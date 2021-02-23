Outdoors: Cornville: Off the beaten path, but on a smooth one

These bulbous flying machines seemed to hover there, halfway between Sedona and Cornville. I wondered whether the nearby Verde River was that much of a draw that tourists would want to see that, rather than the red-rock formations, from on high. The trail then turned south, and slightly downhill, and I forgot all about the balloons.

At this point, I could give full concentration on taking in the subtle splendors of the Cornville Trails. My first impression was admiration for the three entities that blazed these trails: the Cornville Community Association, National Forest Service and Yavapai County. They were the smoothest and most well-marked paths I’ve encountered in a non-urban setting.

This allows the runners among us to move swiftly without fear of falling. But you’ll want to linger — or, at least, slow down — at certain spots and enjoy the views. Because the terrain is pretty flat, you can see for miles. Cottonwood and Jerome to the west and south and “downtown” Cornville to the immediate east (the trails are west of the town’s center). You can sort of see Sedona to the north, if you squint. And, somewhere in there, the Verde River winds leisurely by.