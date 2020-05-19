Outdoors: Running for (virtual) records on the A1 Mountain Loop

Why they don’t call it the Wing Mountain Loop, I don’t know. And don’t really care. If the locals want to refer to the course as the A1 Loop, so be it.

You do, actually, park your car just west off of A1 Mountain Road almost immediately after exiting Interstate 40 at the A1 exit. And, for the uninitiated who fail to study the Strava map or run with somebody who knows the way, it’s highly likely you won’t know where the route begins or where it leads.

Directional signs? Uh, no.

I suppose the closest you could come to charting the course is that you spend much of the first 6.9 miles (all slightly uphill) on Forest Road 518, though only one tiny sign at an intersection clues you in to its name. Then you veer left, going clockwise, at a T-intersection (look for a road sign pointing to “Maxwell Spring”). Follow the main fire road, always keeping the extinct volcano that is Wing Mountain on your right. You’ll eventually reach FR 222A and FR 222 and even FR 519 before the loop around the mountain is completed and you return downhill on the first 6.9 miles you started on.