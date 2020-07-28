Outdoors: Sharing the road at the beautiful Hart Prairie

By the time you hit the junction with the AZT, you will have gained 726 of the 798 feet on the entire trip. Now comes the fun part. The next 4 miles was a long, gradual descent on a smooth singletrack that wends its way through shaded stands of pines and groves of aspen, with ferns growing hip-high. The shade was welcome because, by this time of morning, it was warming up.

I had gone nearly 2 miles on the AZT and still had not encountered another runner, hiker or mountain biker. It was nice, though a little unsettling. Where was everybody?

Well, I didn’t have to wait long. On a squiggly descent around several blind corners, I heard a tell-tale tinkling of a mountain-bike bell from behind. Good thing I immediately moved to the far right edge of the singletrack, because a mountain biker whooshed past me on this downhill, going what had to be 30 mph. Close behind him were two spotted cattle dogs, sprinting, and desperately trying to keep up. In a flash, all were gone.

Now, some might be annoyed at the rapidity of the biker’s swift descent, but he did ring a bell for advanced notice so I could step off. And the guy, and his dogs, just seemed to be having so much fun, I'm going to let any safety lecture slide.

Reaching FR 418 for a 1.2-mile trip back to the start, I began to see more activity. The day — and the area — was heating up. A careening Jeep blew a cloud of dust in my face on 418. I just shrugged. The rest of the loop was so pleasant that I could easily endure one or two hardships along the way.

