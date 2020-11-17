Outdoors: Sedona's Sketch Trail: Relatively tame, save some javelinas

It reveals something about my diminished intellectual capacity that, when I hear the word “sketch,” I don’t think of drawing or mathematical categories but, rather, the slang adjective youngsters like to use these days.
Urban Dictionary: “Sketch: a situation, place, or person that possesses qualities that are ominous, scary, shady, or suspicious.”
Which brings me to the Sketch Trail, the second half of a short (2.7 miles), lovely (red-rock views) loop in Sedona that will tax the hiker or runner only a bit and give people plenty of time to make it to Sedonuts to sample the delicious Vortex cinnamon rolls.
My immediate thought was that “Sketch” was a gnarly sobriquet given to another winding, rocky route favored by mountain bikers. But, I wondered, is the Sketch really sketch for those traveling on two feet, straddling a cliff’s edge or something? Or was it just another biker exaggeration?
I consulted an expert, trail author Roger Naylor, who once wrote about the Sketch Trail in the Arizona Republic, using phrases such as “hold onto your hat” and “pushes out to the edge” and “nothing but air on one side.”
Thanks for the warning, Rog.
My experience, though, was pretty tame on the Sketch until I turned a blind corner and things became mondo sketchy.
First, yes, it’s a narrow singletrack with some rocks after making the left turn from the Ridge Trail to the Sketch, but nothing most folks can’t handle. And Roger was right, the views are gorgeous, particularly at sunrise when the hot-air balloons float over the rock formations, including the stately Pyramid.
OK, so then I turned left around a blind corner and came face-to-snout with a pack of javelinas. They were not 15 feet away on the trail and headed in my direction. I stopped dead in my tracks, fumbled for my phone. In 16 months of running northern Arizona trails, I had yet to encounter a single javelina, even on Sedona’s so-named Javelina Trail.
Thus, I was excited. I also was a bit wary. Javelinas, after all, look a little sketchy. All that wiry hair, the bloated bellies, stumpy legs and Mohawk mane. There must have been a dozen of these peculiar peccaries — including several cute, tiny piglets (officially called “reds,” I later learned) — and they all scattered every which way, fortunately not directly toward me. Some got those stubby legs churning and turned up the ridge; others careened down the drop-off into Carroll Canyon.
Only a single straggler remained, a big dude, who would not leave the singletrack. Just then, another runner came loping along from the other direction, and the stray javelina hightailed it up the ridge to join the posse.
“I counted 14 of the suckers,” the runner said to me. “I scared them off down below when I got close to them, and I guess they came up here to hang out. Sorry about that.”
No worries, pal. The javelina sighting added some excitement to a trail loop that already packs a lot into a relatively short route. (You can, of course, add considerable mileage by continuing straight on the Ridge Trail and hooking up with the Airport Loop.) Sometimes, though, short is good, especially when Sedonuts awaits.
The first mile along the Ridge Trail gives you a pretty decent workout, as you gain 312 feet before reaching the junction with Sketch. It’s a tad rocky and steep but your mind is distracted from the effort by the sights on the horizon, including the aforementioned Pyramid formation.
The climb up Ridge affords expansive, 360-degree views, but the real eye candy comes on the rolling, mostly downhill ramble on the Sketch. There, you’ll wind around a hillside and eventually look east to the famous formations of Courthouse Butte and Bell Rock, made all the more majestic when backlit by the morning sun.
When the loop’s completed, you can retrace your steps back to the trailhead along the Ridge Trail until you hit the end of Chavez Ranch Road, or continue on the Ridge down into the canyon, or even take the Secret Sliprock Trail farther down into the canyon.
Or not.
On this morning, about three miles was enough for me.
I was hungry, too. But instead of Sedonuts, I suddenly had a strange hankering for bacon.
