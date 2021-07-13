Outdoors: Big views, few people at Saddle Mountain ascent off Highway 180

But, primarily, you’ll want to climb Saddle Mountain for the views — not just at the top but on the exposed road wending around the south-eastern ridge, affording unobstructed gazing of the San Francisco Peaks and Kendrick Mountain, as well as the green expanse of the Kendrick Meadow hugging Highway 180 down below.

I was most eager to get to the top so I could gawk, like a traffic-accident rubbernecker, at the fresh burn scar from the Slate Mountain Fire, which charred more than 11,000 acres on both sides of 180. Recently, driving west on 180 to the Grand Canyon, I had seen blackened patches of forest really close to the highway, but was buoyed by seeing that many of the ponderosa pines emerged relatively unscathed.

A view from on-high, I figured, would give me a better sense of the devastation wrought.

But — and here’s another pleasant surprise — things didn’t look so bad from the summit. Yes, you could see blackened spots that looked like male-pattern baldness. But there was no widespread scarring; the forest still looked mostly intact.

Best of all, I didn’t have to make awkward small talk with other people at the summit because, remember, not another soul was around — and no footprints either on the forest road, merely scattered cloven hoof prints.