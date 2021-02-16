Outdoors: Hitting the Boynton Canyon Trail in search of Sedona's Flute Man

A chill pervaded, as the juniper and manzanita grew thicker and cast the trail in deep shadows. Then, rain puddles turned to patchy ice and then ice to snow and, before I knew it, I was slogging through about a foot of snow. No worries. In fact, it was kind of fun. It made me slow down and appreciate the canyon’s geologic features — those jutting red-rock formations, the swooping slickrock and dry washes dry no longer — all dressed up in basic white. The color contrast was stark and beautiful.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Best of all, many trekkers before me had tread on the singletrack so that the trail was easy to follow. Not even I could get lost and wind up perishing in some snow drift.

That’s not to say it was easy running in the snow. At certain points, the trail was so packed down it became slick and icy, and I wished I had thought to bring my spikes. It was the downhills on the icy path that proved most precarious, but fortunately the foliage was lush enough that I could grab ahold of a manzanita branch or prop my palm up against a juniper trunk to gain purchase.