Outdoors: Climbing Hutch Mountain: another towering achievement

Something deep in my knotted psyche compels me to ferret out any and all fire lookout towers in the Coconino National Forest (Kaibab, too) and to climb those (occasionally) rickety steps to gaze upon the (often) tree-lined horizons.
Now, don’t go all Freudian on me, dear reader, simply because I like scaling jutting vertical objects; it's nothing like that.
For whatever reason, I’ve spent pandemic life periodically knocking off our area lookouts — my favorite so far: O’Leary Peak — and, today, my obsession led me clear down Lake Mary Road, beyond Mormon Lake and almost to Happy Jack.
It’s Hutch Mountain, and it’s said to be the highest point on the Mormon Plateau (8,535 feet) and the southernmost peak in the San Francisco Volcanic Fields. That I had no clue that Hutch Mountain existed speaks more to my lack of Coconino National Forest knowledge than its relative anonymity compared to other more recognizable peaks (and lookout towers) in these parts.
Even on a blustery, red-flag-day morning in late April, there were car campers lining the forest roads that take you the nearly 5 miles to the summit. I only learned of Hutch’s easy access, nice views and, most important, lookout tower by nosing around Summit Post (www.summitpost.org), the invaluable website for peak-baggers.
Summit Post promised that the way up Hutch Mountain “is rarely overcrowded and certainly less so than some areas closer to Flagstaff.” That’s always a plus and, even though car campers were parked along the way, I encountered nary another soul hoofing it up Forest Road 135 and 135B to the twin summits in a rounded volcanic bowl.
Of course, that could be because of the 20 mph winds (gusts to 35) whipping the ponderosa pines into a frenzy of trunk swaying and limb shimmying. But even under tranquil conditions, Summit Post assures that you won’t run into a mass of humanity as on Mount Elden or O’Leary Peak, Kendrick or Mormon Mountain.
The great thing about Hutch is that the climb is steady — with just a few welcome plateaus to catch your breath — but hardly steep enough to make you go hypoxic. And the terrain is friendly on the feet; it’s all reasonably groomed forest roads with only a few collections of jutting rocks and potholes.
Such a non-technical path affords the opportunity to look around at the sights without fear of face planting.
There are several lush meadows that break up the stands of ponderosas, including a lovely expanse of green right at the start of the trek, the corner of Lake Mary Road and FR 135.
In fact, those who want a shorter run or hike than the 9-mile out-and-back can drive up FR 135 for 2 ½ miles and park at the pullout at the junction with FR 135B, a left-hand turn that ascends the final 1.6 miles to the summit.
If you did that, though, you’d miss out on some up-close sights along the first stretch that would miss whizzing by in a car, including the junction for the Arizona Trail. About two miles in, you emerge from an uphill stretch shadowed by pines on all sides and emerge into a verdant meadow. Off to the right, at Lane Tank, three elk (big suckers, all) were bent over for an extended drink in the pond. Not skittish types, they looked my way and then went back to imbibing.
That second mile on the way up, by the way, is relatively flat, a nice respite after climbing 221 feet in the first mile. But once you pass Lane Tank and later continue on FR 135B, the climb gets a tad more intense to the summit: 939 feet of elevation gain in three miles. Throw in a stiff head wind, and it’s a nice challenge.
The summit, I must warn you, is somewhat anticlimactic. Because Hutch is volcanic, it’s a saddle-shaped summit with radio towers on the western peak at 8,519 feet and the lookout tower on the east at 8,532 feet. The final path up to both peaks is blocked by locked gates and “Road Closed” signs, but that’s just for motorized vehicles. You can easily go around and ascend the final 0.2 of a mile.
Gazing upon the lookout tower, I was kind of underwhelmed. It’s not as tall and stately as some of its counterparts, and it looked as if a stiff wind might topple it.
Which was unfortunate for me, because the wind was howling by this point. I heard some ominous creaking noises from the tower. But I didn’t climb all this way to turn back now. I gingerly ascended the wooden slats that served as stairs, needing to grasp the metal railing to keep the wind from pitching my corpus off the edifice.