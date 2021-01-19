Outdoors: A longer but less steep way to Elden Lookout Tower

Like you, I had seen the forecast. Like yours, my weather app showed snowflake icons starting Tuesday and lasting pretty much all week. But last Saturday, before sunrise, the temperature read — can this be? — 39 degrees, balmy for these parts on a winter's morn.
This was the perfect opportunity, before snow made the way impassable, to complete my pandemic project of running up to the Mt. Elden Lookout Tower from five routes. Don’t judge me; we all have our quirky ways of COVID coping.
In the past — what is it now? — 10 months or 12 years of isolation, I’ve been periodically tackling the Elden climb from all angles in an attempt to rank the routes from easiest to hardest.
I know what you’re thinking: you can do that by just looking at a topographic map, pal. True, but other factors come into play beside just length and elevation gain. Things such as the rockiness of the path and other technical challenges, the percentage of steepness of the slope, the angle and direction of the wind that always seems to be gusting.
I’m not going to bury the lede, as journalists like to say. The hardest way — shortest, steepest and rockiest — to the Lookout Tower is the 2.3-mile (one way) 2,442-feet slog starting at the trailhead near the Flagstaff Ranger Station and heading up Fat Man’s Loop to the Elden Lookout Trail. That’s a 20% incline, folks. No mere stroll. To this day, it amazes me that ultra-runner Jim Walmsley once summited this segment in 29 minutes, 7 seconds, the fastest-known time.
But what about the other, mellower routes to the Lookout Tower and those fabulous views of Flagstaff and environs from on high?
There are four other ways to summit, three of which I’d done over the summer and into fall: the smooth dirt and gravel 5.3-mile (one way) Elden Lookout Road; the tree-studded 4.9-mile climb all the way the Sunset Trail from Schultz Pass Road; and the 5.6-mile rock-garden jaunt from Sandy Seep up the jaggedy (Old) Heart Trail to the Sunset.
The route I had yet to try was the longest, 7.2 miles (one way), and incorporates the New Heart Trail completed late last spring by the Flagstaff Biking Organization, the volunteer Trail Faeries, and, for the heavy lifting, workers from the American Conservation Experience. My plan was to start at the Little Elden Springs trailhead, just off Forest Road 556. I’d head southeast on the Little Elden Trail for 1.5 miles, pick up the New Heart and climb 4 miles to the junction with Sunset Trail, then head up, up, up Sunset to the final push on Elden Lookout Road.
I had a theory: even though this would be the longest trek of the five routes, a 14.4-mile round trip, it would be the easiest because the elevation gain would be spread out over a greater distance. In short, longer, but not as steep.
Besides, I’d already run most of “New” Heart — workers have finally put a permanent sign up, so I guess it’s now the official Heart Trail — and I knew these great mountain-biking trail builders had forged a smooth path up the mountain, mostly devoid of technical issues such as rocks and roots. I’d still have the steep, rocky last bit of the Sunset to navigate, but I figured my legs would still be somewhat fresh after cruising up Heart.
And, for once, my theory proved true. This way features 2,810 feet of elevation gain, 390 feet per mile and “only” a 7.3% grade. That’s compared to the Sunset’s 450-feet per mile and 8.5% grade; the “Old” Heart’s 445-feet per mile and 8.4% grade and Elden Lookout Road’s 419-feet per mile and 7.9% grade.
But I hesitate calling it the easiest. In fact, no. I make no hesitation in proclaiming Elden Lookout Road the easiest way, given the smooth, winding road with few, if any, obstacles to slow your pace. The road also is the most boring route, so there’s that.
The Little Elden Springs-New Heart route, on the other hand, is varied and gives you relative smoothness on mostly singletrack before the Sunset slog.
Consider the realigned Little Elden Trail a nice warmup for the climbing to come. OK, sure, there’s still some climbing in that first 1.5 miles — about 150 feet — but compared to the rest, it’s relatively flat. After making the right turn onto Heart, you ease into slightly steeper terrain as you go.
The great thing is that, for much of the Heart segment, you get an unobstructed view of the Lookout Tower, your destination. Except that, after a couple of miles, this new Heart alignment veers severely north (right), away from the Elden peaks. That’s demoralizing, even though the rational part of your mind realizes that this long switchback is necessary to lessen the steepness. Still, to be purposely running away from the tower for a spell can wear on you mentally.
There are at least two places on the Heart Trail where it intersects with the (mostly) decommissioned Old Heart, a more direct route to the Sunset. I, briefly, flirted with the idea of cutting onto the old way, until I saw the unceasing rock pile that masquerades as a trail and decided, no, I’ll mosey along on this longer but better graded new path.
This circuitous route eventually leads to the junction with Sunset, and from there it’s the same path rocky ridge climb to the road to the tower.
When I arrived at the summit, others were already there: two women runners with their dogs, who came via the Sunset straight shot; and two hikers, holding hands, who came via the road.
I didn’t linger long at the tower. The wind had picked up and I still had 7.2 miles, albeit downhill, to go back to the car.