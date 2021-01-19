Outdoors: A longer but less steep way to Elden Lookout Tower

But what about the other, mellower routes to the Lookout Tower and those fabulous views of Flagstaff and environs from on high?

There are four other ways to summit, three of which I’d done over the summer and into fall: the smooth dirt and gravel 5.3-mile (one way) Elden Lookout Road; the tree-studded 4.9-mile climb all the way the Sunset Trail from Schultz Pass Road; and the 5.6-mile rock-garden jaunt from Sandy Seep up the jaggedy (Old) Heart Trail to the Sunset.

The route I had yet to try was the longest, 7.2 miles (one way), and incorporates the New Heart Trail completed late last spring by the Flagstaff Biking Organization, the volunteer Trail Faeries, and, for the heavy lifting, workers from the American Conservation Experience. My plan was to start at the Little Elden Springs trailhead, just off Forest Road 556. I’d head southeast on the Little Elden Trail for 1.5 miles, pick up the New Heart and climb 4 miles to the junction with Sunset Trail, then head up, up, up Sunset to the final push on Elden Lookout Road.

I had a theory: even though this would be the longest trek of the five routes, a 14.4-mile round trip, it would be the easiest because the elevation gain would be spread out over a greater distance. In short, longer, but not as steep.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}