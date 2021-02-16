Outdoors: Hitting the Boynton Canyon Trail in search of Sedona's Flute Man

Thrice now I have come to the Boynton Canyon Trail and, still, I have yet to meet Flute Man, yet to hear his ethereal, high-octave trills atop the Vortex, yet to have him bestow upon me one of the heart-shaped red rocks he hands out like candy.
Can you really say you’ve experienced Sedona in toto if you haven’t encountered Flute Man, who according to voluminous social media reports is an older gent named Robert Sechrengost? He likes to frequent local trails — Boynton Canyon and its offshoot Vortex trek being a favorite — and serve as something of a new-agey Welcome Wagon to visitors.
This omission in my Sedona experience is disappointing, even more so than the fact that I've spent quality time at the area’s numerous vortexes and not felt a whit of transcendent bliss.
Oh, well, at least Boynton Canyon is a lovely, relatively easy trail to traverse, a pleasant jaunt even without getting serenaded by Flute Man.
My early February trip to Boynton Canyon, coming about a week after the major snowstorms hit northern Arizona and even put a dusting on the red rocks, was not quite as mellow as my previous trips during the dry days of summer and bursting buds of fall.
At the start, there was nary a patch of snow and only slight moisture from overnight rain. It was 48 degrees at 8 a.m. — now that’s something to toot a flute about. But about 1.5 miles into the canyon, just past the part where you finally stopped seeing buzzkill glimpses of the swanky resort just to the south, you sensed the change before actually seeing it.
A chill pervaded, as the juniper and manzanita grew thicker and cast the trail in deep shadows. Then, rain puddles turned to patchy ice and then ice to snow and, before I knew it, I was slogging through about a foot of snow. No worries. In fact, it was kind of fun. It made me slow down and appreciate the canyon’s geologic features — those jutting red-rock formations, the swooping slickrock and dry washes dry no longer — all dressed up in basic white. The color contrast was stark and beautiful.
Best of all, many trekkers before me had tread on the singletrack so that the trail was easy to follow. Not even I could get lost and wind up perishing in some snow drift.
That’s not to say it was easy running in the snow. At certain points, the trail was so packed down it became slick and icy, and I wished I had thought to bring my spikes. It was the downhills on the icy path that proved most precarious, but fortunately the foliage was lush enough that I could grab ahold of a manzanita branch or prop my palm up against a juniper trunk to gain purchase.
A bigger hindrance was a troubling array of downed trunks or branches that forced people to go off trail to navigate or scramble over. That late January storm must have hit Sedona harder than I figured, because the snow accumulation apparently got so heavy that limbs snapped right off. It was not great, seeing how people before me had made their own trails to avoid the fallen branches, since signs at the trailhead reported that this is a habitat restoration area.
The farther you headed up the canyon, the lusher it became. The junipers slowly gave way to the stately ponderosa pines, always a welcome sight in that transition part of Sedona between desert and forest. The snow cascading over the branches like outstretched arms was Flagstaff-like in its grandeur.
The trail narrowed and gained a little more elevation as you reached the box canyon that marks the turnaround, at three miles. Under normal circumstances, the trip back would be easier, because it’s a slight downhill most of the way. But with the snow, I had to shorten my steps to avoid slippage. Eventually, though, the snow diminished and then disappeared, and the final mile was easy going.
All the way back to the trailhead, I wondered whether I would encounter Flute Man atop the Vortex. Heading out, I dutifully made the 0.2 of a mile detour to climb the “Vista Trail,” but I heard no concert rewarding my summiting. Perhaps I had come too early. Maybe Flute Man was a late riser. I hoped to have better luck on the return trip.
Coming back, as I crept closer and closer to the turn off for the Vortex, I made a point of listening carefully for any high-octave notes wafting down from on high. At one point, I got really excited, believing I’d heard something. Alas, it was only a truck “beeping” while going in reverse down below at the nearby resort I mentioned earlier.