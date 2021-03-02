Outdoors: A stately Chimney and a tasty 'Vortex' down in Sedona

By now, I have traipsed through enough Sedona trails to know this sad home truth: the closer you run or hike to town, the less pleasant the experience.
Yet, there are two perfectly reasonable motivations for choosing a city-centered trail in which you are liable to encounter many others in various stages of mask-wearing, to weave between power poles that buzz with static, to pass within spitting distance of homeowners’ backyards, and to be aurally assaulted by the whine of leaf blowers.
And those reasons are:
1. Some of the coolest red rock formations are located there.
2. It’s a shorter drive, after exercising, to Sedonuts, the bakery featuring a cinnamon roll called — what else? — "The Vortex," meaning your chances improve of getting there before they sell out.
So, yeah, I recommend a 4.8-mile triple loop near Sedona’s bustling center of commerce, the highlight being 360-degree gawking of stately Chimney Rock, for both of those reasons. But, really, I’m so buzzed right now from the sugar rush of the Vortex that my judgment might be a tad impaired.
Unlike the geologic “vortexes” that are said to emit high-energy vibes to those who make new-age pilgrimages — a mystical feeling that I sadly have never felt in many a sojourn — the Vortex at Sedonuts is transcendent. I’m writing under the influence of one right now, marveling at the perfect icing-to-cinnamon ratio in this hunk of gluten goodness, while preparing for the inevitable sucrose crash.
Lest this piece continue to read like something suitable for the food pages, perhaps I better concentrate on the trails to be enjoyed before I’m rendered incapacitated in a sugar coma.
The great thing about attempting the trails around Chimney Rock — so named, in a Rorschach-blot way, for its vertical grandeur — is that it provides a plenitude of options, all accessible from the Thunder Mountain Road trailhead smack in a subdivision.
Pressed for time and want only a short, brisk loop?
It’s a 1.4-mile circle around Lower Chimney Trail, mostly flat and rock-free, which encircles Little Sugarloaf Butte. And, if the urge hits, you can take a 0.2-mile detour straight up to the Little Sugarloaf Summit, which can be a scramble, especially on the steep descent. But the views sure are sweet from the slick-rock summit.
Feeling a little more lively and game to make it a longer loop?
A mile into the Lower Chimney Trail, you can veer to the left and take the Chimney Rock Trail around the iconic formation itself, its looming presence casting cool shadows in the dawn light. Going around Chimney Rock will add an additional 1.5 miles to the trip, but you’re still only looking at a 3-mile total. Unlike the smoothness of Lower Chimney, Chimney Rock has a bit of climbing and technical maneuvering to handle the succession of sandstone slabs that terrace the trail. But that’s the fun of it.
Want to tackle a third loop and get close to traveling 5 miles in all?
Of course you do. You’re a Flagstaffian. Five miles of Sedona trails — sheesh, that’s nothing for you readers. At the end of Chimney Rock, when you’d complete that shorter loop by heading east (right) on the Thunder Mountain Trail, you instead turn west (left) and spend the next mile negotiating boulders and slabs along the foothills just below Capitol Butte, before making a sharp right and following the Andante Trail for 0.8 of a mile back to the junction with Thunder Mountain for the downhill back to the trailhead.
This third, rather elongated, loop couldn’t be any more dissimilar. Thunder Mountain punishes your quadriceps and tests your balance on its constant ups and downs over rocky terrain; Andante, by contrast, is a smooth ride with minimal elevation gain, though you do have to put up with the return of the power lines and the blight of home owners’ backyards.
If you plan on stopping at Sedonuts — it's on Highway 89A, by the way, in the Safeway shopping center — I would suggest doing the longer, 4.8-mile route, if only to fully engage your hunger for the Vortex that awaits you.
Then again, it might be more prudent to run or hike short, so as to ensure that they don’t sell out before you arrive. (This happened to me twice on separate weekende, after long runs; they were sold out of all goodies, not just the Vortex; I went home devastated.)
Having finished the entirety of the Chimney Rock-area trails, I drove hell-bent on getting to Sedonuts, and was delighted to see that a solitary Vortex remained behind the case display case.
The problem: there were two groups ahead of me in line.
The first was a family with two little ones who could not decide whether to pick the pink-sprinkled doughnut or the maple-sprinkled doughnut. They got both — a good call — and Mom and Dad opted only for iced coffee. The second was a 30-something couple sporting the shiny new hiking boots that branded them as tourists. They took five minutes mulling their options, weighing the merits of all the offerings as if deciding whether to make an offer on a house, before reeling off a dozen choices. The husband’s last sentence pierced my heart: “…and we’ll have a Vortex.”
What I muttered under my breath cannot be repeated here. When it was finally my turn, the server raised his tongs and said, “Just a minute. Be right back.” He emerged from the back, not 20 seconds later, carrying a fresh tray of Vortexes.
Bless you, kind sir.
Not to be a hoarder, but I bought two.
I felt transported.