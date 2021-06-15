Outdoors: Scale Bill Williams Mountain -- once it reopens

At the risk of being branded a Flagstaff-centric snob, I must admit that in the past two years I had almost forgotten that Bill Williams Mountain existed.
It’s not that I looked down upon our neighboring city 30 miles to the west and would not deign to visit. Nothing that intentional. It’s just that I had no reason to make the trip — though I did spend a lovely morning with the Montana grizzlies re-homed to Bearizona theme park — because a massive and lengthy forest thinning and restoration project had pretty much sealed off access to Bill Williams Mountain for a long while.
At last, in December, the ambitious steep slope treatment of the mountain, set forth by several management agencies, finished its task of thinning 300 acres of dense trees via helicopter logging and chipping and grinding of downed trees. I read in this very newspaper that, though Bill Williams Mountain and its eponymous trail was back open, a planned “Phase 2” of thinning would resume sometime this year. And, in fact, on June 11, Stage 2 restrictions were implemented due to fire concerns, and the trail is closed once more.
So, back in late May, I figured (correctly) that I had a small window of opportunity to ascend Bill Williams Mountain before the helicopters and wood chippers came back to finish the job. Eventually, though, Bill Williams Mountain will be reopened, so here's what you'll experience scaling it.
Maybe I forgot that I hadn't climbed the peak because, you know, Bill Williams Mountain is not exactly Everest-like in its challenges. The 3.6-mile trek up the single-track falls somewhere between the taxing effort of scaling Humphreys Peak and the less arduous ascension of Mount Elden.
That is to say, it’s imminently doable, though it’s somewhat technical, footing-wise, and makes you huff-and-puff a bit when you get to the upper reaches of the 9,256-foot peak, where a 1930s-era lookout tower and radio transmitters await.
Make no mistake, though: it’s a workout. You gain 2,349 feet in elevation on the 3.6 miles to the top, and much of it is quite steep and switchback laden.
The good news is, the trail is exceedingly well marked, not surprising since the trailhead is right at the Williams District Ranger Station of the Kaibab National Forest. Green diamond-shaped blazes are affixed the trees about every tenth of a mile but, really, they aren’t needed. It’s a straight shot — well, except for the serpentine switchbacks — on the main trail. It’s nearly impossible to get lost, since the three trails that intersect are clearly marked, as well.
The only tricky part comes near the top, when the Williams Mountain Trail (numerically dubbed 21, for the record) ends at a fire road. Just crane your neck up and spot the lookout and radio towers and follow the road as it winds its way to the end.
What will you see along the way? Lots of trees, both standing regally and strewn across the slopes like that old children’s game of pick-up-sticks. It seems the wood chippers didn’t hit every spot on the steep slopes, after all.
What’s striking, though, is the arboristic variety. There are stands of oak, alligator juniper (looking sickly here, as in other Arizona locales), spruce, aspen, Douglas fir and the signature ponderosa pines.
Those copses of aspen figure to be a glorious golden hue come fall — assuming Phase 2 of the restoration operation hasn’t closed the trail once more — bringing bigger crowds to a trail that, despite its location just west of downtown Williams, doesn’t draw the hordes found routinely on Humphreys of Elden. In fact, a prominent Ash Fork hiker told “Arizona Highways” magazine that she rarely encounters a soul on her Bill Williams Mountain forays.
Indeed, I had the trail to myself on a Sunday morning in May — at least on the trip up. Alone with my thoughts, I let my mind wander to the cursory research I had done about what, if any, relationship the preacher-turned-trapper-turned dictionary editor-turned-mountain man Bill Williams had with the mountain and town bearing his name.
There is, far as I could tell, no evidence that Bill Williams (nickname: “Old Solitaire”) ever stepped foot on the mountain or the flatlands that honors him. In fact, the mountain itself was originally home to the Hopi, but 19th century name-givers chose to ignore that and choose instead to commemorate the red-headed fur trapper who was killed by the Utes in southern Colorado in 1849.