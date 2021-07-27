Outdoors: Hark, is that the motorized Kelly Trail System beckoning?

My most acute sense out on the trail? So glad you asked.

Listen up: It’s got to be hearing.

The acoustics of a run or hike contribute much to my enjoyment — the cawing of a crow, the rustle of a darting Abert’s squirrel, the satisfying crunch of my footfalls on a needle-cushioned path. Likewise, few things can spoil an outing like the rumbling of big rigs on the interstate or the rev of off-road vehicles dopplering off the pines.

Just such an aural fixation has mostly kept me away from frequenting the vast and (at least on the map) alluring network of trails that are part of the multi-use (meaning, dirt bikes and ATVs) Kelly Trail System in the Coconino National Forest between Mountainaire and Munds Park.

Miles and miles of trails beckon, many of them well-groomed singletrack, too. And the forest roads traversed are kept in surprisingly smooth shape, too, given that tire tracks have a way of churning up dirt paths as if a rototiller had been used.

I do not begrudge the dirt bikers and OHV users their domain on the Kelly System. Not at all. After all, these folks helped build and maintain the trails there, and there are so many trails that bar motorized users that they deserve to have places to rev and shred with impunity.