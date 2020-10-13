Outdoors: For Sedona fall colors, try the Huckaby Trail

Where’s the upside into going longer? Well, as often is the case in out-and-back sojourns, you get a different perspective coming back than going out. In Huckaby’s case, creek views dominate the way out, mostly downhill; on the way back, you are rewarded with the more panoramic sweep of the canyon below, where the area’s trademark spires and hoodoos dot the horizon.

Fine, you say. But tell us about the fall colors.

Here’s the deal: You’ve got to time your visit just right, because the leaf-changing in Sedona has but a brief window. For instance, I traversed Huckaby during the first week of October, and only a few Type-A, uber-cooperative trees and shrubs had taken on a yellowish tint. Then again, temperatures in Sedona and the Verde Valley were still consistently hitting 90 degrees in early fall, so it was to be expected.

Best to try your luck this week or next, or maybe even into early November, if you want the full effect. (Or skip it and join the hordes at Flagstaff’s popular aspen hangouts. That’s your call.)