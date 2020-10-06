Outdoors: Climbing Red Butte: More than just a Grand Canyon detour

Quick aside: You don’t think I, a mere journalist, know all this stuff. No, all of the above information comes from the informative Kaibab National Forest website, which features a handy photo of the butte with markers pointing to where each strata begins and ends — sort of like a geologic layer cake.

This much I do know: When you climb the butte, you can clearly see the different layers on display, not only by the changing hue of the soil beneath your feet (sandy brow, silty red, gravely basalt black) but by the changing rocks that blend nicely with the junipers and pinyon pines that dot the hillside.

As for the trail itself, you gain 906 feet in slightly less than 1.5 miles, so be warned. But the switchbacks and the various pullout points to engage in vista gazing make it enjoyable even for people who detest climbs. There is one particularly pleasant spot, about two-thirds of the way up, in which thick slabs of the red sandstone form a kind of perch on which you can settle and take in the entirety of the San Francisco Volcanic Field, all those bumps in the distance surrounded by patches of green pines amid the tawny valley.

There is a fire lookout tower at the flat summit, and even though it was shuttered during the dregs of summer, you can climb the 14-foot catwalk to try to get more expansive views of the haze obscurity the canyon and peaks.