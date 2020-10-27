Outdoors: Seeking solitude on the Kelly Trails

On this stretch, in the chill of morning, it was peaceful and calming. Gone was the drone of interstate traffic. Gone were the campers. It was pleasant to commune with only my thoughts — and the herd of a dozen white-tailed deer grazing in a meadow nearby. Pleasant for me, that is. The deer seemed annoyed by my intrusion, taking off, en masse, when I wandered by.

The Coconino Trail Riders, who have done a lot of work designing and maintaining the Kelly Trails, have crafted a path that is anything but mundane. It dips and curls, heads uphill and south, turns back on itself to the north and west, then flows east along a ridge line. There are some moguls built in that clue you in that this is, first and foremost, a dirt bike trail. But with no dirt bikes out this morning, I could pretend otherwise.

You’ll spend several miles weaving in and out of the pines before crossing FR 235. If you want to shorten the trip to about six miles, you can turn left (west) on 235 and take the forest roads back to the trailhead. But I recommend pushing on, because the next three miles is prime singletrack.