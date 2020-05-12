Outdoors: Logging the miles and the memories on the Crystal Point Trail

It consists of a 1.2-mile winding, pine-lined path up to Crystal Point (311 feet in elevation gain, but really not that steep) with occasional views of Sedona to the south and west before summiting where the picnic table and trail logs await (sorry, the coffee pot and electricity are long gone). After a respite there, you can take the Odell Lake Trail for 2.1 miles down a series of switchbacks amid oak and pine to the body of water that, in late April was high and teeming with wildlife.

Of course, I must note that after enjoying close-up views of the lake, you must climb the 2.1 miles back up to Crystal Point (701 feet of elevation gain), but the switchbacks make the trip manageable.

There is, alas, no way to close the loop using trails once arriving at Odell. Lagomarsino, the part-time Munds Parkian who told me the coffee pot story, said that you can loop back to the trailhead by cutting through a cul-de-sac and taking side streets back to Pinewood Boulevard and the trailhead.

“You aren’t going through anyone’s property,” she added.

Still, traversing neighborhoods of vacation homes sort of kills the whole nature vibe, so I preferred to retrace my steps back, elevation gain be damned.