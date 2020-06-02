Outdoors: A Mormon Lake loop worth the detour

Just past the springs is the junction with the AZT, Passage 30. If you turn left, the section will take you to Happy Jack and, beyond. Our route is much less ambitious. You turn right and glide 1.2 miles on the well-signed AZT — you’ll gain another 75 feet in elevation, though it’s a much more pleasant lope than the Navajo Springs Trail — until reaching the first wide fire road, FR 90N. (Those seeking a longer route can continue on the AZT for an out-and-back; it’s a beautiful stretch that weaves through tree-lined creeks and gullies.)

Having endured the technical footing earlier, you are heartened to spend the next roughly 1 ½ miles on relatively smooth fire roads. It’s a little jarring, the 0.4 of a mile of extreme downhill on FR 90N, but once you reach the right turn onto the Fakowie Trail, the terrain levels off.

(One last aside: Don’t bother looking for a “Fakowie” sign; the path is marked FR 90J. In fact, there’s no sign for the “Rocky Ridge Trail” either; the fire road just kind of drifts to the right, then back down north toward the lake until it runs into the Navajo Springs Trail once more. No need to fret though, it’s nigh impossible to get lost.)