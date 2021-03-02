Outdoors: A stately Chimney and a tasty 'Vortex' down in Sedona

Want to tackle a third loop and get close to traveling 5 miles in all?

Of course you do. You’re a Flagstaffian. Five miles of Sedona trails — sheesh, that’s nothing for you readers. At the end of Chimney Rock, when you’d complete that shorter loop by heading east (right) on the Thunder Mountain Trail, you instead turn west (left) and spend the next mile negotiating boulders and slabs along the foothills just below Capitol Butte, before making a sharp right and following the Andante Trail for 0.8 of a mile back to the junction with Thunder Mountain for the downhill back to the trailhead.

This third, rather elongated, loop couldn’t be any more dissimilar. Thunder Mountain punishes your quadriceps and tests your balance on its constant ups and downs over rocky terrain; Andante, by contrast, is a smooth ride with minimal elevation gain, though you do have to put up with the return of the power lines and the blight of home owners’ backyards.

If you plan on stopping at Sedonuts — it's on Highway 89A, by the way, in the Safeway shopping center — I would suggest doing the longer, 4.8-mile route, if only to fully engage your hunger for the Vortex that awaits you.