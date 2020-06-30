Outdoors: Forget Stonehenge; Davenport Hill has a colossal cairn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the summit of Davenport Hill, an invigorating five-mile jaunt near Dogtown Lake south of Williams, I came upon quite a sight — a cairn.

Not just any cairn, though. This is a rock-stacking extravaganza, a cairn-building project taken to a ridiculous level. We’re talking big, folks, something of Brobdingnagian proportions. This pyramid of basalt boulders must rise eight feet, perhaps four feet in diameter at its base and narrowing to a high point in which a single stone balanced precariously on its jagged edge.

Cool?

I suppose so.

Not cool?

Definitely so.

OK, I debated going here. Not on the Davenport Hill Trail, which is a perfectly fine and somewhat vertically challenging out-and-back that you can combine with a two-mile loop around Dogtown Lake for a perfectly lovely adventure.

Rather, did I really want to engage the reader, who probably just wants the facts on a new trail to tackle, in a Jeremiad about the environmental evils of rock stacking?

Should I go there, at the risk of being branded a scold, a killjoy, a bore?

I’m going there.