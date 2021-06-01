Outdoors: A.B. Young climb to East Pocket Lookout Tower worth the effort

What, that car ride along Woody Mountain is sounding better and better?

No, the A.B. Young Trail is the way to go. There is inherent fun in challenges, and the Young Trail does not disappoint.

In fact, just getting to the trailhead is work. It requires fording Oak Creek itself. At the height of summer, when Sedona and environs gets pretty parched, this is not that much of a problem. But we’re still in spring, and on the morning I arrived a couple weeks ago, there had been a surprise snowstorm just a few days before.

The creek, then, was running high. I could hear its rush as I descended the stairs at the south end of the Bootlegger parking lot. A directional sign points directly at the creek. There’s no one path, no obvious way to boulder-hop to get to the other side.

I would not recommend walking a little to the north, where the boulders are bigger, but so are the rapids. Of course, that’s the way I took because, well, you know me. (On the way back, I took a more southernly route where there are fewer boulders but not as much water, and what there is collects in a tranquil pool.)

Once west of the creek, now the challenge is to your cardiovascular system and sense of balance.