Outdoors: Going for miles on fire roads near lower Lake Mary

But the (mostly) smooth fire roads snaking through the Coconino National Forest on the outskirts of town have advantages, too. You still can commune with plenty of ponderosa pines, and take advantage of the shade these stately trees bestow. You still can encounter some forest fauna, be it a prancing herd of elk or a mere frantic squirrel. And you can give your joints a break from the unforgiving asphalt while avoiding a steady stream of traffic.

So I decided to give Taylor’s run a whirl. Comparing Google Maps images with Emmitt Barks’ charting and Taylor’s shared GPS data, I determined that the loop encompasses (going counter-clockwise) all of FR 296 to the south, then the winding FR 132d for several miles before meeting up with the main drag, FR 132, which leads you back to the start at the corner of Lake Mary Road and 132.

There are, please note, many offshoot roads and trails to add or subtract mileage, but I felt it was prudent to stick to the established route, even though Google Maps was somewhat confusing, having 132d suddenly turn into fire road 6113 and then back to 132d. (A wrong turn in an unfamiliar milieu might have me wind up in Munds Park or Mormon Lake, a little longer journey than desired.)