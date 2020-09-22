Outdoors: Seeking rebirth in a popular Sedona cave

Stray Freudian thoughts pinged around my brainpan as I ambled toward the Birthing Cave. Such ruminations were not what I sought to mull so early in the morning, with the harsh Sedona sun already beating down, making the red-rock cliffs to which I was headed seem to blaze with an ominous intensity.
They say that a trip to the Birthing Cave, one of many hollowed out indentations in Sedona’s geologic wonderland, is the closest thing to reliving the experience of taking that long road to consciousness. At the very least, they say burrowing into its snug and loving orifice provides something of a spiritual rebirth. Who am I, then, to deny people such experiences?
By “they,” I, of course, mean the New Age glitterati that saturates Sedona, the folks who anoint certain red-rock spires as mystical, energy-laden vortexes that teem with palpable portent. And the Birthing Cave, located about a half-mile or so off the Long Canyon Trail, is one such big draw for the seekers.
So I figured, hey, as long as I was trekking on the underrated Long Canyon out-and-back, I might as well make a side trip and see what all the fuss was about. The fact that I was making the trip to the Birthing Cave on Labor Day weekend made it even more fraught with significance — pregnant with possibilities, you might say.
Yes, heading to this vaunted concavity means leaving the established path and going on unmarked “social” trail, which is frowned upon in polite hiking and trail running society. Social trails are everywhere, true, but they risk endangering the delicate habitat and it’s best to stick to the marked trails, of which Sedona has many.
I tried to justify my detour off Long Canyon by telling myself that the side trail had been used for years — nay, decades — so the damage had long since been done. Lame as my reasoning was, I veered left on the side trail with a gnarled, withered branch blocking its way (and marking the spot) after going about 0.6 of a mile on Long Canyon.
Shoe prints dominated the crushed russet soil along the 0.4 of a mile stretch that at first paralleled the cliffs and then swung to the west and rose toward them. This, clearly, was well-trod ground. And I congratulated myself — prematurely, as it would turn out — for having the presence of mind to set off at 6:30 a.m. and thus avoid the crowds.
But, alas, when I reached the final turnoff for a steep ascent to the cave in question, I was greeted with a mass of humanity. OK, so it was only three hiking parties, but you get the point. Two families were delicately side-stepping boulders on their way down, nearly careening into the brush, and a couple (she with a distinct baby bump) was posing for a selfie with the cave’s gaping maw looming in the background.
It was a nice little workout, getting to the Birthing Cave’s opening. And when I made the last push, so to speak, upward to reach the threshold, I was greeted by a family of three from California sprawled on the rutilant slickrock, their smart phones pointed not at me but at the gorgeous views of the landscape.
How did I know they were from California? Well, when they asked me to take their picture, I asked them where they hailed from. Mom and dad’s grown daughter was soon off the college, and this was a last vacation of sorts.
In any event, they seemed in no hurry to leave this simulacrum of the birth canal. They sat in the prime photo-taking spot, where the walls wrap around and seem to engulf you in an embrace. Then again, once in the cave, I realized my iPhone (even if set on “pano” mode) was woefully inadequate to capture the true grandeur.
That’s partly because the birthing cave is not as deep as it appears when looking at photos taken via wide-angle lenses. Still, the Instagram-worthy shot can be accomplished by scampering up the side of the slickrock to a hollowed out perch Sedonans call “The Belly Button.”
I attempted it twice and didn’t get very far before sliding back down, like some farcical Sisyphus. The family was both chuckling and cringing as I scraped my legs in the attempt, the walls worn much too smooth from too many visitors, and the lugs on my shoe soles clearly not to up the task.
“You know,” the college-aged daughter said to me as I prepared for a third attempt for the Belly Button. “The view’s probably not much better from up there. The risk-benefit analysis isn’t worth it.”
“Let me guess,” I said, “you’re a business major?”
“Yup.”
I left the birthing cave to the family and started the trip down to the Long Canyon Trail. A conga line of hikers was heading up. Soon, the cave would be overflowing with tourists.
Which is why it was a relief to get back on Long Canyon, heading north and west for the next three miles until it dead ends at sandstone walls. You’ll encounter other trail users in the next half mile; most of those are hikers coming from Deadmans Pass Trail down to the Birthing Cave.
Once beyond Deadmans, though, solitude takes hold. You quickly reach the Red Rock Wilderness Area, where mountain bikes are prohibited. You also encounter something rare and precious on many Sedona trails: shade.
The landscape changes as the canyon closes in, with manzanita, shaggy Arizona cypress and even some Ponderosa pines looming. You’ll cross the dry (during summer), boulder-strewn creek bed and washes several times, and continue on until the singletrack seems to be squeezing you from both sides.
It was this section of Long Canyon, and not the vaunted Birthing Cave, that felt like a rebirth to me. And the best thing was, I was all by myself. Some things are meant to be experienced alone, right?
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.