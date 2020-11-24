Outdoors: Buck Mountain Lookout: A towering monument to WWII ingenuity

They say that the Buck Mountain Lookout Tower was built when the world was at war, and I certainly can believe it.
But as I ascended the rickety, warped wooden steps, which creaked even more than my achy knees, I began to wonder which world war they meant. Yeah, it is World War II era, constructed from timber in 1939 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, but its ramshackle condition made it plausible that it dated to the time when we’re were fighting that other German leader with a weird mustache, Kaiser Wilhelm.
Records show, though, that the tower is indeed only 81 years old.
It’s seen better days, to be sure.
That does not mean that you should take a pass at driving near Happy Jack off of Lake Mary Road to trek the 2.2 miles from Forest Road 229B to the summit. In fact, its age and current shape gives you every reason to make the trip, because, you know, all it takes is one stiff wind or maybe a wildfire to bid the lookout, resembling a collection of propped-up kindling, adieu.
You did not misread that. They built a fire lookout tower entirely out of wood. Treated wood, sure, but wood nonetheless. Can you say conflagration?
The forest service, of course, had good reason for the chosen material back in the day. A war was on, and all the metal was needed for the effort to support our boys overseas. And in the post-war years, during the numerous times they lookout has been restored and updated, workers have maintained the 30-foot wooden pillars and catwalk because, you know, it’s history.
In fact, you’ll find the Buck Mountain Lookout on the National Register of Historic Places, noteworthy because it is one of the few wooden towers left standing in the country; the other one in Arizona is atop the 33-switchback torture climb that is the A.B. Young Trail in Sedona.
It certainly is easier to reach the Buck Mountain Lookout, though. Forest Road 229B is wide and fairly well maintained, a little rocky in spots but not debilitating. The final mile of the gentle climb is open the foot traffic only, which makes dodging revving off-road quads the first 1.2 miles worth the hassle. You’ll get a decent workout on the ascent (640 feet of elevation gain), but nothing too taxing.
At the summit is where things get a little dicey.
There, nailed onto one of the splintered planks at the start of the catwalk, is an official-looking yellow-and-brown sign stating, “Property of the United States. All persons are prohibited under penalty of the Law from committing damage.”
Please note that nowhere on the sign did it expressly prohibit people from climbing the catwalk to get a better view of the Mogollon Rim. So, technically, I was fine with making the climb, right? In situations such as this, I tend to follow Woody Guthrie’s advice, as the folk bard warbled in “This Land Is Your Land”: “And on the sign it said ‘No Trespassing’/But on the other side it didn't say nothing/That side was made for you and me.”
The catwalk was steep and winding and creaking. It is not for the acrophobic. It’s actually more extreme walking down, but that is something to worry about later. Once you make it to the top, the views are killer. The San Francisco Peaks. The Mogollon Rim. Sedona’s red rocks. All are visible, as is a carpet of green pines down below.
From that height, I could hear the distant report of gunfire, which would become more pronounced on the return trip to the car. It is hunting season, or so the sound effects reported. So let this be a warning to not do what I did and dress all in black, save a bare head of sandy brown mane. You don’t want to dodge buck shot on Buck Mountain.
You also might want to make the hike or run a tad longer than the “official” 4.4-mile round-trip. The internet will inform you it’s a 5-mile distance, but that is simply wrong; my watch’s GPS is not that far off. One way to extend the length to 8 miles is to park your car at the dirt pullout on the corner of Lake Mary and FR 229, rather than drive the extra two miles to get to the corner of 229 and 229B.
Either way, it’s worth checking out Buck Mountain’s Lookout Tower.
I would say that’s it’s one-of-a-kind, but I found out later that’s not true. There’s a wooden Buck Mountain Lookout Tower is Washington State’s Okanogan Range, built in 1934 and pretty darn sturdy. It survived a massive 2014 wildfire that torched all the trees anywhere near it.
So there’s hope for the long-term survival of Arizona’s Buck Mountain tower, after all.
