Outdoors: Sedona's Bear Mountain: Fun on a grand scale

On Bear Mountain, fittingly, I became a quadruped.
Not a permanent de-evolution, I’ll have you note. No, I reverted to all fours when it became obvious that doing so would be my most efficient and quickest mode of movement when tackling this beast of a trail in Sedona.
Those who have scaled the “trail” (ironic quotation marks intended) know just what I mean. It is roughly 2.5 miles to the summit, and you gain 2,229 feet in elevation therein.
But it’s not the steepness, per se, that will reduce you to a crawl; it’s the technical aspects you must overcome. That is, there are boulders, there are jagged rocks, there are slick slabs jutting at odd angles, there is scree galore. And occasionally, very occasionally, there are blessed flat sections, too brief, but long enough to stand fully upright and admire the views.
I know it sounds as if I’m exaggerating, but I’m not. OK, maybe a little. But I did get down in a crouch and go hand-to-hand on several of the steep and narrow rock climbs, one coming about halfway into the first mile and then another two on the final push to the summit.
Really, it was a safety issue. As much as I like to think I’m a nimble sexagenarian, I needed to get my hands involved because my, uh, hind legs kept slipping on the well-worn sandstone boulders. I made great use, too, of the branches of alligator junipers lining the route and even grabbed a handful of a manzanita bush to hoist myself up one uphill. I gave the ubiquitous prickly pear a wide berth, though, even though my calf picked up a few needles brushing it on the way down. (More on the descent later.)
I like getting close to nature and all, but I’m not sure nature appreciated my manhandling of its foliage.
All of which is to say that, as advertised online and in a rather ominous sign posted at the trailhead, the Bear Mountain Trail is indeed a bear of a challenge. But it’s a challenge that everyone should take because it’s a relatively short out-and-back (more like up-and-down) trail that affords killer views of greater Sedona, the Mogollon Rim along the way and, at the summit, a peek at the snow-capped San Francisco Peaks way to the north.
Locals adore Bear Mountain because the trail is not as crowded as some of the more marquee routes closer to town. Starting on a brisk mid-November morning, I had the ascent to myself and only ran into three hiking parties heading up while I was descending. In Sedona, that’s nothing. Granted, the parking lot off FR 152C (near Boynton Canyon) usually is full by mid-morning, but most of those trail users are headed to the shorter, less-taxing Doe Mountain Trail to the east.
That’s understandable because Bear Mountain is not for the hiking dilettante. Perhaps it’s the sign at the trailhead provided by the U.S. Forest Service that scares off the masses.
Here, in part, is what it warns (with my parenthetical thought-bubble additions):
“WARNING: Be Prepared to meet the Wilderness Challenge. Do not be a lost of injured visitor. Do not put yourself and others at risk.”
(I’ve seen these warnings on other Sedona trails, such as the sign at the Mescal Trail giving you two trail options, “Extreme” or “Difficult,” which neither is. This one lives up to billing, mostly.)
• “Rugged, exposed, mostly unmarked trail.”
(It’s rugged, all right, and so exposed that I wouldn’t want to attempt Bear Mountain at the hottest height of summer. But the trail is hardly “unmarked.” Sure, there are no directional signs, but there are plenty of helpful white painted swatches on the slick rock, some of which point straight up, making you think, Really, you want us to go up there? Yes, they do.)
• “Plan a minimum of 5 hours roundtrip.”
(I think that’s a bit of an overstatement. I did it in well under three hours, even stopping to take photos. I’d say four hours, tops, for most folks who are in reasonable shape.)
• “Inform someone of your agenda.”
(Done.)
• “Be properly equipped: At least 1 gallon of water per person.” (Uh, I was about a gallon short on that.) “Shoes with ankle support.” (I had trail shoes with grippy lugs.) “Map and compass.” (Oops.) “Flashlight.” (Nope.) “Weather appropriate clothing.” (Yes.)
I was pretty darn smug at the outset. Can’t be that bad, can it?
But then the climbing and boulder hopping and traversing the edges of ridges with steep drop-offs came in earnest, and I was humbled. Maybe I should’ve spent a little time at a rock-climbing gym, and not on the FUTS, to prepare for Bear Mountain.
Difficult as Bear Mountain was, it also was exceedingly fun. Yes, even on the steep descent (which, for me at least, took more time than the ascent), where every foot fall placement matters, there was a sense of adventure and accomplishment.
My palms and knees may have been rubbed raw from my bouts of quadrupedism, but my spirit was buoyed. I’ll be back to Bear Mountain, for sure. And maybe I’ll borrow someone’s trekking poles beforehand.
