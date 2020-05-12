Outdoors: Logging the miles and the memories on the Crystal Point Trail

Suppose I could yammer on here about the rich sensory splendors of the Crystal Point and Odell Lake trails in Munds Park, maybe stretch a few adjectives like straining hamstrings on the uphill climb, but this description scrawled among the assortment of trail logs they keep at the summit says it all:
6-14-04
How many trails have a log, a picnic table and electricity? Not to mention the view! I like going up first and coasting back. This is our third time here (there are people from England who have done more). What a great spot.
Mary & Mike Smith, Phx, AZ and Munds Park
The Smiths are not wrong in their assessment, though their trail missive is a bit outdated. There no longer is electricity at the top of the Crystal Point Trail, where it intersects with Odell Lake Trail, a two-mile plunge south to a seasonal watering hole. I was informed of that by another friendly Phoenician who has a second home in Munds Park, Missy Lagomarsino, who was taking in the gorgeous view of Sedona’s serrated cliffs on the morning I happened by.
“There used to be a power pole,” she said, pointing somewhere near a stately pine, “and some joker plugged an old-fashioned coffee pot to it and nailed the pot to the branch. There was an old phone, too, you could pick up and pretend you were talking on it. It’s all in those logs. They’ve been here 10 years. It’s so fun to read through those.”
True, that. I spent way too much time poring over the quirky musings of hikers and mountain bikers, dating to the early 2000s, stuffed in a series of old U.S. Forest Service ammunition boxes. At the risk of having these time-capsule-like overshadow the trail itself, permit me to share just a few of the offerings before we resume talking about trail specifics.
• 7/10/04. Today I profess my love for Karen. My true soulmate who I will spend the rest of my life with. I love you more than anything. M.
(Are they still together, 16 years later? The romantic in me hopes so; the realist, not so sure. Drop us a line, M., and let us know.)
• 3/19/16. Beautiful day for a hike. Met my BF’s dad and step-mom for the first time today. 66 degrees. Yay! From New River. Awesome. Now to go shooting. XOXO, Steph.
(Might this spawn another “Meet the Parents” sequel involving gun play?)
• 7/10/04. Bob, keep your head up. The D-Backs haven’t played any better since you were terminated. It’s the players that win or lose games. Witness last night’s fiasco. Jane.
(A baseball fan, metaphorically spreading the ashes of Bob Brenly’s managerial career atop Crystal Point.)
You never really know what people are mulling, what deep thoughts lurk, while they hike, run or ride on a trail. And the Crystal Point/Odell Lake jaunt, a 6.6-mile out-and-back just beyond the vacation-home-saturated Pinewood Boulevard in Munds Park, provides plenty of time for contemplation.
It consists of a 1.2-mile winding, pine-lined path up to Crystal Point (311 feet in elevation gain, but really not that steep) with occasional views of Sedona to the south and west before summiting where the picnic table and trail logs await (sorry, the coffee pot and electricity are long gone). After a respite there, you can take the Odell Lake Trail for 2.1 miles down a series of switchbacks amid oak and pine to the body of water that, in late April was high and teeming with wildlife.
Of course, I must note that after enjoying close-up views of the lake, you must climb the 2.1 miles back up to Crystal Point (701 feet of elevation gain), but the switchbacks make the trip manageable.
There is, alas, no way to close the loop using trails once arriving at Odell. Lagomarsino, the part-time Munds Parkian who told me the coffee pot story, said that you can loop back to the trailhead by cutting through a cul-de-sac and taking side streets back to Pinewood Boulevard and the trailhead.
“You aren’t going through anyone’s property,” she added.
Still, traversing neighborhoods of vacation homes sort of kills the whole nature vibe, so I preferred to retrace my steps back, elevation gain be damned.
The great thing about this trail, as opposed to Munds Park’s other hiking attraction, Frog Tank Loop, is that it is closed to off-road vehicles. So the single- and double-track is rut-free and you don’t need to fret about being run down by rogue dirt bikers or ATVers. That’s not a big problem at Frog Tank, either, but it’s always in the back of one’s mind.
Spring, too, is the perfect time to visit Crystal Point. Though there is some shaded areas of the trail, it can get a little hot in summer, especially on the way down to the lake through a few open meadows. Now, though, a cool breeze makes the climb up to the point a pleasant experience.
Plus, once at the top, there are those logs to read — and contribute to yourself.
9/2/07 I’m dying b/c the air is so thin here. And my boyfriend weighs 200 pounds. — Suzette
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.