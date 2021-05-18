Outdoors: Climbing Hutch Mountain: another towering achievement

If you did that, though, you’d miss out on some up-close sights along the first stretch that would miss whizzing by in a car, including the junction for the Arizona Trail. About two miles in, you emerge from an uphill stretch shadowed by pines on all sides and emerge into a verdant meadow. Off to the right, at Lane Tank, three elk (big suckers, all) were bent over for an extended drink in the pond. Not skittish types, they looked my way and then went back to imbibing.

That second mile on the way up, by the way, is relatively flat, a nice respite after climbing 221 feet in the first mile. But once you pass Lane Tank and later continue on FR 135B, the climb gets a tad more intense to the summit: 939 feet of elevation gain in three miles. Throw in a stiff head wind, and it’s a nice challenge.

The summit, I must warn you, is somewhat anticlimactic. Because Hutch is volcanic, it’s a saddle-shaped summit with radio towers on the western peak at 8,519 feet and the lookout tower on the east at 8,532 feet. The final path up to both peaks is blocked by locked gates and “Road Closed” signs, but that’s just for motorized vehicles. You can easily go around and ascend the final 0.2 of a mile.

Gazing upon the lookout tower, I was kind of underwhelmed. It’s not as tall and stately as some of its counterparts, and it looked as if a stiff wind might topple it.