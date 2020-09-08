Outdoors: Slate Mountain Trail: misnamed and underrated

It also was nice to finally match a name to the face of the tiny yellow-flowered bush I often see on trails: it’s cliff rose.

The great thing about all these interpretive signs is that it gives you an excuse to pause your climbing to get educated. I must have spent five minutes looking for the prickly pear that the sign said was right in front of me. Maybe somebody made off with it for a snack.

Experienced hikers and runners won’t need these planned respites, because the Slate Mountain Trail is not too taxing. Though assign at the trailhead states the distance to the summit is 2.4 miles, my GPS watch charted it as 2.25. But that’s quibbling. It’s a short but vigorous workout. Be mindful of what time of day you attempt it, though, since there is scant little shade.

But unlike last week’s Mormon Mountain trek, this one features expansive views.

The clearest spot to gaze upon the San Francisco Peaks comes about halfway up the trail, where trees fall away and the mountain just seems to loom over your left shoulder.