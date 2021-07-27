Outdoors: Hark, is that the motorized Kelly Trail System beckoning?

My most acute sense out on the trail? So glad you asked.
Listen up: It’s got to be hearing.
The acoustics of a run or hike contribute much to my enjoyment — the cawing of a crow, the rustle of a darting Abert’s squirrel, the satisfying crunch of my footfalls on a needle-cushioned path. Likewise, few things can spoil an outing like the rumbling of big rigs on the interstate or the rev of off-road vehicles dopplering off the pines.
Just such an aural fixation has mostly kept me away from frequenting the vast and (at least on the map) alluring network of trails that are part of the multi-use (meaning, dirt bikes and ATVs) Kelly Trail System in the Coconino National Forest between Mountainaire and Munds Park.
Miles and miles of trails beckon, many of them well-groomed singletrack, too. And the forest roads traversed are kept in surprisingly smooth shape, too, given that tire tracks have a way of churning up dirt paths as if a rototiller had been used.
I do not begrudge the dirt bikers and OHV users their domain on the Kelly System. Not at all. After all, these folks helped build and maintain the trails there, and there are so many trails that bar motorized users that they deserve to have places to rev and shred with impunity.
But the Kelly System is multi-use, which means that we who motor by foot have every right to visit as well. The only question is, are you willing to graciously put up with the sonic assault and lingering miasma of dust that goes with this nature experience?
My answer, often: nope. Not when a plethora of non-motorized options call.
The other day, though, gazing at the snaking broken-red lines on the recently-published ninth edition of Emmitt Barks Cartography’s “Flagstaff Trails Map,” I yearned for a trail upon which I had never trod. I noticed that enticingly cut off at the bottom of the south panel were the squiggly lines south of Mountainaire and east of Interstate 17. A quick online search rendered the complete layout of the Kelly System, running from Pulliam Airport to the north to Odell Lake to the south.
I mean, who wouldn’t want to explore?
It just takes the right mindset, a tolerance for noises not normally found in nature.
I chose as my course a 9.5-mile loop encompassing much of the eastern part of Kelly Canyon, equal parts contoured singletrack winding through the forest and mostly flat and fast forest roads, with only the occasionally rock garden to navigate.
The trailhead is right off the Kelly Canyon Road exit on I-17, up the road a piece and on a little ridge. As such, the big rig and passenger car noise is omnipresent, inducing a harmful cortisol surge with each bleating horn and rumbling downshifting of gears.
Deal with it, dude, I told myself. Blot it out. Those who like hiking or running with air pods pumping music into their ear canals can do just that, but I’m a purist and want to be able to hear when that mountain lion is about ready to pounce from behind, so that option was out.
I did take steps to mitigate dealing with the noise of dirt bikers by starting my trek before 6 a.m., believing no one else would be fool enough to be out so early.
It was a good mile after setting off, on the gorgeous Seminary Trail singletrack, when I could finally stop hearing the drone of interstate traffic. Instead, now I was hearing a lot of bovine lowing. And I was fine with that. Lots of open forest space in these parts are host to grazing cattle, and these were a chatty bunch, their rumination over their morning prandial activity interrupted by some interloper running apparently too close for their comfort.
No need to fear the cows. Most just greeted me with blank bovine stares and never stopped chewing, though a few did lumber away looking slightly annoyed.
There are two trails from which to choose at the trailhead, incidentally, one signed the Howard Trail and the other the Seminary Trail. I chose the latter because it has more singletrack and is farther away from the interstate at the start. But both trails intersect slightly less than two miles into the trek. To do the loop, make a right on FR 235 (marked on some maps as the Howard Trail, though not signed at this intersection).
From 235, it’s a mostly straight shot on the forest road for 2 ½ miles, passing through pine-studded copses, verdant meadows and the surprisingly full Kelly Tank. The about the five-mile point, you veer left onto FR 234 (no worries, the Kelly Trails shamrock marker points you in the right direction) and then down a steep rocky, boulder-strewn downhill that made me wonder how dirt bikers can stay upright.
You emerge at a crossroads with several options. The boring way is to take wide FR 700 all the way back (3.5 miles or so) to FR 700H and the trailhead. The less boring way is to stay on the Howard Trail all the way back, getting darn close to I-17 at one point. The most intriguing way is to veer slightly left onto the Jump Trail, a winding, fun mile-long singletrack that connects with the aptly-named Interstate Trail and then Howard to lead back to the trailhead.
I went on the Jump, and I literally had to jump out of the way of an early-bird dirt biker careening by. I could hear him before I could see him, of course, which gave me plenty of time to scurry off the path. He waved and nodded as he motored by.
Once my skyrocketing cortisol levels subsided, I finished the loop without encountering another soul, save some more cows. I liked their lowing, kind of a deeper version of a dirt bike's rev.