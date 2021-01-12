Outdoors: Beyond the lime (and the kiln), Lime Kiln Trail still entices

Normally, when someone chooses to traverse the Lime Kiln Trail, linking Sedona and Cottonwood, he’s going to want to see a kiln — or, at least, some lime.

But you should know by now that normality and I, well, we keep our distance. In fact, normality has taken out a restraining order against me. So, when I decided to tackle the final portion of the popular 15-mile (one way) route that the Forest Service lists as a Centennial Trail, I naturally picked the section that prominently features part of Sedona’s wastewater treatment system.

That’s just the way I roll.

Actually, it’s not the wastewater plant, per se; it’s the Sedona Wetlands Preserve, which is where all that sewage winds up after treatment.

Despite its rather inglorious, if not odious, start, this 5.3-mile (one way) stretch of the Lime Kiln Trail, which begins at the Deer Pass Trailhead just off Highway 89A and ends at the entrance to Red Rocks State Park, is a diverse and challenging trek that wends its way through Dry Creek and climbs to the rocky foothills with killer views of Sedona looking north and then descends steeply into red rock country.