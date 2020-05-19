Outdoors: Running for (virtual) records on the A1 Mountain Loop

Sports?
Heck yeah, there still are sports going on.
Competitive sports, too.
Right here in Flagstaff.
What, didn’t you hear about the epic battle that took place on April 16, at the height of the COVID-19 shutdown, near A1 Mountain Road?
That day, before a crowd of, well, nobody except maybe some inadvertent car campers settled in among the pines, three French distance runners attempted to eclipse the fastest known time on the 20.7-mile A1 Mountain Loop, an iconic course for elite runners from Flagstaff — and those who parachute in from far-flung locales for altitude training.
The record that Frenchmen Damien and Michael Gras and Jimmy Gressier sought had been held since last November by Flagstaff’s resident ultrarunning star, Jim Walmsley, who completed the fire-road loop in 1 hour, 56 minutes, 37 seconds, a brisk 5:38-per-mile clip that’s even more impressive considering that the course encompasses a sneaky 2,952 feet of elevation gain.
For the past few years, elite runners have been engaged in friendly competitions on the social-media workout-sharing site Strava, battling it out as to who could cover a certain course — almost always challenging trails — in the shortest span. Now that coronavirus outbreak has temporarily halted face-to-face racing in the distance-running world, the virtual world of Strava is pretty much all they’ve got.
And so, without keeping you in suspense a moment longer, the result:
Our local guy has been dethroned! Yes, all three Frenchmen beat Walmsley’s record, with Damien Gras shattering the mark at 1:52:41, his brother Michael second at 1:53:56 and Gressier third at 1:54:08.
Alas, a Flagstaffian no longer can lay claim to the FKT on Flagstaff’s premier long run for elites. Still, there remain five Flagstaff-based runners in the top 10 — Walmsley, his Coconino Cowboys teammate Tim Freriks, NAZ Elite’s Rory Linkletter and Scott Smith, and Team Run Flagstaff’s Nick Hilton. We suspect that, soon, another attempt will be made by someone, perhaps a local and perhaps even Walmsley, to reclaim the A1 Mountain Loop leaderboard.
In the meantime, for mere mortals like us, running or hiking or mountain biking the A1 Mountain Loop is a challenge worth attempting. It certainly will take longer, but it is a pleasant (in a masochistic sort of way), tree-lined fire road with excellent footing (hardly any ruts or washouts) in which you can work on gradual climbing over a long stretch, with enough flat segments to catch your breath and a gentle descent to add some speed.
One thing about the A1 Mountain Loop, though: It’s a slight misnomer. You never do run on A1 Mountain Road (aka, Forest Road 506). And, along the way, you only catch a glimpse of the southwest corner of A1 Mountain itself. Instead, the fire roads you’ll traverse eventually lead to a circumnavigation of Wing Mountain farther to the west.
Why they don’t call it the Wing Mountain Loop, I don’t know. And don’t really care. If the locals want to refer to the course as the A1 Loop, so be it.
You do, actually, park your car just west off of A1 Mountain Road almost immediately after exiting Interstate 40 at the A1 exit. And, for the uninitiated who fail to study the Strava map or run with somebody who knows the way, it’s highly likely you won’t know where the route begins or where it leads.
Directional signs? Uh, no.
I suppose the closest you could come to charting the course is that you spend much of the first 6.9 miles (all slightly uphill) on Forest Road 518, though only one tiny sign at an intersection clues you in to its name. Then you veer left, going clockwise, at a T-intersection (look for a road sign pointing to “Maxwell Spring”). Follow the main fire road, always keeping the extinct volcano that is Wing Mountain on your right. You’ll eventually reach FR 222A and FR 222 and even FR 519 before the loop around the mountain is completed and you return downhill on the first 6.9 miles you started on.
But, really, don’t obsess about forest-road identifications. You cannot get lost as long as you stick to the main fire roads and ignore the various offshoots along the way. The only instruction you may need is at the start. You run parallel Interstate 40 on an undulating fire road for the first 0.8 of a mile. (Resist turning right on two earlier offshoots; those are dead ends.)
Once you make the turn and start heading north, it’s impossible to get waylaid.
You can bear down and keep chugging along on that steady uphill, passing areas logged for forest-thinning, played out cinder excavating operations and plenty of stately Ponderosa pines. You’ll also, this time of year, pass by many people out camping — yes, ATV activity is allowed.
Your one glimpse of A1 Mountain comes at about the 3-mile mark, just before veering to the left. And, strangely, Wing Mountain remains hidden until about 6 miles in, just before finishing the initial stage. One word of caution: You might want to pace yourself on the first stretch to save your legs for later climbs and descents.
Don’t take it from me; here’s Stephen Kersh, ultrarunner and bard of the Coconino Cowboys, writing about it last year for Ciele Athletics website: “… an at times nearly-unnoticeable climb puts fatigue in your legs. Your watch is spitting out splits that don’t seem consummate with your effort so, as any runner would do, you push harder in your struggle with time.”
Next comes the most interesting — visually, at least — part of the run, the 6.8-mile loop around Wing Mountain. Going clockwise, you start with a downhill, passing water tanks and cattle guards and come upon the unusual site of scores of downed trees. Many have seemingly been torn off halfway up, as if some giant has only eaten the crown of the broccoli, not the stem.
Turns out, it's the remains from a 2010 tornado that blew through the town of Bellemont and wiped out trees in this part of the forest. Look slightly to the east, and you see burned-out husks of trunks. Those are remnants from the Trick Fire in 1993.
Having studied the terrain map, you know that a big hill looms ahead near the end of the loop. It starts just after you pass a makeshift shooting range — somebody has cruelly set up an effigy to a favorite cartoon character and performed ritual SpongeBob-icide on the smiling yellow fella. You gain 230 feet on the mile-long climb, some of it as steep at 12%.
From there, though, the loop is behind you and it’s all downhill from there for the final 6.9 miles, right?
Not really. Yes, it’s mostly downhill, but there’s a nasty little rise at about the 17.5-mile mark that deadens your legs and another sharp rise in the final mile that leaves you spent.
Still, you can now say you’ve done the famous A1 Mountain Loop — not nearly as fast as the elites, but as long as you don’t upload your time to Strava, you can be satisfied with your effort.
