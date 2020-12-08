Outdoors: No matter the way, Prescott's Granite Dells beckon

Boy, this really is a nation divided, riven by gaping differences of opinion that may never be resolved.
I’m talking, of course, about the heated online debate concerning which way to begin the journey on the 4.4-mile Watson Lake Loop in Prescott. About all the sides can agree upon is that it is well worth the time and effort to traverse the route around the reservoir, but that’s where such comity ends.
People, especially on the popular hiking app alltrails.com, dig in the vibram soles of their boots and make a stand — clockwise or counterclockwise? That is the question. There is no right answer, it being a matter of personal preference and all. But trail users are adamant in their beliefs.
The clockwise contingent maintains that it’s best to set off from the trailhead overlook heading north, toward the dam. That, they say, thrusts you right in the midst of the geologic action. You immediately commence climbing and winding around the Granite Dells, the collection of boulders that look as if some ancient deity spilled a bunch of marbles onto the landscape.
These clockwise adherents, who would win the popular vote if it were tabulated online, believe you should tackle the boulders while you are still fresh and full of energy because there’s a lot of up-and-down, and deft lateral movement is needed to negotiate the Dells. Afterward, you can cruise around the prosaic south side of the lake as something of a cool down.
The counterclockwise faction, conversely, is just as vocal in the conviction that you need to ease into the loop by doing the flatter, smoother riparian section first, checking out the native plants and crossing a bridge to the, admittedly, wide and a little boring Peavine Trail. Counterclockwise folks tend to embrace the concept of delayed gratification. The first 1.7 miles is something of an appetizer before the main course, a way to get fully warmed up and those achy joints lubricated for the awaiting Dells.
I must say I was taken aback by some of the scorn heaped upon the “counter” people by the “clockwise” masses. An alltrails.com commenter named Marc went so far as to say the flatland stretch should just be avoided altogether. “I imagine,” he writes, “that if there were a kid there with a golf cart offering rides that he would have plenty of hikers gladly pay him $5 to bypass that 1-mile stretch.”
Oh, please. It couldn’t be that bad, could it?
Perhaps because I’m an inveterate contrarian, I chose the counterclockwise direction to begin my loop on a recent visit.
And I’m here to report that not once during that first 1.7 miles did I yearn for a youth in a golf cart to whiz by and pick me up. I’m not saying the flat beginning was replete with pulse-pounding excitement, but it was soothing to glide through the soft, sandy path lined with junipers.
I’ll admit part of the trail parallels the highway, but once you make the left turn to the east you’re back in nature. You’ll cross an iron-red bridge with the warning sign that you might want to show caution at high tide. On a late-November morning, it was more like no-tide, since it hadn’t rained in Prescott for months, it seemed.
The Peavine Trail is not as soulless and desolate as critics insist. Consider it Prescott’s version of Flagstaff’s FUTS trails, only without the Ponderosa pines. You need to approach the Peavine with the attitude that it’s merely a means to an end — that end being the beginning of the Granite Dells on the Lakeshore Trail.
Once you make the turn, it’s about 2.5 miles of boulder scaling and descending, with a few offshoots to explore photo-worthy coves. Some of the climbing will test your aerobic ability, and I was glad that I was warmed up enough to handle it without it being too taxing — or without face-planting on the downhills.
By the far the highlight of the loop is the Over the Hill Trail, which turns away from the water and plunges you into a moonscape of rounded boulders. You are away from the dam, cannot see the sprawling houses on Prescott’s ridgeline and almost feel as though you were transported to an alien landscape.
It was during this stretch, too, that I thanked the trail builders at the City of Prescott for their foresight and diligence to paint occasional white dots on the rock to keep travelers on the correct path. Far from defacing the beauty of the Dells, these dots were placed discreetly enough so that they did not intrude on the experience.
There are few signs along the way, so those white dots are crucial. Once you make the turn south-west on the North Shore Trail, a few signs do pop up, including one giving you the option of taking a fork in the trail. To the left, the arrow said “Steep.” To the right, “Steeper.” That came with about a mile left for “counterclockwise” travelers, and I ran into a family of three traveling from the other way. They were staring at the sign, looking a little winded.
“We’re just deciding which way to go,” a woman said, breathily.
A little farther on, around where a clear view of the dam can be had, a convoy of five hikers came huffing and puffing uphill. An excitable German shepherd was dragging the lead hiker along, while a squat, overweight (or maybe just big-boned) mutt was struggling to make it to the top, tongue lolling and head drooping. The woman holding the leash didn’t look much sprier, either.
It was at that moment that I wanted to tell the “clockwise” supporters that the dog and woman would’ve had a much more enjoyable start of their loop by going counterclockwise.
Then again, eventually, the dog and woman would’ve had to scale the boulders anyway.
How about this: Can’t we just agree to disagree and simply acknowledge that the Watson Lake Loop is fun and challenging no matter which direction you go?
So, you’re saying no? You’re saying you’re right in your convictions and nothing will change your mind? That’s what I figured. Sign of the times.
