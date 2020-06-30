Outdoors: Forget Stonehenge; Davenport Hill has a colossal cairn

At the summit of Davenport Hill, an invigorating five-mile jaunt near Dogtown Lake south of Williams, I came upon quite a sight — a cairn.
Not just any cairn, though. This is a rock-stacking extravaganza, a cairn-building project taken to a ridiculous level. We’re talking big, folks, something of Brobdingnagian proportions. This pyramid of basalt boulders must rise eight feet, perhaps four feet in diameter at its base and narrowing to a high point in which a single stone balanced precariously on its jagged edge.
Cool?
I suppose so.
Not cool?
Definitely so.
OK, I debated going here. Not on the Davenport Hill Trail, which is a perfectly fine and somewhat vertically challenging out-and-back that you can combine with a two-mile loop around Dogtown Lake for a perfectly lovely adventure.
Rather, did I really want to engage the reader, who probably just wants the facts on a new trail to tackle, in a Jeremiad about the environmental evils of rock stacking?
Should I go there, at the risk of being branded a scold, a killjoy, a bore?
I’m going there.
It was an impressive feat, I’ll grant you, building such a ginormous cairn. Probably a good workout, too, lifting and carrying all those boulders. And then there’s the architectural acumen needed to arrange the rocks just so, lest they collapse like a poorly constructed Jenga tower. I’m sure whoever was responsible proudly took selfies in front of the cairn and posted it to social media — because, as they say, if there’s not pics, it didn’t happen.
That said, please don’t do this, people.
Scientists, environmentalists and ecoconscious nature lovers all warn that rock stacking — even if it’s just a “normal” foot-high cairn — is deleterious to the land. That, and it certainly violates the “Leave No Trace” ethos that every right-thinking hiker, trail runner, equestrian and mountain biker abide.
The problem is that, when you move rocks, you may be destroying some critter’s home. As several park rangers noted in a 2018 piece in The New Yorker, “The movement of so many stones can cause erosion, damage animal ecosystems, disrupt river flow, and confuse hikers, who depend on sanctioned cairns for navigation in places without clear trails.”
So, to you, that cairn is a pretty piece of artistic expression. But to folks in the know, such as the rangers at Zion National Park quoted in the story, “Stacking up stones is simply vandalism.”
This is not to say that all cairn construction is bad. As many have pointed out, trail builders occasionally place “sanctioned” cairns along the path to show people the way in lieu of directional signs. But these cairns are modestly built and usually encased in a wire cage. The Coconino National Forest employs them on some tricky trails in Sedona where the red rock precludes other signage, and I’m happy they’re there to lead me on.
But Sedona trails seems a major cairn offender – especially on the uber-popular West Fork Trail in Oak Creek Canyon and the new agey, vortex-visited Cathedral Rock Trail. Listen, Sedona’s landscape is gorgeous enough without you feeling the need to “improve” upon it with your rock-stacking masterpiece. Nature does not need humans to improve upon it.
OK, so that is the end of my unasked-for PSA.
Let us return now to the Davenport Hill Trail.
So plentiful are Flagstaff’s trails that we tend to ignore our neighbor to the west, Williams. But a half hour’s drive on Interstate 40 will lead you to the sparkling Dogtown Lake, pin-cushioned with Ponderosa Pines. This area may not feature the high-elevation peaks closer to Flagstaff, but you can more than satisfy your yen for some altitude ascension on the Davenport Trail.
It climbs 814 feet in 2.6 miles of singletrack that ranges from equestrian duff to jagged rocks. As hill climbing goes, it’s exceedingly doable; you’ll raise your heart rate and test your lungs, but not go hypoxic or anything. The long, gentle switchbacks — not to mention the shade from the pines — makes the journey to the 7,805-foot summit much easier, though those attempting a summer afternoon climb might get a tad warm.
The few online reports I’ve read about Davenport Hill — it, strangely, seems to fly under the social-media hiking radar — mentions the wonderful, expansive views from the summit.
Do not believe it.
The summit is tree-shrouded. I suppose you could go off-trail and tramp through the brush and crane your neck to see the freight trains chugging along down below. But the views of Dogtown Lake promised from the summit are nonexistent. Then again, you could spend hours gawking at that giant cairn and forget all about the lake view.
It is only on the pleasant jaunt back down the winding trail that you see, down below, the dab of blue amid the carpet of green pines that is Dogtown Lake. It is a lovely image, especially framed by the trees lining the path. Incredibly, the lake (actually a reservoir, but why quibble?) seems far off, much farther than just 2.6 miles, from the vantage point near the top Davenport Hill.
Soon enough, though, you are off the hill and back on flat sections of the Davenport and Ponderosa trails. That also means you are back amid the off-road vehicles and four-by-fours that rev and rove and leave plumes of dust in their wake.
I could go off on a jag about the environmental damage these vehicles do to dirt paths, but that’s a snooty lecture for another time, perhaps.
