Outdoors: Cholla Loop serves as sprawling open space amidst the density of Glendale

For that reason, we have chosen the Cholla Loop, most popular of the numerous Thunderbird Conservation Park options, as the latest installment in our series highlighting trails that Flagstaffians can quickly traverse while making the commute down the mountain to the Valley.

Just five minutes off Interstate 17, Thunderbird sort of just appears like a beige mirage after all the development you pass to reach it. There are several parking lots — we Flagstaffians call them trailheads — from which to begin your commune with nature.

These poor people here, starved for wild places and wide-open spaces not masquerading as country clubs, flock to the park to hike, run and ride without having to deal with car exhaust and endless stoplights on the roads.

And it certainly is popular. By 8 a.m. on a weekday morning, the main lot for the Cholla Loop already was full, not surprising since on the drive in hikers and runners were crawling over the hillside trails like a swarm of gila monsters. Fortunately, there are auxiliary parking lots not too far away, near some ramadas.

The Cholla Loop is three miles, but another half-mile on the Coach Whip Trail is necessary to complete the loop. So, at 3.5 miles, visitors can complete the circuit between 30 and 60 minutes, depending on swiftness, and get back to the rest of their day.