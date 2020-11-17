Outdoors: Sedona's Sketch Trail: Relatively tame, save some javelinas

“I counted 14 of the suckers,” the runner said to me. “I scared them off down below when I got close to them, and I guess they came up here to hang out. Sorry about that.”

No worries, pal. The javelina sighting added some excitement to a trail loop that already packs a lot into a relatively short route. (You can, of course, add considerable mileage by continuing straight on the Ridge Trail and hooking up with the Airport Loop.) Sometimes, though, short is good, especially when Sedonuts awaits.

The first mile along the Ridge Trail gives you a pretty decent workout, as you gain 312 feet before reaching the junction with Sketch. It’s a tad rocky and steep but your mind is distracted from the effort by the sights on the horizon, including the aforementioned Pyramid formation.

The climb up Ridge affords expansive, 360-degree views, but the real eye candy comes on the rolling, mostly downhill ramble on the Sketch. There, you’ll wind around a hillside and eventually look east to the famous formations of Courthouse Butte and Bell Rock, made all the more majestic when backlit by the morning sun.