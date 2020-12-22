Outdoors: Search for solitude high up on the Mooney Trail

So entranced was I that it barely registered that I was climbing. In fact, once I snapped out of my reverie, I wondered when the real climbing would begin, because, eventually, I'd have to scale the ridge to reach the Mogollon Rim.

I didn’t have to wait long. I made a sharp left just past the slickrock, and it hit me — a steep climb, made all the more difficult by sketchy footing. The trail had been reduced to strewn slabs of sandstone. This went on interminably — OK, about 2.5 miles — gaining about 1,180 feet in elevation. On the plus side, I saw no one. There were telltale signs that the cattle had been through, cow pies, and I wondered how they managed to navigate their hulking frames on a steeply pitched path with uneven footing.

If you take the time to turn around the look back, you’ll see an expansive view of red-rock country below, surprisingly lush from this vantage point.

At last, seven miles into the trip, you reach the rim and the Casner Mountain Trail. It’s a wide, smooth forest road that runs along the power lines for the entire seven miles back down to FR 526C. That doesn’t sound too enticing, but if you can ignore the power lines and look to your right, you can gaze down at long stretches of Sycamore Canyon.