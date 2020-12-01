Outdoors: Sedona's Bear Mountain: Fun on a grand scale

On Bear Mountain, fittingly, I became a quadruped.

Not a permanent de-evolution, I’ll have you note. No, I reverted to all fours when it became obvious that doing so would be my most efficient and quickest mode of movement when tackling this beast of a trail in Sedona.

Those who have scaled the “trail” (ironic quotation marks intended) know just what I mean. It is roughly 2.5 miles to the summit, and you gain 2,229 feet in elevation therein.

But it’s not the steepness, per se, that will reduce you to a crawl; it’s the technical aspects you must overcome. That is, there are boulders, there are jagged rocks, there are slick slabs jutting at odd angles, there is scree galore. And occasionally, very occasionally, there are blessed flat sections, too brief, but long enough to stand fully upright and admire the views.

I know it sounds as if I’m exaggerating, but I’m not. OK, maybe a little. But I did get down in a crouch and go hand-to-hand on several of the steep and narrow rock climbs, one coming about halfway into the first mile and then another two on the final push to the summit.