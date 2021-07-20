Outdoors: Sedona's mellow Jim Thompson Trail certainly is buzz-worthy

Finally, at long last, after an epic quest worthy of Hesse’s Siddartha or some such New Agey icon, after too many Sedona-sized disappointments to recount here, I have experienced the power of a vortex. I felt a current flowing within me, electromagnetic waves connecting with my corpus at some deep cellular level. I was, in a word, buzzing.

Oh, sorry. Turns out I was just going under some power lines on the Jim Thompson Trail.

Never mind. Carry on.

I kid my New Age friends because I envy them. In my wanderings to various purported vortex spots in Red Rock country, I have felt … well, nothing ethereal or otherworldly. My loss, I guess.

But I’m here to tell you that, approached with the right attitude, you can be transformed on even so prosaic a path as Sedona’s Jim Thompson Trail, which connects Wilson Canyon and Midgley Bridge to the northeast to the top of Mormon Canyon to the west and is far from any "documented" vortexes.

There is a distinct Old West vibe to this trek, what with the rutilant rock formations towering above and the remains of the original wagon road the eponymous settler/squatter built in the late 1800s to connect his digs in Oak Creek Canyon to his second home in what is now Sedona.