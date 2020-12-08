Outdoors: No matter the way, Prescott's Granite Dells beckon

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I’ll admit part of the trail parallels the highway, but once you make the left turn to the east you’re back in nature. You’ll cross an iron-red bridge with the warning sign that you might want to show caution at high tide. On a late-November morning, it was more like no-tide, since it hadn’t rained in Prescott for months, it seemed.

The Peavine Trail is not as soulless and desolate as critics insist. Consider it Prescott’s version of Flagstaff’s FUTS trails, only without the Ponderosa pines. You need to approach the Peavine with the attitude that it’s merely a means to an end — that end being the beginning of the Granite Dells on the Lakeshore Trail.

Once you make the turn, it’s about 2.5 miles of boulder scaling and descending, with a few offshoots to explore photo-worthy coves. Some of the climbing will test your aerobic ability, and I was glad that I was warmed up enough to handle it without it being too taxing — or without face-planting on the downhills.

By the far the highlight of the loop is the Over the Hill Trail, which turns away from the water and plunges you into a moonscape of rounded boulders. You are away from the dam, cannot see the sprawling houses on Prescott’s ridgeline and almost feel as though you were transported to an alien landscape.