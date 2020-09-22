Outdoors: Seeking rebirth in a popular Sedona cave

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stray Freudian thoughts pinged around my brainpan as I ambled toward the Birthing Cave. Such ruminations were not what I sought to mull so early in the morning, with the harsh Sedona sun already beating down, making the red-rock cliffs to which I was headed seem to blaze with an ominous intensity.

They say that a trip to the Birthing Cave, one of many hollowed out indentations in Sedona’s geologic wonderland, is the closest thing to reliving the experience of taking that long road to consciousness. At the very least, they say burrowing into its snug and loving orifice provides something of a spiritual rebirth. Who am I, then, to deny people such experiences?

By “they,” I, of course, mean the New Age glitterati that saturates Sedona, the folks who anoint certain red-rock spires as mystical, energy-laden vortexes that teem with palpable portent. And the Birthing Cave, located about a half-mile or so off the Long Canyon Trail, is one such big draw for the seekers.

So I figured, hey, as long as I was trekking on the underrated Long Canyon out-and-back, I might as well make a side trip and see what all the fuss was about. The fact that I was making the trip to the Birthing Cave on Labor Day weekend made it even more fraught with significance — pregnant with possibilities, you might say.