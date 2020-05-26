Outdoors: Combine a single-track slog with a speedy fire road near Rogers Lake

I like running single-track trails in Flagstaff and environs because they tend to be more remote and woodsy, more challenging in terms of elevation gain, more technical with assorted rocks and roots to navigate and, in many cases, more rewarding because you’re forced to go at a slower pace and really savor the experience.
I like running on fire roads around here because you get the feel of running in nature, get to see and smell the Ponderosa pines and get to practice social distancing more responsibly, yet you also get to stride out and pick up the pace with better footing and few, if any, obstacles in your path, save the plumes of dust kicked up by the occasional car blowing by.
Today, I bring you a 13.7-mile loop for runners, hikers and mountain bikers that features the best of both types of trails.
The first 8.2 miles is all single-track, following the Flagstaff Loop Trail, east of Fort Tuthill County Park, for a mile before meeting up with the Rogers Trail that takes you up and over Woody Mountain to the Gold Digger/Two Spot trails in the Rogers Lake Nature Area. There’s a steady climb (1,374 feet) most of the way, particularly on the switchbacks heading up the east side of Woody Mountain, but nothing to make you hypoxic or anything.
Once reaching the seasonal (and exceedingly ephemeral) lake, which actually is running high now in spring, the remaining 5.5 miles is spent on the well-groomed dirt road officially labeled as Forest Road 231 but known by locals as Woody Mountain Road. There is some climbing along this stretch, too, 674 feet, but it’s gradual and never feels overly taxing.
Contrasts on this loop are not solely in terrain, though. You can experience a bit of bi-polar trail syndrome along the way.
Rogers Trail (and the segment of the Loop Trail) is not well-trod compared to other popular Flagstaff locales — though mountain bikers do use the Loop to hook up to Soldier’s Trail at Fort Tuthill. On a Saturday, I ran across only three mountain bikers and two runners, not crowded at all in an eight-mile stretch. The single-track is not so densely wooded that you could not easily step off and let someone pass and give them the now-requisite six-feet space.
Then there’s the forest road. Plenty of room for social distancing there. What you have to watch for, however, is vehicular traffic. You may not have to fret about ingesting COVID-19 droplets from someone huffing and puffing, but you most assuredly will have to breathe in clouds of dust whenever a car rumbles by. On my weekend trek, four cars passed me on the road — fewer than one per mile. Not optimal, but not debilitating to one’s lungs, either.
You are more likely to see other runners on the road, as opposed to Rogers Trail. Professional runners frequent Woody Mountain because of their need for speed and aversion to single-track rockiness that might lead to injury in such finely-tuned athletic specimens. That’s the fun part of the fire road part of this course, watching the sleek runners blow past; they, certainly, do not kick up much dust.
Lest you think there’s not much else to see on the dirt road segment, you do pass a lovely pond just to the east, with frog croaks audible even from across the way. That’s a good spot for a respite if you’re unconcerned about hitting time splits. You also pass by the outskirts of the Arboretum, a place to visit after finishing. It’s only two miles south on Woody Mountain Road from the junction of Forest Road 532, the start of the run.
About that start: The trailhead, unofficial, has not kiosk or even a marker. It’s merely a circular dirt pull out near the corner. You can’t miss it. It’s a popular spot for campers and day use; someone has even plopped a couch there next to a fire pit ring. (Update: The couch is now gone.) Just follow the single-track path just to the south of the fire pit, and you’re on your way on the Loop Trail.
After 0.9 of a mile, you reach the first signage, where the Loop Trail splits to the left (heading towards Fort Tuthill) and the Rogers Trail to the right. Thus begins the winding, pleasant jaunt on the Rogers Trail. Highlights include stands of Ponderosa pines, verdant meadows and, at many spots along the way, large, lichen-covered basal boulders.
The best part? It has to be the switchbacks, which are steep without being prohibitive. That’s where you’ll see the most foliage and rock formations. It flattens into a rock garden near the top, as you reach the sign signaling the start of the Rogers Lake Nature Area.
Soon, you’ll be headed downhill and reach the junction with the Gold Digger Trail, which was featured in this space last fall in a story about its 5-mile loop joined with the Two Spot Trail. (I was heartened to see that, since fall, Coconino County workers have added a directional sign at the intersection.) You make a right turn (north) on Gold Digger for some single-track downhill to the lake, which was dry last October but now shimmers in the sun.
Thus, the single-track is done. Simply take Woody Mountain back to the trailhead — or, if dirt roads offend your trail-purist gestalt, then retrace your steps back on the Rogers Trail for a vigorous 16-mile outing.
