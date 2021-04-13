Outdoors: Channeling Robert Frost on Bellemont's forest roads

Hard to tell. This divergence came about 5.5 miles into this 10.7-mile round-trip, so it seemed that this must be the place to veer off and start winding my way south back to FR 171. The map I was using, courtesy of the online Ponderosa Fire District Land Jurisdiction grid, was very detailed in charting every single offshoot in the area. But it didn’t provide the distance of each segment.

That left things up to me, always a dangerous prospect. If I took the wrong road, I might still be wandering in the woods, especially since no vehicles or car campers could come to my aid. My bucolic Frostian poem would turn into an Edgar Allen Poe horror show.

Lest I be paralyzed by indecisiveness, I finally said aloud to only the gently swaying trees, “Screw it, I’m going left.” The trees did not answer. My thoughts then turned not to Frost, but famous malapropster Yogi Berra, who once said, "When you see a fork in the road, take it."

What swayed me to go left? The fact that there looked to be a lot more lingering snow drifts on the right-hand path. Plus, I knew that, eventually, I needed to go left, so why not now?

Off I set and, not 100 feet down the road taken, I was rewarded by that familiar brown stake: “9005N.”