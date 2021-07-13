Outdoors: Big views, few people at Saddle Mountain ascent off Highway 180

Deprivation can lead to indulgence and, boy, was I primed when the forests and trails reopened last week after 15 days of staring longingly at the Peaks, pining pathetically for the pines while making do with old flame Buffalo Park and sections of the FUTS.
Once given the all clear by the honchos at the Coconino and Kaibab national forests, I contemplated a suddenly surfeit of trail options for my first outing back in the greater Flagstaff wilds.
Schultz Creek? Too obvious, too many mountain bikers.
Kachina Trail? Maybe too lush, too much of a sensory overload for a first foray in weeks.
Humphreys Peak? Nah, you want to ease back into it after a break, not gain 3,500 feet in 5 miles.
What I needed was a nice “medium” journey away from the crowds, with some elevation gains to challenge me and views to serve as motivations. Nothing too technical. Nothing too prosaic, either. Mostly — and this is my misanthropic side asserting itself — I didn’t want to meet anyone on the trails. I wanted it all to myself, a communal type of thing unsullied by humanity.
I, therefore, settled upon Saddle Mountain, the nice little bump of a cinder cone 20 miles north-east of Flagstaff off of Highway 180.
That I had never heard of Saddle Mountain and the forest road (550A) winding three miles around it to the cell towers at the summit convinced me that this was the optimal route. I became aware of Saddle Mountain only after reading some Tweets by Matt McGrath (aka, “Ranger Matt”) of the Flagstaff Ranger District; he had scaled Saddle Mountain to get a better look at last month’s Slate Mountain fire, thankfully now contained.
Another good sign: Few online trail reports exist for Saddle Mountain. On peakbagger.com, there were only three summit reports, all years old. Another site, listsofjohn.com, ranks Saddle Mountain 126th in the state, based on height status (8,864 feet), not exactly a mountaineering challenge. Hiking maven Mare Czinar (arizonahiking.blogspot.com) wrote about Saddle Mountain back in 2012, but she mostly mentioned how it “gets lost in the fuss of more showy trails.”
This trail was perfect for me, then. And I’m recommending it to you, readers, because you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the subtle charms of Saddle Mountain.
Sure, there’s not a verdant singletrack path on the ascent, only a three-mile forest road going up, up, up with little shade. But that forest road may be one of the smoothest in all the Coconino National Forest, making Woody Mountain Road seem like a rutted, jagged slog by comparison.
You may be doing nothing but climbing for the three miles to the cell towers — gaining 295 feet in Mile 1, 304 in Mile 2 and “only” 261 in Mile 3 — but the firm yet soft and mostly even surface makes the steady ascent somewhat easier. And, on the descent, you can let loose without fear of face-planting after stumbling over a jutting root or rock.
Early summer blooms are evident, too, on the otherwise denuded cinder ridges along the forest road. A dozen or so tufted evening primrose flowers, white pedals waving in the breeze, were socially distanced about 20 feet apart on the hillside for much of the way.
But, primarily, you’ll want to climb Saddle Mountain for the views — not just at the top but on the exposed road wending around the south-eastern ridge, affording unobstructed gazing of the San Francisco Peaks and Kendrick Mountain, as well as the green expanse of the Kendrick Meadow hugging Highway 180 down below.
I was most eager to get to the top so I could gawk, like a traffic-accident rubbernecker, at the fresh burn scar from the Slate Mountain Fire, which charred more than 11,000 acres on both sides of 180. Recently, driving west on 180 to the Grand Canyon, I had seen blackened patches of forest really close to the highway, but was buoyed by seeing that many of the ponderosa pines emerged relatively unscathed.
A view from on-high, I figured, would give me a better sense of the devastation wrought.
But — and here’s another pleasant surprise — things didn’t look so bad from the summit. Yes, you could see blackened spots that looked like male-pattern baldness. But there was no widespread scarring; the forest still looked mostly intact.
Best of all, I didn’t have to make awkward small talk with other people at the summit because, remember, not another soul was around — and no footprints either on the forest road, merely scattered cloven hoof prints.
I did, however, encounter some traffic on the way back to 180 and civilization. A quartet of grazing cows blocked FR 514. I inched along in my car, and three eventually ambled off. One stubborn bovine, a huge, black specimen nearly as big as my Subaru and branded on the side with “532” (his weight, perhaps), refused to budge. We had a standoff for maybe a minute, before it snorted and moved aside.