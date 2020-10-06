Outdoors: Climbing Red Butte: More than just a Grand Canyon detour

Many a time I have cruised down Highway 64, hellbent for the Grand Canyon, right past the jutting geologic carbuncle known as Red Butte.
And many a time I have craned my neck to the east and gazed upon Red Butte’s looming presence in an otherwise flat expanse of the Kaibab National Forest and thought, Next time, I’ll stop. Next time, for sure.
Though, of course, I never stop.
The thing to do, I figured, was to make Red Butte my expressed destination, not merely a side trip along the way to grander locales.
Was I really going to drive all that way, just 12 miles south of Tusayan, to traverse a trail that is only three miles long (if you park at the trailhead) or five miles (if you add a few forest roads before the climb)? You bet. Such is the state of my social life that this trip proved to be the highlight of my week, aka, a great time-killer.
Although short in duration, climbing the Red Butte Trail to the summit and the fire lookout tower is quite a brisk, challenging workout. So there’s that. Plus, on clear days, you can enjoy splendid views of the North Rim of the Grand Canyon or, gazing east, the lofty San Francisco Peaks.
I, however, did not choose a clear day. Smoke from the California wildfires (or was it Colorado, or Oregon, or …) cast a hazy pall over the horizon. If I squinted and used my imagination, I could just make out the horizontal line of the canyon rim in the distance. As for the San Francisco Peaks, well, they showed up as little more than brown smudges, much of their grandeur rubbed out.
Believe me, though. I’ve seen photos taken from the top of Red Butte in pre-wildfire days, and the views are not to be missed.
Less celebrated, but no less impressive, is the trip up the butte, a series of switchbacks and occasionally steep climbs that follows geologic strata that would impress even someone like me, a C+ student in earth science. If you do a little research before you go, and pay attention to the rock formations as you huff and puff on the incline, you can see how epochs of rock and sediment stack upon each other to present a vivid history of the area’s formation.
At the tippy top of the butte, some 7,326 feet above sea level, is a lava cap of basalt. Once, according to scientists, the entire plateau was at that elevation of lava flow, but erosion over time whittled away the 9 million-year-old layers of basalt. The butte, however, endured and is deemed sacred by the Havasupai Tribe.
Below that is evidence of the Shinarump Member of the Chinle Formation, jutting sandstone rocks or various sizes and hues some 225 million years old. These are the sentinel-like rocks that seem to ring the south-eastern part of the butte, visible from the highway. And below that is the red sandstone of the Moenkopi Formation, some 240 million years old, followed by the base, the 270 million-year-old Kaibab limestone that makes up most of the plateau back when it was ocean-front property.
Quick aside: You don’t think I, a mere journalist, know all this stuff. No, all of the above information comes from the informative Kaibab National Forest website, which features a handy photo of the butte with markers pointing to where each strata begins and ends — sort of like a geologic layer cake.
This much I do know: When you climb the butte, you can clearly see the different layers on display, not only by the changing hue of the soil beneath your feet (sandy brow, silty red, gravely basalt black) but by the changing rocks that blend nicely with the junipers and pinyon pines that dot the hillside.
As for the trail itself, you gain 906 feet in slightly less than 1.5 miles, so be warned. But the switchbacks and the various pullout points to engage in vista gazing make it enjoyable even for people who detest climbs. There is one particularly pleasant spot, about two-thirds of the way up, in which thick slabs of the red sandstone form a kind of perch on which you can settle and take in the entirety of the San Francisco Volcanic Field, all those bumps in the distance surrounded by patches of green pines amid the tawny valley.
There is a fire lookout tower at the flat summit, and even though it was shuttered during the dregs of summer, you can climb the 14-foot catwalk to try to get more expansive views of the haze obscurity the canyon and peaks.
For those wanting a little more mileage on the trail after driving all that way, you can easily add two miles by parking at a pullout near the corner of Forest Road 320 (which is the exit you take off Highway 64) and FR 340, which leads to the trailhead. Bear in mind that this will add 196 feet of climbing, but it is not too strenuous.
Either way, you won’t be out trekking for hours on end at Red Butte. That will leave plenty of time to make aside trip to the Grand Canyon or retreat back to Flagstaff and get on with your day.
Me? I idled in my car at the junction of FR 320 and Highway 64 before turning left and heading home rather than going right to the Grand Canyon. Next time, I thought.
