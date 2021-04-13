Outdoors: Channeling Robert Frost on Bellemont's forest roads

There occasionally comes a point while attempting a new trail course — a loop cobbled together from merely squiggly lines and tiny-font forest road numbers on a map — when you reach what I like to call a Robert Frost Moment.
You remember Frost from high-school English class, right?
That famous poem, whose oft-quoted line reads:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.
The other day, loping along forest roads north of Bellemont for the first time, I so far was following the well-signed brown directional stakes from the main drag, FR 171, to FR 171C.
It was a lovely, peaceful stretch, especially since, as of early April, the road had yet to be opened to vehicle use. Lovely Ponderosa pines. A smooth, wide dirt road. Only the faintest sound of the train whistle far to the south. So lulling was the journey that my mind wandered and I almost forgot that according to my directions, real soon I needed to be looking to veer left on FR 9005N.
Shortly thereafter, my Robert Frost moment arrived.
The road bifurcated, and there wasn’t a sign in sight. Both roads looked well-maintained and well-trod, and I was pretty sure that if I kept to the right that I’d remain on FR 171C. The question was, however, whether that nice, tree-lined road to the left was, indeed, FR 9005N.
Hard to tell. This divergence came about 5.5 miles into this 10.7-mile round-trip, so it seemed that this must be the place to veer off and start winding my way south back to FR 171. The map I was using, courtesy of the online Ponderosa Fire District Land Jurisdiction grid, was very detailed in charting every single offshoot in the area. But it didn’t provide the distance of each segment.
That left things up to me, always a dangerous prospect. If I took the wrong road, I might still be wandering in the woods, especially since no vehicles or car campers could come to my aid. My bucolic Frostian poem would turn into an Edgar Allen Poe horror show.
Lest I be paralyzed by indecisiveness, I finally said aloud to only the gently swaying trees, “Screw it, I’m going left.” The trees did not answer. My thoughts then turned not to Frost, but famous malapropster Yogi Berra, who once said, "When you see a fork in the road, take it."
What swayed me to go left? The fact that there looked to be a lot more lingering snow drifts on the right-hand path. Plus, I knew that, eventually, I needed to go left, so why not now?
Off I set and, not 100 feet down the road taken, I was rewarded by that familiar brown stake: “9005N.”
Good call on my part. For just a moment, I felt like some famous cartographer, the second coming of Amerigo Vespucci.
What followed on FR 9005N turned out to be the highlight of the trip. In slightly less than two miles, this twisty, curvy road traversed shaded thickets of pine, a few artfully-arranged boulder formations and a expansive meadow only just starting to awaken from winter slumber.
FR 9005N ends rather abruptly, though, at FR 160, a clear-cut gas pipeline route. You will only go on 160 for maybe 20 feet before you reach another divergent choice. No Robert Frost Moment here. Both roads were clearly marked. Veer right onto FR 171E, to continue gamboling amid the pines and crunching through a few lingering patches of snow.
Then it’s back to FR 171 for an enjoyable 2.6-mile slightly downhill cruise back to the start.
Oh, guess I forgot to mention that the first 4.5 miles on well-groomed FR 171 is slightly uphill all the way — not steep by any means, just a slight rise that makes you exert a tad more effort than on flat straightaways.
One the forest service reopens FR 171 to traffic, you don’t have to start at the massive McDonald’s billboard off the frontage road from Interstate 40’s Exit 185. Upon reopening, you can drive up FR 171 as far as you want, park at one of the numerous pull outs and hike or run much shorter than the 10.7-mile haul detailed here.
And for those endurance junkies who want to channel their inner Jim Walmsley, you can keep going north on FR 171 clear to Kendrick Mountain.