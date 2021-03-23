Outdoors: Pull off the freeway for an unexpected forest-road loop near Munds Park

It didn’t seem to be a long loop, though. Maybe two miles, or three. Still, she took off, leaving me to wait for the service. She took her phone, just in case. I sat and watched the trucks blow by on I-17 when my phone pinged. A text — from Triple-A, not my companion: “Your driver, Felix, will be arriving in 21 minutes.”

Felix was right on time. He needed all of four minutes to crank up the frame, drill off the lug nuts and put on my anorexic temporary spare tire, and take off with a socially-distanced wave. While waiting for my companion’s return, I studied the forest service map.

I found what looked to be a longer loop on the east side of the freeway at the Rocky Park exit. You start on FR 127 at the bottom of the freeway exit and take it all the way to FR 765, then loop back on FR 239 before making a right on FR 127C and back to 127.

Upon my companion’s return, I goaded her into coming along on this seemingly longer eastside loop. We trekked slightly less than a mile, slogging through snow and ice before taking a steep downhill on drying soil. We stopped in our tracks. An onrushing wide river of snow melt faced us. My thrill-seeking companion mused that we could cross it, but the water looked about waist-deep in the middle, so I convinced her otherwise.