Francisco Peaks comes about halfway up the trail, where trees fall away and the mountain just seems to loom over your left shoulder.
At the summit, the pines go away, so that you get an unobstructed view of Kendrick Peak to the south and the cinder cones of the San Francisco volcanic field. One online site, hikearizona.com, says that on a clear day you can see all the way to Navajo Mountain in Utah. Well, maybe I wasn’t looking in the right spot. Regardless, the views are worth the trip.
And the trip down? Because it’s not too steep or too rocky, you can scamper with abandon downhill, being careful, of course, of other trail users heading up. But Slate Mountain is so little used that you probably won’t encounter too many people along the way. That’s another advantage of not being a beauty queen of a mountain.
Postscript: Last week's story about ascending Mormon Mountain detailed the problems people had finding a "summit," rather than just radio towers. Reader Angelo Kokenakis writes that hikers can "enjoy great views of the peaks by going left of the towers to the orange triangle marked, 'summit.' I have been there twice."
