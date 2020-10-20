Outdoors: Great volcanic trek at Wupatki, suggested by an unlikely source

Where do I get my trail ideas? So glad you asked.
Basically, I steal — er, I mean do "research” — from a variety of sources to find trails both popular and out-of-the-way.
This past year, I’ve received great tips from you, dear readers. But I’ve also hit up Neil Weintraub and his gang at the Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association; gleaned a route from pro marathoner Kellyn Taylor’s Twitter feed; taken requests from the Clean Up Queens, the group of grandmas who tirelessly pick up trash on hikes; and, of course, nearly worn out my copy of the indispensable “Flagstaff Trail Maps,” by Emmitt Barks Cartography.
Today, though, I’m going to feature a trail inspired by (I can’t believe I’m typing this) “Sister Wives,” the TLC reality TV show about polygamist family of one husband, four wives, 18 offspring who just happen to live in the Flagstaff area.
Surfing the web recently, I happened upon this headline from that sober source of news, tvshowace.com: “‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Recommends Wupatki National Monument.”
Well, OK then.
Did I click on the story? You bet I did.
I was greeted with this breathless prose:
“Many TLC fans worried as bears got spotted in the (Flagstaff) area recently. Anyway, so far the Sister Wives mom avoided bears. And now, she shared about visiting the Wupatki National Monument. Her photos revealed that Savannah and Garrison accompanied her. Under a perfectly clear sky, they traipsed their way up the hill to the monument. She captioned her post with, ‘One of the best things about living where I do now is how many amazing things are close by waiting to be explored.’”
I had long wanted to visit Wupatki, not merely to see the remains of the pueblo of indigenous people in that vast volcanic landscape northeast of Flagstaff, but to roam the high desert and, from on high, take in the views of the Painted Desert, the San Francisco Peaks and the cascading miles of lava-strewn boulders and silt.
So, thanks, Janelle, for the impetus to get me out there.
Because the purview of this feature is hikes and trail runs, I figured to save a trip to the monument itself until after getting in a workout and communing with the collard lizards, coyotes and rattlesnakes that call Wupatki home. (Sorry, Janelle, no bears here; try the Peaks.)
Support Local Journalism
But where to go?
To suss out a route, I consulted the handy app, alltrails.com, which clued me into the Doney Mountain Trail, a 1-mile round trip up two volcanic cones with an elevation gain of 189 feet.
That sounded promising, but a tad short. It seemed a waste of fossil fuels to drive 45 miles, one way, to do a single mile. But, delving further into the app, I found a map of Doney Mountain’s surrounding area, where perforated line suggested unmarked intersecting trails that seemed to work out to a 5.5-mile out-and-back that wraps around the north-west flank of Doney Mountain.
My hunch was that these would be small, perhaps overgrown fire roads that might be fun to traverse.
First, though, I wanted to tackle Doney Mountain. The trailhead is just off the paved 34-mile Loop Road that connects Wupatki to Sunset Crater, a few miles before you reach Wupatki from the road’s northern terminus. There’s a lovely picnic area (no shade, sorry) and, even lovelier after the long ride, a pit toilet.
Two cones rise from the trailhead, a smaller one on the left and a larger (both in height and circumference) on the right. After slogging 0.2 of a mile over fine-grained black silt, you reach a saddle. Go left (east) first and take a switchback to the summit of the smaller cone. At the top, you can sort of see the Painted Desert in the distance (it was hazy on this morning, alas) and definitely pick up the pueblo closer in.
Retrace your steps back to the saddle and start the climb to the other summit. This one is more taxing, but at several points there are wooden steps nailed into the scree-like soil to help you gain purchase. This view from the top is even more expansive.
Along the way, too, there are informational signs about the geologic and personal history of the area, formed some 30,000 years ago. I appreciated the clever word play, speaking of “hot, frothy molten rock ejected into the air.” Really paints a picture.
If you look behind you, away from the panoramic Painted Desert to the southeast, you can peer down on the faintest inkling of an unmarked trail leading west. That, I figured, must be the one to take to extend this journey.
It’s pretty faint, but I found the sandy start of the trail just behind the pit toilet. From there, you weave in and out of junipers and rabbit brush and sage until you pick up what I presume used to be an off-roading path. Follow that for three-quarters of a mile. Before you reach the fenced-off end of this path, look for an opening in the barbed-wire fencing to your south. That’s where the path resumes for another quarter-mile.
It ends at a cattle gate, marked FR 9154Y. This is a smooth, if sandy, road that goes about 1.5 miles. At that point you veer right (north) on FR 9154X, a flat 0.9 of a mile section that then curves left and ends at the paved Loop Road.
Here, you are faced with a choice. You can loop back to the trailhead via Loop Road, but that means going on asphalt and dodging cars. I chose to retrace my steps back to the trailhead, enjoying the smell of the sage as the morning warmed.
All told, it’s slightly more than 6.5 miles, combing the two trails. It left me nicely winded but still up for visiting the monument, where, to my relief, nary a single Sister Wife was present.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.