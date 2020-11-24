Outdoors: Buck Mountain Lookout: A towering monument to WWII ingenuity

They say that the Buck Mountain Lookout Tower was built when the world was at war, and I certainly can believe it.

But as I ascended the rickety, warped wooden steps, which creaked even more than my achy knees, I began to wonder which world war they meant. Yeah, it is World War II era, constructed from timber in 1939 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, but its ramshackle condition made it plausible that it dated to the time when we’re were fighting that other German leader with a weird mustache, Kaiser Wilhelm.

Records show, though, that the tower is indeed only 81 years old.

It’s seen better days, to be sure.

That does not mean that you should take a pass at driving near Happy Jack off of Lake Mary Road to trek the 2.2 miles from Forest Road 229B to the summit. In fact, its age and current shape gives you every reason to make the trip, because, you know, all it takes is one stiff wind or maybe a wildfire to bid the lookout, resembling a collection of propped-up kindling, adieu.

You did not misread that. They built a fire lookout tower entirely out of wood. Treated wood, sure, but wood nonetheless. Can you say conflagration?