Outdoors: Fay Canyon arch: Fun for (almost) the whole family

There I was, almost finished delicately and deliberately making my way down the steep side path from the Fay Canyon arch in Sedona, each step an act of faith that the jagged and teetering rocks would hold, when I looked ahead and saw a young family at the junction with the main trail.

They had, this couple, what could best be described as looks of wary anticipation on their faces. The dad had an infant slung on his back in one of those baby packs, and the little guy’s arms and legs kicked and windmilled with impunity. The mom had a sturdy walking pole in one hand and, in the other, held a leash for the squat French bulldog snorting and panting up a storm.

“How was it?” Dad asked by way of greeting.

I looked from the dad over to the mom, down at the dog and then back at dad again before answering. Never would I want to discourage people from exercising, but the quarter-mile climb to a really cool geologic feature that’s become an under-the-radar attraction in Sedona can be fraught, to say the least.