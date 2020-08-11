Outdoors: No fun in the mud on the Arizona Trail at Anderson Mesa

Not good — for either trail or for your hiking or running experience.

Ethically, I believe I did the right thing turning around and hoofing it back to the trailhead on that post-monsoon morning. Had I continued on, I would’ve been putting big divots into the trail that, when dry, would be worse for the path than erosion. Plus, where’s the fun in having to stop every quarter-mile to scrape layers of tacky mud off your shoes — making your shoes feel as heavy as bricks, by the way — only to continue on and have to repeat the process?

So I aborted the trip, waited for a few sunny days in a row and then tackled Anderson Mesa once more, pretty confident this time that it would be dry enough to proceed.

After all, this is supposed to be mellow, bucolic trek on a 9.7-mile stretch from the Horse Lake Trailhead to the south to the Perkins Telescope just south-east of Marshall Lake. Nobody wants a mucky slog.

Day hikers flock to this part of the AZT; runners, not so much. The most popular way to span the stretch is to do a car shuttle, using Lake Mary Road as your connection. Drop one car off at the USGS Observatory off of FR 128, then drive another 8 miles east on Lake Mary Road to the Horse Lake Trailhead, 0.7 miles on FR 85-E to begin the trip.