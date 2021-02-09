Outdoors: Fay Canyon arch: Fun for (almost) the whole family

There I was, almost finished delicately and deliberately making my way down the steep side path from the Fay Canyon arch in Sedona, each step an act of faith that the jagged and teetering rocks would hold, when I looked ahead and saw a young family at the junction with the main trail.
They had, this couple, what could best be described as looks of wary anticipation on their faces. The dad had an infant slung on his back in one of those baby packs, and the little guy’s arms and legs kicked and windmilled with impunity. The mom had a sturdy walking pole in one hand and, in the other, held a leash for the squat French bulldog snorting and panting up a storm.
“How was it?” Dad asked by way of greeting.
I looked from the dad over to the mom, down at the dog and then back at dad again before answering. Never would I want to discourage people from exercising, but the quarter-mile climb to a really cool geologic feature that’s become an under-the-radar attraction in Sedona can be fraught, to say the least.
It’s steep, of course. But it’s the constant negotiation of slabs of red rock and boulders with narrow passageways that makes you attempt the climb with caution — and grippy shoe soles. I employed both on my ascension, yet I slipped twice and occasionally needed to lean forward and hoist myself up using both hands.
So I chose my words carefully when answering the dad’s question. I didn’t want to question someone’s hiking ability — you never know, they both could have been veteran alpinists who just returned from scaling K2 — but I wanted to let them know what awaited them.
“Well,” I began, “it’s a little rocky and gets steeper the higher you get. It might be a little dicey wearing that (meaning the backpack). But it’s great once you get there.”
The mom seemed unfazed.
“We’ll give it a go,” she said.
At that moment, I looked down at the French bulldog, yanking at the leash. I, frankly, doubted whether its stubby legs could make it, but I’ve learned never to underestimate canine, well, doggedness.
I wished them well and continued on my way, making a right onto the smooth, sandy and flat main trail headed for the Fay Canyon Trail’s terminus a half a mile up the canyon.
Along the way, I thought about the family and how they were faring on the climb. I certainly could understand the desire to make it to Fay arch. Once you’re done grunting your way to the top — 474 feet of elevation gain in that quarter-mile — the views of Sedona and environs are Instagram-worthy, and it’s definitely cool to gawk at the arcing slab of red rock overhead as you burrow into the cave-like space carved into the hillside.
Normally, I’m not a fan of so-called artistes who gather rocks and make fields of cairns alongside trails; I abide by the leave-no-trace and alter-the-landscape-as-little-as-possible edicts. But I must admit that the cairn garden that visitors have erected underneath the arch was kind of cool. Officially, Fay Canyon arch is not one of those new-agey “vortex” centers of psychic energy, but it seemed folks had appropriated it for that purpose.
In other words, it’s worth the trip, even if you roll your eyes at the pseudo-scientific concept of healing centers of energy.
A note about finding the side trail to the arch: There is no sign pointing the way off of the main trail, but someone has built a two-foot cairn to mark the turnoff, which comes 0.6 of a mile after leaving the trailhead.
If you don’t choose to hie up to the arch, Fay Canyon still is worth traversing. It’s a mellow two-mile meandering path through a lush canyon dotted with manzanita, yucca, juniper and several types of cacti. At trail’s end, adventuresome sorts will have another opportunity for rudimentary rock climbing. There’s a spill of boulders and rocks leading to a cliff that looks doable. Pick your way through, and you can get good glimpses of Bear Mountain and other geologic attractions.
I didn’t run into the family making my way back to the trailhead, so I assumed they were making the attempt.
Because the trail's round-trip is only 2.5 miles (counting the side trip to the arch), I decided to run around Doe Mountain on the Cockscomb-Aerie trails loop, which begins from the same trailhead parking lot as Fay Canyon. That’s a pleasant 5.6-mile jaunt and, when I arrived back at my car, I spotted the mom and French bulldog just emerging from the Fay Canyon trailhead. The dad, now bobbing the baby on his knee, was waiting in the car (California plates, by the way) with the side door open.
“We didn’t want to risk it with him,” the dad told me. “He (the baby) was already getting a little fussy before that.”
“But I made it!” Mom exclaimed, rightfully proud.
I, personally, was impressed most by the fact that the plucky French bulldog had scaled such heights.