Outdoors: Going for miles on fire roads near lower Lake Mary

The great thing about following Flagstaff’s professional runners on social media — other than marveling at their speedy times and admiring their fluid strides — is that you sometimes can discover new places to go in the area by checking out the GPS data they share.
So it was last month when NAZ Elite’s Kellyn Taylor posted a screenshot from one of her first long runs back after competing in the Olympic Marathon Trials in February with a fractured tibia — talk about a darn tough competitor — a 13.5-mile loop that begins and ends on the south side of lower Lake Mary.
This course was a revelation to a guy who’s only been in town a year and is still trying to suss out trails not included in the local bible of running (and hiking) routes, “Flagstaff Trail Maps,” by Emmitt Barks Cartography. A loop around the lake, such as it is now in its current drought state, would have been optimal, but the trail course Taylor completed seemed good enough, skirting the marshy shores for about five miles before veering inland and abutting the vast Kelly multi-use trail system.
Turns out that this run takes place entirely on fire roads. That’s a bit of a buzzkill for those of a singletrack mind, those whose idea of a nice trail run in the wild does not include having to dodge pickup trucks and quads that force you to inhale more dust than a West Virginia coal miner.
But the (mostly) smooth fire roads snaking through the Coconino National Forest on the outskirts of town have advantages, too. You still can commune with plenty of ponderosa pines, and take advantage of the shade these stately trees bestow. You still can encounter some forest fauna, be it a prancing herd of elk or a mere frantic squirrel. And you can give your joints a break from the unforgiving asphalt while avoiding a steady stream of traffic.
So I decided to give Taylor’s run a whirl. Comparing Google Maps images with Emmitt Barks’ charting and Taylor’s shared GPS data, I determined that the loop encompasses (going counter-clockwise) all of FR 296 to the south, then the winding FR 132d for several miles before meeting up with the main drag, FR 132, which leads you back to the start at the corner of Lake Mary Road and 132.
There are, please note, many offshoot roads and trails to add or subtract mileage, but I felt it was prudent to stick to the established route, even though Google Maps was somewhat confusing, having 132d suddenly turn into fire road 6113 and then back to 132d. (A wrong turn in an unfamiliar milieu might have me wind up in Munds Park or Mormon Lake, a little longer journey than desired.)
The first two miles on 296 are flat and mellow, partly shaded by pines and lined with car campers, but mostly exposed to the morning sun. You can see, but thankfully not hear, the traffic roll by on distant Lake Mary Road. You also pass signs next to the gravel road telling anglers to bring in their lines, the only indication that Lower Lake Mary actually is a lake at times.
After that, road 296 swerves southeast away from the lake. The road narrows slightly and is replaced by hard-packed dirt, rather than gravel. Still, it’s firm, if a bit dusty, footing. At about the 4.5-mile mark, you make a sharp right onto road 132d. (Taylor, in her run, did a half-mile out-and-back farther on 296, either because she’s so incredibly dedicated that she wanted to add mileage, or because she made a wrong turn.)
Anyway, once making the turn on 132d, you briefly are plunged into civilization. Well, three houses, anyway, with barns and equestrian facilities. There’s a troubling sign before the first house telling you this is “private property,” but we’ve been assured 132d is a public road.
There are some pleasant, non-taxing, rolling hills on this segment. Several offshoot roads, some with numerical designations, pass by, but you stay on the main road. At one point, climbing steadily, a yellow directional sign sports a left arrow. That’s really not needed to navigate, but the bullet-riddled sign gives shooting enthusiasts something to aim at.
So, because I didn’t do Taylor’s earlier detour, I figured I’d complete the run in slightly under 13 miles. What I didn’t count on was thinking too much (always my Achilles heel) about where I was headed. I remembered that Google Maps said the 132d turned into 6113 before going back to 132d. Naturally, I made a left turn when I saw the brown post for 6113. What followed was a mile-long uphill trek on doubletrack in a heavily-logged area. Stacks and stacks of timber lined the path but, eventually, the trail petered out and I found myself stuck in a major thicket.
I retraced my steps to 132d and, sure enough, that got me back on track on the rolling road to the junction with 132. It was getting later in the morning at this point, and a few trucks left plumes of dust in their wake, but most slowed significantly so as not to engulf me in a dirty haze.
Shortly after reaching the end of 132d, you veer left on 132 (through no sign is evident). If you go right, you’re on 296d and headed the long way back toward 296 and the lower lake. Right around the turnoff for Priest Draw, a popular climbing spot and trail, which is near more houses, you pass a welcoming sign I sincerely wish would be implanted along every fire road (especially Wood Mountain Road). It read: “Be considerate. Drive at dust-free speeds.”
It’s a nice cruise on road 132 back to the start, though my wrong turn had me finishing at slightly more than 14 miles. But the total elevation gain is just 686 feet and the footing is smooth throughout. It took me just slightly longer (OK, a lot longer) than Taylor’s 7 minute, 14 second pace per mile. Still, it was satisfying; another new course discovered.
