Outdoors: Fall aspen viewing in Flagstaff without the traffic snarl

Barring any unexpected and unprecedented climatic calamities — this is 2020, after all, so nothing is off the table — the aspens soon will start turning and the tourists from the Valley and beyond will start returning to Flagstaff to ogle the arboristic eye candy.
That means the prime aspen leaf-peeping spots, such as Lockett Meadow and the Abineau-Bear Jaw Trail Loop, will once more be overrun with the camera-toting masses. No place will be safe, really. Not Aspen Corner or the Aspen Loop, both up by the Snowbowl, or the Kachina Trail approached from either direction.
Locals who grouse about the packed parking lots, but who still hanker to stroll through the quaking golden-coin leaves, have an option to avoid the crowds.
It involves a little work — some sweat equity, so to speak. You’ll get to wander through the lush aspen and ponderosa pines, maybe not full luscious stands of aspen but enough to make you unsheathe your smartphone and click away, in relative solitude before eventually ending either at Aspen Corner or the Loop, where the teeming hordes won’t bother you as much because you didn’t have to fight each and every one for a trailhead parking space.
Here’s what you do: Once you make the turn from Highway 180 onto Snowbowl Road, let all the other cars continue on the five-mile trip up to Aspen Corner’s limited parking area. You will make the first right turn onto Forest Road 164B and park in a dirt pullout that almost never is overrun by vehicles.
This is where you’ll begin your trek to commune with the aspens.
OK, I can guess what you’re thinking: This guy is telling us to hoof it six miles uphill when we can easily drive it?
Yes, that is precisely what I’m advocating.
It is not that difficult, promise. Sure, there’s some elevation gain on the climb, about 1,500 feet to the 9,000-foot mark, but it’s subtle and steady rather than lung-taxing. And certainly, it’s going to take you a lot longer to make it up to Aspen Corner, but what was it the greeting cards always say — life is about the journey, not the destination.
The route takes you through woods and valleys, forests and ridges with fine views of Baderville and Hart Prairie down below, until finally the aspens arrive to dazzle the eye. Bear in mind, though, you must employ delayed gratification, because aspens will be absent the first 3.5 miles of the trek.
From FR 164B, you’ll start traveling north on an unnamed connector trail for 0.4 miles to the Rocky Moto Trail, which you’ll take east for 0.6 of a mile until reaching the junction with the Arizona Trail. You’ll make a left onto the AZT and ramble 5.1 miles to the junction with Aspen Corner or 5.6 to the Loop.
This segment of the AZT, labeled 34b on most maps, covers some of the best parts of the iconic trail. It’s woodsy and little rock-strewn until you reach the crossing with Snowbowl Road farther up. Foliage gets denser from there, but because the trail parallels the road, you can hear the traffic, if not see it.
No worries, because soon civilization fades and you find yourself traversing a winding path through the forest, dappled sunlight suffusing things with a warm glow. As you ascend the ridge, be sure to look to your left and take in Fort Valley and Baderville below. But the main views on this route are not panoramic vistas; rather, it’s the chance to rub shoulders with mature pines and scattered aspens that were just beginning to change hues in mid-September.
It’s a good thing the aspens show up when they do, because you’ll need some distractions from the climbing at that point. Miles 4 through 6 feature 854 feet in climbing, but part of that is somewhat gentle switchbacks along undulating trails.
By the time you hit the junction in which Aspen Corner lies to the east and Hart Prairie to the west, the aspens are on full display, scores of them. Of course, as you make the 0.3 of a mile uphill to the heart of the Corner, many tourists will be on full display, too. But you can tolerate them because you were smart enough not to worry about parking and hardy enough to get a good workout in.
From there, you can enjoy that rite of fall, aspen-gawking for as long as you want. Don’t let the specter of the return trip daunt you, because, remember, it’s downhill. And there are three options to take.
You could (1) retrace your steps on the AZT, which will take the longest; (2) cruise down Snowbowl Road for about five miles on the soft shoulder, which spares your lungs but thrashes your quadriceps; or (3) split the difference and go about 3 miles down Snowbowl Road before veering left on the dirt FR 522 (Freidlein Prairie Road) for a steep spell before making a right (south) onto the GT Trail (1.3 miles). That leads back to Rocky Moto and your starting point.
Option three was my choice, since I abhor out-and-backs and don’t like going on paved roads when possible. The total distance was 12 miles, on the nose.
Yes, there are less taxing ways of seeing the aspens. But what it adds in effort pays off in less aggravation.
