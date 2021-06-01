Outdoors: A.B. Young climb to East Pocket Lookout Tower worth the effort

Oh sure, you can get to the East Pocket Lookout Tower easily enough. Just hop in your car, preferably one with high clearance, and drive south on Woody Mountain Road some 24 miles until it ends. That’s all it takes. Enjoy.
But, really, where’s the fun in that?
We are Flagstaffians. We are hardy of soul and stout of heart. We don’t take the easy way. We want a challenge.
We, in short, want to scale the heights to get to this really cool wooden fire tower by heading up, way up, a singletrack, scree-strewn trail with some mighty steep drop-offs in spots to the rim of Oak Creek Canyon.
So that’s why we recommend driving on Highway 89A down to Oak Creek, parking at the Bootlegger Picnic Area and climbing the A.B. Young Trail.
After all, it’s only about 2.4 miles to reach the lookout tower. But we should mention that, in that 2.4-mile climb, you will gain 1,977 feet in elevation, traverse no less than 33 switchbacks, cross some tricky ankle-testing rock gardens and, once most of the climbing is out of the way, have to hop over downed ponderosa pines from a fire nearly a decade ago.
And there’s this: for those afraid of heights, just remember, keep good balance and don’t look down.
OK, so who’s up for it?
What, that car ride along Woody Mountain is sounding better and better?
No, the A.B. Young Trail is the way to go. There is inherent fun in challenges, and the Young Trail does not disappoint.
In fact, just getting to the trailhead is work. It requires fording Oak Creek itself. At the height of summer, when Sedona and environs gets pretty parched, this is not that much of a problem. But we’re still in spring, and on the morning I arrived a couple weeks ago, there had been a surprise snowstorm just a few days before.
The creek, then, was running high. I could hear its rush as I descended the stairs at the south end of the Bootlegger parking lot. A directional sign points directly at the creek. There’s no one path, no obvious way to boulder-hop to get to the other side.
I would not recommend walking a little to the north, where the boulders are bigger, but so are the rapids. Of course, that’s the way I took because, well, you know me. (On the way back, I took a more southernly route where there are fewer boulders but not as much water, and what there is collects in a tranquil pool.)
Once west of the creek, now the challenge is to your cardiovascular system and sense of balance.
You climb 990 feet in the first mile — and that’s the easier part of the climb, because the footing is better, though that’s also when those 33 switchbacks begin.
Brief aside about the switchbacks: My math skills aren’t good enough to confirm whether there really are 33 switchbacks, as the forest service and hiking bloggers report. I tried to count as I ascended but didn’t even make it to double figures before my mind wandered and I lost track. But I can, without reservation, report that there were a lot of switchbacks. Repeat: lots.
You climb “only” 776 feet — that’s according to my Garmin GPS, by the way, your results may vary — in the second mile, but it will take longer. That’s because the singletrack is more jagged and littered with scree, and it’s best to walk gingerly over the rock gardens with steep drop-offs. The second mile is runnable, but unless you’re Jim Walmsley, you’ll still be plodding.
Most of the first two miles is typical Sedona vegetation. You quickly leave behind the riparian lushness of Oak Creek and, after passing the sign designating you’ve entered the National Forest Wilderness area, you’re passing manzanita, juniper (looking a little parched these days), yucca, nolina and prickly pear. The trail is so closely carved into the hillside that it would take extraordinary navigational skills not to come away bloodied with scratches from protruding branches.
At nearly the two-mile mark, you reach a plateau, and that’s where the ponderosa pines start to assert themselves. Most of the climbing is over, though you’ll still scale 210 feet in the last 0.4 of a mile to the tower. The challenge in this last stretch is keeping the trail in sight; it gets faint in spots, as you climb over downed trees from the 2014 Slide Fire, which tore through East Pocket Knob and most of Oak Creek Canyon.
The Lookout Tower kind of surprises you at the top of the ridge; it blends into the pines that were spared in the Slide Fire. Take a long look, because this is one of only two all-wooden fire lookouts left in Arizona. The other is Buck Mountain, which we featured last November.
The tower was occupied by the forest service worker. In fact, she was leaning against the upper railing, sipping on a cup of something when I emerged from the woods about 7:30 a.m.
I waved and shouted from below, “May I come up?”
“Nope,” she said.
Oh, right: COVID.
It was disappointing not to catch the great views from the top of the tower, but understandable why the forest service has closed it.
I didn’t linger much longer, instead opting to hustle nearly 2,000 feet back down the A.B. Young Trail, which is mostly hard on your quadriceps and sense of balance. Even so, it sure gives you more of a sense of accomplishment that driving on bladder-shaking Woody Mountain Road to the lookout.