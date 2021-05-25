Outdoors: A Hart Prairie Road alternative, sans dust and revving motors

Not even a half-mile along, you are greeted by a shady copse of aspens on the west side of the road and stately ponderosa pines on the right. OK, so it may not be as majestic as traveling through northern California’s towering redwoods, but it’s lovely nonetheless. And come fall, when the aspen leaves turn golden, FR 151e might be a good alternative for leaf-peepers weary of the crowds at Aspen Corner or the Inner Basin. Remember, though, in fall, this area’s open to hunting.

The first three miles of the route takes place entirely on FR 151e, though when you reach the Nordic Village area, they assign names to the trails. Hence, signs say 151e is the “Wind Trail” — or was it “Thunder”?

Little matter, you’ll want to stay on the main forest road for the first 2.1 miles, then veer left on the wide road as the steeper climb begins. That is signed as the “Goshawk Trail” by Nordic types but, technically, you’re still on 151e.

Of the 832 feet in elevation you gain in the full 7.1 miles, 667 feet take place in the first three miles. I’d like to say that when you reach the high point, 8,665 feet, the views are fantastic. But they are not. You find yourself nestled between two of the southern-most group of Hochderffer Hills, that yurt resting in a lush meadow between the rises.