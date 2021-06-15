Outdoors: Scale Bill Williams Mountain -- once it reopens

What will you see along the way? Lots of trees, both standing regally and strewn across the slopes like that old children’s game of pick-up-sticks. It seems the wood chippers didn’t hit every spot on the steep slopes, after all.

What’s striking, though, is the arboristic variety. There are stands of oak, alligator juniper (looking sickly here, as in other Arizona locales), spruce, aspen, Douglas fir and the signature ponderosa pines.

Those copses of aspen figure to be a glorious golden hue come fall — assuming Phase 2 of the restoration operation hasn’t closed the trail once more — bringing bigger crowds to a trail that, despite its location just west of downtown Williams, doesn’t draw the hordes found routinely on Humphreys of Elden. In fact, a prominent Ash Fork hiker told “Arizona Highways” magazine that she rarely encounters a soul on her Bill Williams Mountain forays.

Indeed, I had the trail to myself on a Sunday morning in May — at least on the trip up. Alone with my thoughts, I let my mind wander to the cursory research I had done about what, if any, relationship the preacher-turned-trapper-turned dictionary editor-turned-mountain man Bill Williams had with the mountain and town bearing his name.