Outdoors: Search for solitude high up on the Mooney Trail

Smug self-satisfaction is not a quality I’m particularly proud of possessing, so I try to tamp it down. This time, though, I just couldn’t help myself.
I was heading to Sedona to traverse a trail that I knew, after exhaustive scholarly research (I Googled it), would be nearly devoid of foot traffic on a typically crowded holiday weekend in the tourist town. The Mooney Trail-Casner Mountain Loop was located about 10 miles southwest of town and was a challenging climb with views of both the Sedona red rocks and Sycamore Canyon. Most hikers and runners don't make the effort.
My first fleeting feeling of insufferable in-the-know superiority came on Highway 89A, as I drove past the West Fork Trail, already showing a conga line of cars parked along the roadside and people hoofing it along the soft shoulder to the entrance. Unfortunate lemmings, all.
Ditto for Slide Rock State Park and Midgley Bridge. Masses of humanity, angling for parking spaces. When I passed by the turnoff for Dry Creek Road, leading to the Devil’s Bridge trailhead, I could only imagine the hordes gathered there. But, see, I was smarter than that. I kept cruising south on 89A, five miles beyond Sedona’s city limits, looking for the turnoff for Forest Road 526 and an eight-mile dusty journey to the lonesome trailhead.
Imagine my surprise, then, when I made the turn and saw what looked like a convention of RV enthusiasts. They lined the pullouts: some hulking Winnebagos, some sleek Sprinter vans, all sporting elaborate tent cities with table spreads and fired-up camp stoves, their four-wheelers poised for action.
Not to worry, I told myself. It will thin out. Surely, once I hit the turnoff for FR 526C, which leads deep in the high desert toward the trailhead, I’d find solitude. But the camper vans kept popping up, blemishes on the desert’s pristine face. Five miles down FR 526C, while scanning for the sign for the Mooney Trail, I thought I had finally outrun the multitude. I was looking for Black Tank, the landmark closest to the trailhead, which was said to consist of a metal gate with a small sign saying “Mooney Trail #12.”
And there it was, as advertised — I thought. I had a hard time seeing the sign and gate because a hulking Jeep Grand Cherokee and a bulbous tent large enough to house the extended Kardashian family blocked the way.
Talk about a buzzkill. This all but snuffed out my smugness. Served me right. On any Sedona weekend, when the weather’s nice, there is no such thing as solitude.
I parked a discreet distance away, so as not to intrude on these squatters so early in the morning. But I’d have to pass by the tent to reach the gate, so I moved as quietly as I could. Someone must have heard my footfalls, because just then the flap unzipped and a head popped out, face a rictus of alarm. I waved and the man zipped back up.
Once I got going, I told myself, I’d find that elusive seclusion I so craved.
And, true enough, I was the only lonely soul hoofing it on the Mooney Trail, which is an old cattle-drive path in range land, before narrowing significantly as it climbs to the top of Casner Mountain and the rim of Sycamore Canyon.
At least, I thought I was alone. There, amidst the scrub, about 30 feet west of the trail, I smelled something incongruous given the setting: coffee brewing. Someone had propped up a pup tent and was getting a caffeine fix. I stopped and peered; a dude clad only in long underwear stood and raised a cup to me.
All right, so this was starting to annoy. Perhaps it was cosmic payback for my smug pretension that I could find a path to solitude in Sedona. Not a half mile farther along, just as the path started to narrow and begin a gradual climb, I looked through a stand of juniper and saw a pickup truck, blue as the morning sky, kicking up dust. A mini-stampede of cattle jiggled along in the truck’s wake. Two specimens stopped and stared at me with typical bovine blankness before catching up with the pack. They looked a little annoyed by my presence — or maybe that was just me, projecting.
Just when I had pretty much written off having the trail to myself, a strange thing happened: I encountered no one in the final four miles to the top of the Mooney Trail. It was, as advertised, devoid of distractions. It helped that, at the 3.7-mile mark, you cross into designated wilderness territory, where motorized vehicles aren’t allowed.
This was bliss. I wandered in and out of Spring Canyon, shaded by juniper and manzanita. I crossed washes, passed by russet red-wall slots and, on a gradual climb, swerved around some slickrock.
So entranced was I that it barely registered that I was climbing. In fact, once I snapped out of my reverie, I wondered when the real climbing would begin, because, eventually, I'd have to scale the ridge to reach the Mogollon Rim.
I didn’t have to wait long. I made a sharp left just past the slickrock, and it hit me — a steep climb, made all the more difficult by sketchy footing. The trail had been reduced to strewn slabs of sandstone. This went on interminably — OK, about 2.5 miles — gaining about 1,180 feet in elevation. On the plus side, I saw no one. There were telltale signs that the cattle had been through, cow pies, and I wondered how they managed to navigate their hulking frames on a steeply pitched path with uneven footing.
If you take the time to turn around the look back, you’ll see an expansive view of red-rock country below, surprisingly lush from this vantage point.
At last, seven miles into the trip, you reach the rim and the Casner Mountain Trail. It’s a wide, smooth forest road that runs along the power lines for the entire seven miles back down to FR 526C. That doesn’t sound too enticing, but if you can ignore the power lines and look to your right, you can gaze down at long stretches of Sycamore Canyon.
You aren’t done climbing, by the way. There are several rolling hills to traverse before reaching the real summit of Casner Mountain and then the steep downhill along nine switchbacks. But at least I was alone with my thoughts, above the tree line. That is, until I turned a corner and saw two hunters kneeling and looking through scopes placed on tripods. One guy turned, sandwich in hand, and shouted to me, all friendly, “Hey, I thought we’d be alone up here.”