Outdoors: Cruising down the Chuckwagon, leaving Sedona tourists behind

You know that self-satisfied feeling you get when, driving on a freeway, you notice that the line of cars wanting to merge onto a popular offramp is long, but you, heading elsewhere, just breeze by, shaking your head ruefully at the unfortunate lemmings stuck in the backup?
That’s the way I felt the other day on the Chuckwagon Trail in Sedona.
I arrived at the trailhead just off Dry Creek Road early, before 7 a.m., and the parking lot was nearly full already. I had been warned; this was to be expected. Dry Creek is the most popular starting point for those hikers/tourists who want to trek out to Devil’s Bridge, the tres-cool natural red-rock arch that has spawned scores of social-media selfies.
People seeking the Devil’s Bridge experience — it really is something you should do, once — often choose to use the first two miles of the Chuckwagon Trail as a warmup before veering to the right for the 0.7-mile trek to the arch. They do this to avoid the organ-jangling drive up Forest Road 152 to get to the Devil’s Bridge trailhead itself.
As a result, the hiking hordes kind of clog the first portion of the Chuckwagon Trail, which can be combined with the Mescal Trail and a connector trail for a pretty and pretty-much climbing-free 7-mile loop.
There were at least five tourist parties already on the Chuckwagon, Devil’s Bridge-bound, by the time I set off for the full loop. How do I know they were tourists? I don’t, but I could deduce as much based on the fact that, of the six cars that surrounded mine in the parking lot, five had California license plates and the other was a pickup truck from Delaware.
(Brief digression: They say tourism is down in Sedona, because of the pandemic, but the parking lot suggests otherwise. By 8 a.m., when I departed, the lot for overflow parking was jammed and cars also were parked down and down Dry Creek Road — many with out-of-state plates.)
Most of the first two miles of the Chuckwagon is wide enough to accommodate bust foot traffic, and when it narrowed to singletrack, people were good about sharing space.
Still, a crowded trail can be a buzzkill, to say nothing of the social-distancing implications thanks to the coronavirus. So I was relieved when I saw the directional sign for Devil’s Bridge and passed the last folks on Chuckwagon making the turn — a couple holding hands, he was masked and brandishing a walking stick, she was maskless and chatting away.
From that point on, a full five miles, I did not encounter a single hiker or mountain biker on Chuckwagon or the brief Mescal passage. Ah, trail bliss. I could only imagine the action over at Devil’s Bridge.
(Last digression, promise: Spellings vary on both the Chuckwagon and Devil’s Bridge trails. Many spell it Chuck Wagon, two words, but the Coconino National Forest website, plus several maps, prefer the single-word spelling. Likewise, maps and directional signs on the trail spell Devil’s Bridge sans the apostrophe, but the Forest Service keeps the singular possessive. All of this is to say, please don’t fire off angry emails to me about spelling.)
Now, where were we? Right, Chuckwagon.
I am going to make the case that the Chuckwagon Loop is every bit as much of a quintessential Sedona experience as Devil’s Bridge. Only, its pleasures are subtler. You have to make an effort to notice the trail features to fully appreciate them.
When you think of great Sedona trails, you think expansive views. Chuckwagon has that. At various points, you get Instagram-worthy glimpses of Doe Mountain, Capitol Butte, Bear Mountain and the Cockscomb formation.
You want geographic diversity? Chuckwagon has that, too. You’ll traverse slickrock, plunge into rutilant arroyos, navigate a few (mild) red-rock outcroppings.
How about flora? Chuckwagon delivers there, as well. It’s got that part-desert, part-forest thing for which Sedona is known: prickly pear, yucca, alligator junipers, manzanita, cypress all on the same path. The trees keep the first two-thirds of the loop somewhat shaded, too, a bonus for those attempting Chuckwagon in summer months.
The loop itself runs vaguely parallel on both sides to Dry Creek, the massive wash that, true to its name, was skull-bone dry on the August morning I visited.
At the junction of Chuckwagon and Brins Mesa Trail (a trek for another day), you cross the creek from east to west. That’s when the landscape gets less lush and, thus, less shady. It’s also the point at which you get in some climbing, a moderate switchback or two to reach the mesa butting up against the geographic outcropping called the Grassy Knolls.
Before that, though, it feels as if you are going downhill throughout the first three miles. Actually, the trail is up-and-down throughout, as evidenced by data on my untrustworthy Garmin watch showing that you lose slightly more elevation (706) than gain (696). No matter, this is not a loop that will unduly tucker you out.
The only tricky trail navigation comes when the Chuckwagon ends at 5 miles. From that point, you cross Long Canyon Road and pick up the first 30 feet or so of the Long Canyon Trail. You’ll make a quick left at a sign pointing toward the Mescal Trail and calling it a connector. You go slightly uphill and south for 0.3 of a mile before hitting the Mescal Trail. Make a sharp left to head south and downhill on Mescal. You’ll wind up back on Long Canyon Road. Cross and pick up the Chuckwagon trailhead. Go east for the next 1.5 miles, closing the loop and retracing your steps back to the Dry Creek parking lot.
Once done, you might not be able to dawdle much. As I walked to my car, I had a motorist stalk me in the lot, seeking my spot. The car idling had California plates. No doubt, the dude would be heading to Devil’s Bridge.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.