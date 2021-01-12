Outdoors: Beyond the lime (and the kiln), Lime Kiln Trail still entices

Normally, when someone chooses to traverse the Lime Kiln Trail, linking Sedona and Cottonwood, he’s going to want to see a kiln — or, at least, some lime.
But you should know by now that normality and I, well, we keep our distance. In fact, normality has taken out a restraining order against me. So, when I decided to tackle the final portion of the popular 15-mile (one way) route that the Forest Service lists as a Centennial Trail, I naturally picked the section that prominently features part of Sedona’s wastewater treatment system.
That’s just the way I roll.
Actually, it’s not the wastewater plant, per se; it’s the Sedona Wetlands Preserve, which is where all that sewage winds up after treatment.
Despite its rather inglorious, if not odious, start, this 5.3-mile (one way) stretch of the Lime Kiln Trail, which begins at the Deer Pass Trailhead just off Highway 89A and ends at the entrance to Red Rocks State Park, is a diverse and challenging trek that wends its way through Dry Creek and climbs to the rocky foothills with killer views of Sedona looking north and then descends steeply into red rock country.
And no, to answer your question, there is no olfactory offense to be endured in the first mile or so, which hugs the border fence of the reclaimed watering hole that also boasts lovely riparian foliage. I showed up on a brisk winter morning, with a light headwind coming off the wetlands and could not smell anything untoward.
(Brief digression before we get too far into the trek: The more historic part of the trail, including the kiln and limestone, is about 10 miles south in Cottonwood at Dead Horse Ranch State Park. We traversed that section last winter; check the Daily Sun’s vast archives for that report.)
This stretch of Lime Kiln constitutes the remains of the original wagon road that was built in the 1880s so that the Willard brothers could carve up the limestone ridge and haul lime to construct their houses. Later, the road was extended to Oak Creek Road, a shortcut between the two thriving metropolises.
What survives today, in the 5-mile stretch that starts just east of Highway 89A and ends at the Red Rocks gates, is wonderfully varied terrain. You start on singletrack, switch to a doubletrack wagon road that runs parallel to the wetlands, then plunges down into a crossing of the always-aptly-named Dry Creek with check dams constructed of native stone, then veers onto Forest Road 9845.
The road segment is the most prosaic part of the journey — rutty and rocky, like so many roads in these parts — but there are nice views of the ridge and some willows and cottonwoods that have yet to enter winter hibernation. The good news is that the forest road segment lasts fewer than two miles, before a wire cairn basket alerts you to an uphill singletrack that leads to a crossing of Red Rock Loop Road and the trek’s high point, the junction with the Scheurman Mountain Trail.
(A word about the basket of cairns that periodically pop up throughout the trail to keep you on the right track: they are invaluable, since there are many unmarked side paths that can derail you. Maps show an elaborate system of small offshoots called the Kachina Equestrian Trails, with alphabetical signage. In reality, signage is nonexistent, so beware heading down one of these paths.)
The only technical part of the trek, a real challenge to runners, comes after passing the Scheurman junction. You enter a steep downhill laden with jagged and large volcanic rock. Eventually, the trail flattens somewhat and the rocks subside the closer you get to the state park and the turnaround point.
When you turn around, you’re a little daunted at the sight. You see the jagged, steep hill you now have to scale to get back to the more manageable footing of the return trip.
You can, by the way, find more trails to extend the jaunt at Red Rocks State Park. But that would mean a $7 entry fee, too steep a price for a newspaper guy’s salary.
Happy to report that, upon retracing my steps back to Deer Pass Trailhead for a 10.6 round trip, the winter day had warmed considerably but the smell of the wetlands was still sewage-free.
