Outdoors: Bearing up well climbing the Oldham Steps

But here, on a silent Sunday morning, I encountered my first Flagstaff bear. I wished, in that moment, I had brought my smart phone to snap a photo. It was walking — no, lumbering — down the trail ahead of me. I stood there staring. It was a small bear, as bears go, about the height of large dog, say, a Great Pyrenees. But stout and wide, nearly filling up the entire singletrack. It paws were the size of sauce pans.

Could it be, I wondered, a cub? If it were a cub, that would not be good news. Because where there are cubs, there are mama bears around. And if there’s one thing I do know, you never want to startle a mama bear protecting her young.

Just then, the bear stopped and slowly craned its neck to the left. It was looking back at me. Now, I know I’m anthropomorphizing here, but the look on the bear’s face was one of annoyance, as if wondering why I was spoiling its morning stroll, the quest for breakfast. Maybe this wasn’t a cub; maybe it was a teenage bear, I thought, because I’ve seen that look of disdain on my own kids’ faces. All that was missing was acne and eye rolling.