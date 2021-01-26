Outdoors: I-17 pit stop? Make it the Copper Canyon Loop in Camp Verde

The fact that Camp Verde sits at 3,250, as opposed to Flagstaff’s 7,000, goes a long way toward easing the burden of the climb, as well.

As for sights, don’t expect a lush ponderosa pine forest, like at home. Nor is that that interesting blend of desert and mountain terrain, punctuated by the pretty red-rock geology, of Sedona up the road apiece. No, in Camp Verde, you have solidly entered a desert milieu, though not quite yet the blasted, sandy, saguaro landscape you’ll find farther south.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are a variety of trees and shrubs, for one. For every yucca and cactus you dodge, you’ll pass by some junipers and scrub oak and even an occasional pinon pine, with leaves waving at you in the breeze. (By the way, it’s almost always windy on this trail.)

Also featured is something called the crucifixion-thorn plant, which looks like a mix between a tree and a shrub and is as spiny and spiky as its name implies. I have a nasty gash on my right shin thanks to this freak foliage. At first, I thought the crucifixion-thorn were simply dead or neglected branches from some other, heartier bush – tumbleweeds in training, in other words. But, nope, these grey-barked wonders can grow as high at 10 feet.