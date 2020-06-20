'Our church deserves better': Families gather to clean Our Lady chapel after vandalism

Sitting with her children and grandchildren around the family dining room table Loretta Velasco let out a heavy sigh and reflected on the mood in her city.

“I’m tired of the hate, I'm tired of the bickering. This is not Flagstaff. It’s a peaceful community where everybody got along and all of a sudden it’s not. Our town needs to be left alone where we are not destroying property that is very sentimental in value. I heard that they desecrated the Native American statue on campus as part of this. Father Will told me that the person that they have in custody did it to other places too.

"Lupe and I were driving down Santa Fe and we saw the graffiti on the side of the building that houses the loan place there was graffiti on the wall. I didn't catch the top part but I did catch the bottom part -- it said the N word. It feels like someone is trying to provoke. If they did that on the wall with the N word then they went to the Hispanic church and desecrated our church and then they went to NAU and desecrated a Native American statue. So to me whether they mean to send it or not, they’re sending me a message that they are targeting us, trying to stir things up. I’m thinking, is this a hate crime? Is it racially motivated?” Loretta added.