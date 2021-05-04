Outdoors: Cholla Loop serves as sprawling open space amidst the density of Glendale

Sprawl, that form of suburban blight that so dominates the Valley, always looks more stark and vast when viewed from on high.
Standing at the apex of the Cholla Loop Trail in Glendale, a city arguably zoned for sprawl, you gain perspective on just how developed greater Phoenix has become.
Every direction you look, there lies housing developments with swimming pools glistening, streets and strip malls laid out in an endless grid, landmarks on the landscape such as the bulbous State Farm Stadium, the spherical Mormon temple, the too-green expanse of golf courses, the distant glint of Phoenix’s modest skyline.
The views either are impressive or depressing, depending on one’s view of development.
But it’s also all the more reason to cherish open-space oases such as the Cholla Loop, a highlight of the Thunderbird Conservation Park plopped down in the midst of Glendale’s bustling environs. The Park consists of three — what’s the operative adjective here? — sprawling hillsides saved from development, with the four-lane boulevard, Pinnacle Peak Road/59th Avenue carved right in the middle.
If you just keep your sights set on your immediate surroundings, and not gaze upon the hubbub of civilization below, you can almost believe you are trodding in a deserted, not developed, desert milieu.
For that reason, we have chosen the Cholla Loop, most popular of the numerous Thunderbird Conservation Park options, as the latest installment in our series highlighting trails that Flagstaffians can quickly traverse while making the commute down the mountain to the Valley.
Just five minutes off Interstate 17, Thunderbird sort of just appears like a beige mirage after all the development you pass to reach it. There are several parking lots — we Flagstaffians call them trailheads — from which to begin your commune with nature.
These poor people here, starved for wild places and wide-open spaces not masquerading as country clubs, flock to the park to hike, run and ride without having to deal with car exhaust and endless stoplights on the roads.
And it certainly is popular. By 8 a.m. on a weekday morning, the main lot for the Cholla Loop already was full, not surprising since on the drive in hikers and runners were crawling over the hillside trails like a swarm of gila monsters. Fortunately, there are auxiliary parking lots not too far away, near some ramadas.
The Cholla Loop is three miles, but another half-mile on the Coach Whip Trail is necessary to complete the loop. So, at 3.5 miles, visitors can complete the circuit between 30 and 60 minutes, depending on swiftness, and get back to the rest of their day.
The trailhead is easy to find, just north of Parking Lot A, beginning with a 100-yard uphill on Coach Whip before the Cholla Loop sign greets you on the left (west). The next three miles is either a steady uphill or a steady downhill — not many flat straightaways.
For those who crave a smooth, non-technical path? Well, remember, this is the Sonoran desert, so expect rocks (larger than pebbles but smaller than boulders) almost the entire way. And shade? Nope, none at all, except directly in the shadow of saguaros that pop up occasionally. That could be why the parking lots were packed early in the morning; people get their exercise before the thermometer pushes triple digits.
If you can accept those negatives, the Cholla Loop really is a fun time.
OK, one last quibble: I didn’t see a whole lot of cholla cacti on the Cholla Loop. Barrel cacti and saguaros, sure. There even were some prickly pear. But the cholla wasn’t immediately evident from the trails.
In the first mile, it’s a straight shot slightly uphill, though at one point the trail wanders to the left and gives you a close-up view of the posh backyards of a housing development (“Mountain Peak Estates,” according to Google maps) before two sharp switchbacks trick you back into thinking you’re in the middle of nowhere.
Just beyond the 1 ¾-mile disk helpfully soldered onto the trail, you reach the high point of the trail after climbing 594 feet. Many trail users, winded from the uphill, take the opportunity to catch their breaths by taking in the 360-degree views of Glendale and all the other West Valley cities that melt into a single blob of development.
The next mile, in which you lose 330 feet of elevation, features a series of switchbacks that eventually lead pretty close to Pinnacle Peak Road. This is where the Cholla Loop peters out and you pick up the Coach Whip heading south (right) for the half-mile trek back to the parking lot.
Those wishing to extend the run or hike have numerous options, including crossing a pedestrian bridge over 59th Avenue that leads to the 1.5-mile Arrowhead Point Loop.
Then it’s back to the car, back to the traffic, back to the sprawl. Still, the Cholla Loop was a nice respite, a welcome open-space site amid some prime real estate ripe for development.