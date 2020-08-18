Outdoors: Cruising down the Chuckwagon, leaving Sedona tourists behind

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You know that self-satisfied feeling you get when, driving on a freeway, you notice that the line of cars wanting to merge onto a popular offramp is long, but you, heading elsewhere, just breeze by, shaking your head ruefully at the unfortunate lemmings stuck in the backup?

That’s the way I felt the other day on the Chuckwagon Trail in Sedona.

I arrived at the trailhead just off Dry Creek Road early, before 7 a.m., and the parking lot was nearly full already. I had been warned; this was to be expected. Dry Creek is the most popular starting point for those hikers/tourists who want to trek out to Devil’s Bridge, the tres-cool natural red-rock arch that has spawned scores of social-media selfies.

People seeking the Devil’s Bridge experience — it really is something you should do, once — often choose to use the first two miles of the Chuckwagon Trail as a warmup before veering to the right for the 0.7-mile trek to the arch. They do this to avoid the organ-jangling drive up Forest Road 152 to get to the Devil’s Bridge trailhead itself.

As a result, the hiking hordes kind of clog the first portion of the Chuckwagon Trail, which can be combined with the Mescal Trail and a connector trail for a pretty and pretty-much climbing-free 7-mile loop.