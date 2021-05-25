Outdoors: A Hart Prairie Road alternative, sans dust and revving motors

Back East, they are bracing for the invasion of the 17-year cicadas. But, around here, we’re already seeing the annual infestation of the Sprinter vans.
Is it just me, or did the Van Life folks descend of Flagstaff earlier this year? The Chamber of Commerce, of course, covets those tourist dollars, but it gets a little annoying when an armada of Sprinters (I’m using that as a generic term for any van outfitted as a rolling home for outdoorsy types) blows dust in the face on otherwise peaceful forest roads and line car-camping sites like a scene out of “The Grapes of Wrath.”
Sorry for the rant — too much caffeine, maybe — but this early uptick of forest-road traffic made me decide to change the pleasant trail route I had on tap for this week. I can’t in good conscience send readers on Hart Prairie Road (aka, FR 151) when, on weekends, it resembles an L.A. freeway.
So, forget the original 9-ish mile circumnavigation around the Hochderffer Hills north-west of the San Francisco Peaks, because more than half the journey requires hoofing it down Hart Prairie Road, a lovely stretch of forest road to which motorists (be it via Sprinter vans, RVs, four-stroke shaft drive ATVs, or Toyota sedans) flock because of the mingling of Ponderosa pines and aspen along the way.
Maybe another time.
Instead, I’m offering up a 7-mile trek — out-and-back, with a lollipop loop thrown in — using the first part of the original course, FR 151e, and adding some mileage along the Nordic Village trails, which aren’t quite as busy now that the snow is gone and cross-country skiers have mothballed their boots and bindings.
On a brisk Sunday morning in mid-May, I encountered exactly one person (three deer, though) during my run, and that was a Yurt camper at the very top of FR 151e, which Nordic ski operators have dubbed the Goshawk Trail. It was a woman sitting cross-legged in the sun atop a picnic table, deep in reading something — I’m just going to assume it was the Daily Sun — and no car was close by; I figure she'd backpacked up to the site.
The great thing about FR 151e, the bulk of the trek, is that it’s dubbed a “seasonally designated road.” Meaning, for all but 2 ½ months of the year (Sept. 1 to Nov. 15), it’s closed to vehicles. That 10-week window is for hunters, by the way. I had a close call back in 2019 with a hunter almost mistaking me for a deer (a really slow moving one), but that’s a story for another day.
It is a pleasure, then, to run or hike down the middle of this forest road with impunity, not having to fret about roaring 4x4s buzzing past and crop-dusting you with their contrails.
The sign at the intersection of FR 151 and 151e cautions that the road is “not maintained” and that passenger cars without high clearance will be in a heap of trouble with ruts and potholes. But, really, for those on foot or mountain bike, it’s mostly smooth going.
Which is good, because that gives you an opportunity to take in the sights, rather than staring down at the road immediately in front of you. And there is a lot to take in.
Not even a half-mile along, you are greeted by a shady copse of aspens on the west side of the road and stately ponderosa pines on the right. OK, so it may not be as majestic as traveling through northern California’s towering redwoods, but it’s lovely nonetheless. And come fall, when the aspen leaves turn golden, FR 151e might be a good alternative for leaf-peepers weary of the crowds at Aspen Corner or the Inner Basin. Remember, though, in fall, this area’s open to hunting.
The first three miles of the route takes place entirely on FR 151e, though when you reach the Nordic Village area, they assign names to the trails. Hence, signs say 151e is the “Wind Trail” — or was it “Thunder”?
Little matter, you’ll want to stay on the main forest road for the first 2.1 miles, then veer left on the wide road as the steeper climb begins. That is signed as the “Goshawk Trail” by Nordic types but, technically, you’re still on 151e.
Of the 832 feet in elevation you gain in the full 7.1 miles, 667 feet take place in the first three miles. I’d like to say that when you reach the high point, 8,665 feet, the views are fantastic. But they are not. You find yourself nestled between two of the southern-most group of Hochderffer Hills, that yurt resting in a lush meadow between the rises.
The really good vistas come on Hart-Prairie Road, which, remember, we are avoiding because of the traffic and dust. Those wanting to add a little mileage continue downhill beyond the yurt for another mile to FR 151 to take a peek at the Peaks, still with some snow up top. But that also means a steady uphill back to the yurt.
In any event, after checking out the yurt from a distance, backtrack a tenth of a mile and make a sharp turn south-west for a nice stretch of downhill on the other side of “Goshawk.” After nearly a mile, you find yourself in the heart of the Nordic center. Don’t be confused by the numerous trail arrows. Just head north for about a mile, then make a turn east for a short stretch before linking back up with 151e/Wind Trail.
It’s slightly downhill all the way back, so runners can let loose here — without having to worry about disappearing in a cloud of Sprinter van dust.