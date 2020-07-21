Outdoors: Not just birds flock to the Kachina Wetlands

But venture away from the pond, onto the singletrack that leads to Highway 89A and the Highland Trail, and you are liable to see all manner of raptors, including bald eagles and peregrine falcons and ospreys.

For birding folks, that’s something of a two-fer — wetlands and uplands birds in one stop.

For those wanting a workout, via foot or mountain bike, it’s a pleasant trip through stands of pines and rolling meadows. And though it does not seem that physically taxing at the time, you wind up gaining 469 feet in elevation, more than a third of the climbing coming on the ascent up the Highland Trail toward Fort Tuthill Park.

Signage is decent for most of the trail, except at the start. After parking and passing through the gate with a message board that tells people they are prohibited from fishing, swimming, hunting and operating motorized vehicles at the Wetlands, there is no instruction about how to get to the singletrack heading north and slightly east of the ponds.

It’s somewhat intuitive, though. You lope along a dirt utility road, away from the main pond, for maybe 0.2 of a mile until you see a slim path forking to the left. Take that trail as it runs somewhat parallel to the ponds. You know you’re going the correct way when a brown, county-logoed post points you away from the water and into the woods.