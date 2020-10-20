Outdoors: Great volcanic trek at Wupatki, suggested by an unlikely source

First, though, I wanted to tackle Doney Mountain. The trailhead is just off the paved 34-mile Loop Road that connects Wupatki to Sunset Crater, a few miles before you reach Wupatki from the road’s northern terminus. There’s a lovely picnic area (no shade, sorry) and, even lovelier after the long ride, a pit toilet.

Two cones rise from the trailhead, a smaller one on the left and a larger (both in height and circumference) on the right. After slogging 0.2 of a mile over fine-grained black silt, you reach a saddle. Go left (east) first and take a switchback to the summit of the smaller cone. At the top, you can sort of see the Painted Desert in the distance (it was hazy on this morning, alas) and definitely pick up the pueblo closer in.

Retrace your steps back to the saddle and start the climb to the other summit. This one is more taxing, but at several points there are wooden steps nailed into the scree-like soil to help you gain purchase. This view from the top is even more expansive.

Along the way, too, there are informational signs about the geologic and personal history of the area, formed some 30,000 years ago. I appreciated the clever word play, speaking of “hot, frothy molten rock ejected into the air.” Really paints a picture.