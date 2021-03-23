Outdoors: Pull off the freeway for an unexpected forest-road loop near Munds Park

First day of spring, and I was stoked. But it didn’t feel like spring early on this Flagstaff morning, what with the temperature hovering in the mid-20s and a cold wind blowing.
So, to celebrate the vernal equinox and actually get to do a trail run in shorts and a T-shirt, I decided to drive down-mountain to Prescott and tackle some converted mountain biking trails in the city’s Spence Springs area. At 7 a.m., it already was 53 degrees in Prescott, according to my app, with a high pushing 70.
I couldn’t get down there fast enough in my trusty Subaru. And there I was, a few miles south of Munds Park on Interstate 17, cranking up NPR’s Weekend Edition on the radio, heavy on the bass, when the low-tire pressure icon alighted on my dashboard.
I wondered aloud whether I should double back to Munds Park and add some air at a gas station. My traveling companion, a thrill-seeking type, scoffed and said “Only if it makes you feel better, but I used to drive with it on all the time. Why don’t we just check it in Prescott?”
Onward, then. NPR’s Scott Simon was introducing a story about a COVID-19 patient recovering from a double-lung transplant when — poof! — my car suddenly lurched to the left. There followed a rumbling, bumpy sensation. I’d either blown a tire, or northern Arizona was having an earthquake.
The acrid stench of burning rubber gave me my answer. Fortunately, I was just at the exit for Rocky Park Road, before the long downhill into the Oak Creek area. So I swerved off and came to a smoky stop at the bottom of the off-ramp, near a locked gate to a forest service road. I looked at my traveling companion, who shrugged.
So much for a nice warm run on the smooth trails of Prescott.
I definitely am not known as a glass-half-full type of guy, but our predicament gave me a chance to test a theory I’d been mulling since moving to northern Arizona about two years ago. I had long posited that the forest roads around these parts were so numerous that you could pull off anywhere and find a nice loop to lope on.
Now, here was a chance to test the hypothesis.
While I called in to Triple-A for service — no, I didn’t have the equipment, much less the skill, to change out the spare — my companion started stretching outside the car. Estimated time for the service was 60 minutes, though it could be sooner, so I stayed put while my companion was ready to wander off into the woods.
Before she left, I called up the forest service’s handy PDF showing snaking lines of dirt roads in the region. We zeroed in on the trail just ahead of us, on the west side of the freeway. We saw that by taking FR 80 north, parallel to the freeway, then veering left on FR 80A and coming back on FR 6352A, you could do a nice little loop.
It didn’t seem to be a long loop, though. Maybe two miles, or three. Still, she took off, leaving me to wait for the service. She took her phone, just in case. I sat and watched the trucks blow by on I-17 when my phone pinged. A text — from Triple-A, not my companion: “Your driver, Felix, will be arriving in 21 minutes.”
Felix was right on time. He needed all of four minutes to crank up the frame, drill off the lug nuts and put on my anorexic temporary spare tire, and take off with a socially-distanced wave. While waiting for my companion’s return, I studied the forest service map.
I found what looked to be a longer loop on the east side of the freeway at the Rocky Park exit. You start on FR 127 at the bottom of the freeway exit and take it all the way to FR 765, then loop back on FR 239 before making a right on FR 127C and back to 127.
Upon my companion’s return, I goaded her into coming along on this seemingly longer eastside loop. We trekked slightly less than a mile, slogging through snow and ice before taking a steep downhill on drying soil. We stopped in our tracks. An onrushing wide river of snow melt faced us. My thrill-seeking companion mused that we could cross it, but the water looked about waist-deep in the middle, so I convinced her otherwise.
When we got back to the car, she suggested I run the loop she did, while she listened to Scott Simon and scraped mud off her shoes.
What followed was a pleasant, relatively flat 4.5-mile loop that took my mind off the money I’d have to fork over at the tire place later in the day. The pines were thick in some spots, scant in others, and the first-day-of-spring sun warmed me up, good because, remember, I was in shorts and a T-shirt.
There was, admittedly, a little mud, but not enough to scar the trail. In fact, this was one time in which I welcomed the rock gardens — especially on the longest segment, slightly uphill on FR 80A — because it meant that you avoided the slop.
After reaching a lovely open expanse of rolling meadow near the junction of FR 80A and FR 6532A, you have a little trouble keeping track of the trail because about a half-foot of snow covered it. Snow eventually thawed, and you knew you were on the right path when picking up the sound of cars whooshing by on the freeway.
I will make it to Prescott one of these days, but let me say this: if you somehow get the urge to exit I-17 at Rocky Park Road, this loop has much to offer.