Other notable events from the Flagstaff Festival of Science

The “best 10 days of the year,” as listed on the Flagstaff Festival of Science website, came to a bittersweet conclusion on Sept. 27. The 31st annual festival closed out with its final event, a virtual presentation with Greg Vaughan on a recently discovered geological warm spot that has been affecting a remote area in Yellowstone National Park.
Throughout the course of the festival this year, there was as much excitement as anticipation to see how each event would be set up and maneuvered in compliance and consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While the programs were primarily virtual, there were also options for some in-person events with the appropriate reservation, as well as meeting requirements such as staying masked and socially distanced during said events.
This year's first ever virtual star party was made possible by the collaboration between Dark Skies Coalition Flagstaff Star Party and Lowell Observatory. This collaboration allowed viewers the unique perspective and experience of telescope sky viewing on a whole new level.
Astronomer David Koerner led the event “Native Skies with Modern Eyes” with co-host and artist SD Nelson. Koerner hosted not only the first star party, but gave multiple presentations throughout the festival. With all the changes this year, even the hosts of many events were unsure of what to expect from having a brand new virtual setting.
“I gave three different presentations for the star party and had three different expectations. To varying degrees, they were shaped by my experience teaching online in the spring 2020 semester,” he said.
Koerner, also a current emeritus professor with Northern Arizona University, taught part of the spring semester online after the school physically closed in light of the early days of the pandemic. Using the knowledge gained from his involvement in virtual learning, Koerner was able to better adapt to the sudden change.
One of the more prevalent concerns upon hosting this event was finding a way to create a model of the event that mimicked the sentiment of a traditional star party.
“Our challenge was to make this as much like a live star party as possible. I was worried about how well we could succeed at this,” Koerner said. “With added references to the sky locations of our telescope targets, however, I think we did as well as could be expected.”
When weighing the pros and cons of hosting the virtual event, Koerner mentioned “Virtual Star Party was warmer! But it necessarily lacked the immediacy of direct visual contact with the sky.”
Among the multiple events and activities held throughout the festival, science enthusiasts were also able to experience presentations on a diverse range of subjects.
On Sept. 19, Pamela Metivier held a presentation called “The Importance of Non-Exceptional Female Role Models in STEM.” The presentation featured key points in common stigmas surrounding the concept of females that enter STEM fields, as well as why that affects the number of how many there are at all. Metivier, who is a data analyst with over 25 years of experience in STEM, emphasized the importance of introducing young girls to role models in this field.
Another highly anticipated event at this year's festival was the “Mars Rover Update” held on Sept. 22, with Ken Herkenhoff and Ryan Anderson of the USGS Astrogeology Science Center. During the almost hour-long presentation, audience members were treated to a summarized explanation on a brief history of rovers, previous missions to Mars, as well as an update on the status of the Perseverance rover.
The Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars in August 2012, is set to be replaced in the following months by the Perseverance rover. Essentially, this new piece of technology has the same basic design, but with upgraded instruments. After launching in July 2020, the Perseverance rover is set to land on Mars in February 2021. Upon arrival, the primary goals of this mission are to investigate the possibility of life ever existing on Mars through the collection of samples of multiple substances from the surface for potential return to Earth.
In the midst of so much change caused by COVID-19, the Flagstaff Festival of Science concluded its first primarily virtual series of events without any noticeable setbacks.
“I think the festival did the best possible job at creating a first virtual event and they made it pretty straightforward to participate,” Koerner said.
Along with live participation, the festival also allows audiences to view recordings of most events on their YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/FlagstaffFestivalofScience).
Stephanie Martinez is this year's NAU NASA Space Grant intern.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.