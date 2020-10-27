Outdoors: Seeking solitude on the Kelly Trails

Forget six feet away. My optimal social distance, at least when I’m out on a trail, is six miles away. And this personal preference predates the pandemic, too.
Problem is, in Flagstaff and on its popular trail system, finding solitude is nigh impossible. Still, there is hope, which is why I often seek to find the lesser-known areas, those trails that don’t get the publicity and concomitant selfie-seeking crowds.
Which led me recently to cobble together a 10-mile loop south of Flagstaff, between Mountainaire and Munds Park, that is only two-thirds "official" trail. The first 6 ½ miles takes you on the southernmost portion of the 16-mile Kelly Trails, the motorized path popular with dirt bikes. From there, you traverse a well-maintained forest road, make a brief sojourn into a Mountainaire neighborhood, before finding your way back on an unmarked old railroad line trail.
This doesn’t sound too remote, does it? Sounds like you’ll be dodging revving dirt bikes and passing by residents cleaning pine needles out of rain gutters.
That may well be the case, if you decide to attempt the loop during the height of the afternoon. But if you can manage to get an early start, say, 7 a.m., you could be as fortunate as I and not run into a single sentient being (other than a deer herd, of course) over the entire 10 miles.
Oh, did I forget to mention that early-start caveat? My bad.
But you’ll want to get there early because there’s not much parking at the start of the trek. There’s not really a trailhead, more like a dirt pullout where Forest Road 700 — you take it 1.2 miles south from the Interstate 17 exit at Mountainaire Road — meets the unmistakable green clover signs designating the Kelly Trails.
It’s not the most auspicious of beginnings, granted. You can hear the whoosh and rumble of big rigs barreling down the interstate. Soon, though, the distractions abate.
The first 0.2 of a mile is singletrack heading slightly north, winding through the Ponderosa pines, an appetizer for what’s to come once you hit the Kelly Trails' vaunted singletrack. Before that, though, you must deal with a sharp right (south) onto an unmarked forest road and follow it for slightly more than a mile. Along the way, you’ll pass turnouts dotted with car and RV campers, many with ATVs or dirt bikes at the ready.
So much for solitude. Yes, but, again, on my morning jaunt, not a soul was stirring, nary a campfire stove lit. In any event, keep looking for the directional brown-green-orange Kelly trail markers and know that, eventually, you’ll reach the singletrack.
And there it is, the arrow affixed at eye level to a stately pine. The good news is, you won’t need to worry about straying off the path for the next five miles or so. There’s only one singletrack trail (OK, you cross forest roads twice, but ignore those) until you almost reach Mountainaire.
On this stretch, in the chill of morning, it was peaceful and calming. Gone was the drone of interstate traffic. Gone were the campers. It was pleasant to commune with only my thoughts — and the herd of a dozen white-tailed deer grazing in a meadow nearby. Pleasant for me, that is. The deer seemed annoyed by my intrusion, taking off, en masse, when I wandered by.
The Coconino Trail Riders, who have done a lot of work designing and maintaining the Kelly Trails, have crafted a path that is anything but mundane. It dips and curls, heads uphill and south, turns back on itself to the north and west, then flows east along a ridge line. There are some moguls built in that clue you in that this is, first and foremost, a dirt bike trail. But with no dirt bikes out this morning, I could pretend otherwise.
You’ll spend several miles weaving in and out of the pines before crossing FR 235. If you want to shorten the trip to about six miles, you can turn left (west) on 235 and take the forest roads back to the trailhead. But I recommend pushing on, because the next three miles is prime singletrack.
There’s a diversity of sights, too. You’ll hug a ridgeline, pass through a large open meadow and deal with a few rock gardens. Then, just when you might begin to tire of technical running or hiking, you hit the well-manicured forest road that leads to Mountainaire. Signage was not the greatest at the intersection; it’s either FR 762B or part of the winding FR 235 or maybe both or neither. (It wasn’t until I checked my GPS after finishing that the dirt road was given a name, East Homestead, though no road signs indicated as much.)
Regardless, you’ll want to turn left (west) and look for the cabins up ahead in Mountainaire.
After a half-mile, you’ll hit town – and paved streets. I was willing to make this trade-off because it meant I could do a true loop back to the start. The forest road dumps you off at Caddo Street, then you take a right (north) on N. Huran Street and a left on East Kiowa Street. Go about a mile, up and down Kiowa until it dead-ends at N. Shoshone Street. From there, the road dead ends at an unmarked trail — the old railroad tracks, now a flat 1.5 mile dirt jaunt — that leads to an intersection with FR 235. Turn right (west) at the intersection and take that back to the Kelly Trails and, eventually FR 700.
In the interest of full disclosure, yes, I did see people on the Mountainaire segment. Three cars rolled by and a man unfurling a garden hose in his yard waved at me.
But that was it. For Flagstaff, that’s about as solitary as you can get.
