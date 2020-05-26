Outdoors: Combine a single-track slog with a speedy fire road near Rogers Lake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I like running single-track trails in Flagstaff and environs because they tend to be more remote and woodsy, more challenging in terms of elevation gain, more technical with assorted rocks and roots to navigate and, in many cases, more rewarding because you’re forced to go at a slower pace and really savor the experience.

I like running on fire roads around here because you get the feel of running in nature, get to see and smell the Ponderosa pines and get to practice social distancing more responsibly, yet you also get to stride out and pick up the pace with better footing and few, if any, obstacles in your path, save the plumes of dust kicked up by the occasional car blowing by.

Today, I bring you a 13.7-mile loop for runners, hikers and mountain bikers that features the best of both types of trails.

The first 8.2 miles is all single-track, following the Flagstaff Loop Trail, east of Fort Tuthill County Park, for a mile before meeting up with the Rogers Trail that takes you up and over Woody Mountain to the Gold Digger/Two Spot trails in the Rogers Lake Nature Area. There’s a steady climb (1,374 feet) most of the way, particularly on the switchbacks heading up the east side of Woody Mountain, but nothing to make you hypoxic or anything.