Outdoors: Scale Bill Williams Mountain -- while you can

That is to say, it’s imminently doable, though it’s somewhat technical, footing-wise, and makes you huff-and-puff a bit when you get to the upper reaches of the 9,256-foot peak, where a 1930s-era lookout tower and radio transmitters await.

Make no mistake, though: it’s a workout. You gain 2,349 feet in elevation on the 3.6 miles to the top, and much of it is quite steep and switchback laden.

The good news is, the trail is exceedingly well marked, not surprising since the trailhead is right at the Williams District Ranger Station of the Kaibab National Forest. Green diamond-shaped blazes are affixed the trees about every tenth of a mile but, really, they aren’t needed. It’s a straight shot — well, except for the serpentine switchbacks — on the main trail. It’s nearly impossible to get lost, since the three trails that intersect are clearly marked, as well.

The only tricky part comes near the top, when the Williams Mountain Trail (numerically dubbed 21, for the record) ends at a fire road. Just crane your neck up and spot the lookout and radio towers and follow the road as it winds its way to the end.