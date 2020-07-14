Outdoors: Adventures in aridity along the Arizona Trail

Depending on your mind frame, it’s either boring or peaceful — maybe a bit of both. Definitely, though, you are exposed to the sun. You can really let your mind wander here, pretend you’re somewhere in the valley crossing the desert, sans saguaro. That fantasy persists until you get closer to the junction with Interstate 40 and the graffiti-laden culverts leading you to the other side.

Yes, it can be a buzzkill to hear the whoosh of big-rigs barreling by on the freeway and the clang and clatter of the railroad tracks. But this leads to a 3.5-mile section of the trail few comment upon online in their avid charting of all things AZT, so you press on.

North of I-40, the AZT runs roughly parallel to both the freeway and FR 791A (an alternative, by the way, for those who don’t like the rocky singletrack on this part). It’s scrub and sage and undulates through one or two dry washes, all leading to a trailhead right where Route 66 turns into the freeway on-ramp.

You know, because you always study the map beforehand, that you make a hard left here leading to a connector trail (technically part of the Flagstaff Loop Trail) that crosses under I-40 and, a half-mile on, leads to the Campbell Mesa trail system.